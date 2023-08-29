Andrew Kavanagh in superb form as Barndarrig cruise past Arklow Rocks

Kilmacurra men and Kiltegan leading the charge

Arklow Rocks 1-10

Andrew Kavanagh inspired Barndarrig to a sweet victory over their neighbors Arklow Rocks in the Junior hurling championship on Tuesday night last.

The win sees the Kilmacurra men sitting in second spot in the championship table, level on points with Kiltegan with both sides registering two wins from two games in the competition to date.

From the opening whistle it was the Barndarrig men who took control with Andrew Kavanagh firing over four early scores from dead balls and efforts from play.

His teammate Tom Doyle then extended the advantage before Kavanagh slotted over two more efforts in what was an electric start.

Midway through the half the home side’s full-back Kevin O’Reilly was given his marching orders with Kavanagh adding another point from the resulting free.

Down to 14 men, Arklow started to play, with Jason Redmond raising white flags from play and a free in between efforts from county star Kavanagh and James Cullen.

On the stroke of half-time Redmond raised a green flag from a 21-yard free to narrow the gap to five.

After the interval, the Rocks started smartly with a glorious effort from Redmond before Cormac Whitmore added a long-range free.

Barndarrig added to their tally inside ten minutes with another Kavanagh dead ball but it was now the turn of Whitmore to take control as he raised three more white flags with the gap narrowing midway through the half.

Not to be out done, Malachy Stone and a Kavanagh double canceled out the Rocks’ recovery.

Both Whitmore and Kavanagh traded two frees as the final whistle grew closer.

With eight minutes left on the clock Jacques McCall, who played as the sweeper, got his name to the scoresheet first from play.

After a bit of confusion on the sideline Kavanagh was given his second yellow of the game but his teammates Liam Dickenson and McCall finished the scoring while an Elliot Young effort in response at the final whistle brought the curtain down on a decent game.

Arklow Rock Parnells: John Cushe; Keelan Brake, Kevin O’Reilly, Paul Gilbert; Stephen Shorthall, Charlie Monaghan, Jimmy Dignam; Colin O’Connor, Cormac Whitmore (0-6); Jason Redmond (1-4), Danny Long, Keith Barnes; Seosamh Kelly, Elliot Young, Matt Curran. Subs: Jonathan Roche for D Long (45), Danny Curran for K Barnes (52).

Barndarrig: Michael Crowley; James Cullen (0-1), Kevin Cullen, Roger Belton; David Boddy, Shane Whelan, James Quinn; Liam Dickenson (0-1), Andrew Kavanagh (0-14, 8f); Sean Leonard, Malachy Stone (0-1), Tom Doyle (0-1); David Dickenson, Aaron Jackson, Jacques McCall (0-2, 1f). Subs: Chris Fitzpatrick for S Whelan (30), Ryan Skidmore for D Dickenson (40), Oisin Doyle for Andrew Kavanagh (60).

Referee: Darragh Kelly (Carnew)