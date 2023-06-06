Andy O’Brien says he’s ‘going out on my own terms’ as he hangs up the inter-county boots following Wicklow’s Nickey Rackard success

St. Patrick’s star calls it a day in Croker

When that high ball was dropping down into the Donegal square eight minutes into the second half of the Nickey Rackard Cup final with Wicklow trailing Donegal by three points, there was only one hurler wearing a Wicklow jersey you wanted to see underneath it. And that was Andy O’Brien.

It’s fitting that that action, that moment when the lethal St. Patrick’s attacker jumps with Donegal goalkeeper Luke White and uses his magnificent skill honed over decades of soldiering with Wicklow and St. Patrick’s teams to flick home to the bottom corner of the net for a seismic score in the contest of the game was the last act in the inter-county career of the tormentor of defences.

Wicklow GAA photographer Paul O’Brien captured the moment in a superb series of photos and they along with Dave Barrett’s picture of Andy lifting the cup in the Hogan Stand will no doubt be treasured in the O’Brien household as he now bids farewell to a sterling career in the Garden County jersey.

Andy O’Brien jumps with Donegal’s Luke White seconds before he would flick home a vital goal for Wicklow. Photo: Paul O’Brien

“As I told Casey (O’Brien), it’s a nice way to go out. That’s my last game. It’s my last day. Casey knew a week ago, and he mentioned it to me again today, before we went out, he said, ‘make sure you make it a good send-off’. And that’s what I said, I said everything is good, I’m going out on my terms, I didn’t get retired,” he said.

Andy was locked in a fierce battle with Donegal corner-back Pádraig Doherty for the entire time he was on the pitch in Croke Park and it’s a rivalry the St. Patrick’s man is well used to.

“He’d be the same age as myself, and I remember going up there in 2011 and 2012 with Casey and he was there, hassling, hassling. He done a right job on me. I was lucky enough to get the goal. I kept my eye on it,” he said before explaining his thinking behind his retirement.

“Look, I’m happy, I’ve no shame in retiring. It’s hard but I’m just not able for the long nights, long winters, three children. I told my wife I’d go back this year with Casey, and we’d win the Nickey Rackard, that’s what I said to her, I said I’d retire, and I’m going to stay loyal to my word.

“I did it, and that’s the best thing. This is the best ever,” he added.

Before the bombshell of his retirement decision, we had spoken to Andy about the game and how it had went in his eyes.

“I thought we were in bother. But as Casey said, in every game this year we went behind, so we weren’t panicking. We were actually happy to go in four points down.

“After the two goals I thought we were in trouble, but when we got it back to four going in at half-time, we knew... Casey said, “Lads, it’s four. Don’t panic”.

“We went out, we hurled, stuck to our plan and thank God we got a goal and it kind of brought it back level. And Danny (Staunton) went in, savage hurling, as everyone knows, probably the best hurler in Wicklow the last three years. They brought on Podge (Pádraig Doyle), Seanie Germaine, Gavin Weir, like, since when has Wicklow had lads like that to bring on. I think that was the winning of the game. In the past, I don’t think Wicklow had subs as strong. That’s not being disrespectful to lads who were hurling.

“So, we knew, if we got to the last half and we were there or thereabouts with them, and then being able to bring on Podge Doyle and Danny – and Danny getting a sideline, only Danny could do that. We do be slagging him up in Ballinakill, he’d be half an hour after training practicing sidelines, but it paid off today,” added Andy.