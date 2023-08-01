Annacurra take a huge step towards Minor ‘A’ grade with victory over Michael Hogans

Top six teams in two groups will compete for the highest honour with bottom six entering the ‘B’ competition

Annacurra 2-11

This Pettitts Minor A football championship tie went down to the wire before Annacurra claimed the scalp of 14-man Michael Hogans in a sudden death match on Monday night at Avondale.

Championship status was at stake for these neighbours and great rivals and both Michael Hogans and Annacurra were mustard keen to secure their place in the ‘A’ grade of the competition with the top three teams in each group making up the top level and the bottom three in each constituting the ‘B’ championship.

At the final toot of Liam Keenan’s whistle, it was Annacurra who had the bragging rights, and they are in pole position to join An Tóchar and Tomnafinnoge as the three teams from group 2 who progress to the ‘A’ grade.

Michael Hogans were reduced to 14 players with 13 minutes still left on the clock - wing-back Josh Browne picked up a red card - but one has to applaud them for shrugging off the setback and coming back fighting.

At the time they trailed by four points, 0-11 to 2-9. But they took on their opponents with renewed determination and vigour, piling on the pressure and reducing Annacurra’s lead to a nervy single point with just minutes remaining. 1-11 to 2-9.

Corner-back Aaron Conway bounded forward in support of Michael Hogan’s re-energised marauders and drilled to TJ Hynes’ net.

To add to their discomfort under pressure, Annacurra posted a number of wides from good scoring positions. However, they regained their composure in the dying moments and two rapid-fire points by Sammy Harper and Charlie Graham sealed the deal.

At the start Michael Hogans were first out of the traps with winger Mark O’Reilly and midfielder Paddy Harper giving them an early 0-2 lead.

While Sammy Harper pulled a point back for Annacurra, the opening 10 minutes belonged largely to Michael Hogans. An impressive Lee Kenny at centre-forward stretched their advantage on 10 minutes to 0-4 to 0-1 with a couple of gems.

However, the pendulum swung decisively in the opposite direction over the next 15 minutes. Corner-forward Adam Lifely set the ball rolling with a tonic goal.

It was just the elixir the team needed. Dominating play, Sammy Harper hit three glorious points on the trot. JJ Byrne, Luke Nolan and centre-back Eoghan Murphy also caught the scoring bug. Annacurra in the driving seat, 1-8 to 0-5.

Michael Hogans had added only one point to their total in that period. In the closing five minutes Hogans roared back into the action once again. Mark O’Reilly wrapped a reassuring brace around another point by corner-forward Jack Murphy.

The margin at half-time reduced to 0-8 to 1-8. Game back in the melting pot.

Iconic centre-forward Lee Kenny piled more pressure on Annacurra with a point in the first minute.

In the 37th minute Adam Lifely sliced his way goalwards from the right wing and there was also an edge to his left boot as he fired to the Hogan’s net.

Ahead 2-8 to 0-9, Annacurra looked on the crest of the wave. Michael Hogans appearing in deeper trouble - reduced to 14 players.

To their credit Hogans rose above those setbacks, put in a storming finish that had the result in the melting pot right to the end.

Annacurra: TJ Hynes; Se Killoran, Stewart Darcy, George Doyle, Charlie Graham (0-1), Eoghan Murphy (0-1), Eoin O’Connor; Oliver Doyle, Paddy Horan Flynn; Micheal Kavanagh, Luke Nolan (0-1) JJ Byrne (0-1); Sam Harper (0-6), Sean Carey, Adam Lifely (2-0). Subs: Evan Byrne for S Carey, Ryan Moules (0-1) for P Horan-Flynn, Jack Wolohan for JJ Byrne.

Michael Hogans: Joe Jacob; Darcy Santos, Donnacha Murphy, Aaron Conway (1-0); Gavin Cullen, Brendan Stone, Josh Browne; Joe Sinnott, Paddy Harper (0-1; Mark O’Reilly (0-3), Lee Kenny (0-6, 3f), Harry Balfe; Cian Fluskey, Caden Kinsella, Jack Murphy (0-1). Subs: Kyle Kenny for C Kinsella, Jake Manley for J Murphy.

Referee: Liam Keenan (Aughrim)