Annacurra get the job done as Murphy goal seals the deal after Ballymanus fightback

Padraig Byrne of Ballymanus tries to get a block in on Annacurra's Alan Byrne.

This Division 2 Senior Football League contest at Annacurra on Saturday evening was a game of two halves.

In the first half Annacurra shaped up as if the were going to hammer their near neighbours and close rivals, building up an 0-8 to 0-2 lead at the end of a domineering 30 minutes.

The half-time pep talk instilled courage and resolve in Ballymanus which unfortunately had been sadly missing from their play in the opening half.

As a result the Billies waged a courageous and consistent fight-back, slicing the gap to a nervy four points before Gerard Murphy settled the issue on 54 minutes with a killer Annacurra goal.

Ballymanus had another incentive to leave everything out on the pitch.

Fighting for their lives, they badly needed a win to remain in Division 2 next year.

Annacurra's goalkeeper Brendan Doyle is called into action.

Defeat means they are now in the last chance saloon when they take on Valleymount in their final league match.

On the other hand Annacurra were “safe” before this game and the win has provided them with an added safety net.

The Billies had a promising enough start, racing into an 0-2 lead in the first seven minutes. Corner-forward Ciarán Whelan and wing-back Adam Byrne were the scorers from frees, with Annacurra’s James Doyle embracing yellow.

It was the only time in the match the Billies got their nose in front. Annacurra were on level terms within two minutes and evergreen Frank Clune at full-forward began to work his magic with some super scores from play and frees.

Under pressure, Ballymanus defended reasonably well, but they were not to raise another flag of either hue for the remainder of the half.

Backing up Clune, Conor Byrne and Dylan Doyle chipped in with support points, leaving Annacurra in what appeared to be comfortable 0-8 to 0-2 lead at the break.

Sean Weld of Annacurra is tackled by Sean Harmon (Ballymanus).

Liam and Darragh Byrne and Colm Coogan were catching the eye in defence for Ballymanus. But overall their first half performance left a lot to be desired.

Ominously Frank Clune drilled two points between the Ballymanus posts in the first three minutes of the new half, stretching their lead to 0-10 to 0-2.

Then at long last Ballymanus finally found their mojo and took the fight to their opponents for the remainder of the match.

Corner-forward Paddy Byrne wrapped two points around another by his centre-forward, also named Paddy Byrne; Craig Farrell and Tom Parker added their names to the scoresheet.

Entering the last ten minutes Annacurra were clinging to a 0-12 to 0-8 lead. And they were coming under a lot of pressure from Ballymanus.

Another evergreen stalwart Alan Byrne stood unflinching for Annacurra in the face of this barrage.

Both teams went to their benches to boost their forces.

Sean Harmon of Ballymanus holds off Annacurra's James Doyle.

Weathering the storm, super sub Gerard Murphy pounced on a weak Ballymanus kick-out to rifle the Billies net for the decisive killer goal.

Annacurra in safe territory once more. Ahead 1-12 to 0-8 and only six minutes left on the clock.

Ballymanus battled to the last toot of Jason Smith’s whistle. Colm Coogan and Mark Kenny responded with points.

But perhaps fittingly Frank Clune had the last say.

Annacurra: Ronan Brennan; Adam Healy, Alan Byrne, Jim Keenan; James Doyle, Sean Weld, Padraig Doyle; Martin O’Brien, Michael O’Brien; Michael Healy, Dylan Doyle (0-2), Shane O’Keeffe; Stephen Murphy, Frank Clune (0-9, 5f), Conor Byrne (0-1). Subs: Gerard Murphy (1-1) for A Healy, Evan Doyle for M O’Brien, Kevin Healy for M Healy, Evan McCrea for C Byrne.

Ballymanus: Brendan Doyle; Aidan Byrne, Liam Byrne, Darragh Byrne; Craig Farrell (0-1), Colm Coogan (0-1), Adam Byrne (0-1); Mark Kenny (0-1), Tom Parker (0-1); Sean Harmon, Paddy Byrne (0-1), Conor Byrne; Paddy Byrne (0-2), Pauric Byrne (0-1), Ciarán Whelan (0-1). Subs: Brendan Whelan and Fionn Morrissey for P Byrne and C Whelan.

Referee: Jason Smith (Stratford).