An Tóchar stage stunning recovery against Avondale to secure West Wicklow Cup

Avondale 3-9

An Tóchar’s blossoming young footballers completed a Division 1A league and Top 4 double on Saturday when they came back from the proverbial dead to beat arch-rivals Avondale with a storming second-half recovery.

The Roundwood men looked to be all but buried at half-time, trailing by what appeared an almost insurmountable 12 points deficit, the result of an over-powering second quarter performance by the ’Dales.

And it was Avondale’s full-forward Conor Byrne who dug the tomb for the Roundwood men with his killer goals that seemed to knock the life out of An Tóchar.

An Tóchar had made two changes to their forwards before the off, with Dale Brady replacing Jamie Salley and Tom Kenna in instead of Niall Sheehan.

Annacurra were forced to field without Oisin McGraynor who had to serve a one-game ban imposed in a previous match. Ironically, he would have served that ban a week earlier had Kiltegan not given a walk-over to the ’Dales.

Earlier in the league proper, An Tóchar had edged to a two points victory over their opponents and again they had marginally the better opening to this game too.

Even though midfielder Cathal Baker and full-forward Conor Byrne twice gave Avondale the lead in the first six minutes, their attack was not functioning effectively.

An Tóchar’s number 14 Gerard Byrne adopted a role nearer midfield, and he was joined by John Paul Nolan - their opener - and centre-forward Darragh Fee in raising white flags to tie the game at 0-3 apiece before the end of the first quarter.

What happened next was a bolt from the blue. Avondale’s centre back Saoirse Kearon deceived the defence and goalie to rifle a shot to the An Tóchar net.

The Roundwood men were in total shock. Worse still their game seemed to fall apart. Avondale were rampant for the remainder of the first half.

Full-forward Conor Byrne led the charge of Avondale’s heavy brigade. With rapid fire he drilled holes in the An Tóchar net twice in the space of six minutes coming up to half-time.

Avondale went in for the half-time break leading by an unbelievable 12 points - 3-7 to 0-4. An Tóchar went to their bench for sustenance. Until JP Nolan’s late, late injury-time point, they had not scored since the 15th minute.

Starting the second half, the ’Dales were not alone in thinking they had An Tóchar well and truly buried. That they had put this West Wicklow Cup decider to bed.

Wrong. This game was to see another transformation in the second half. We were to witness a resurrection of near biblical proportions.

Inside three minutes of restart the Roundwood men were to show emphatically they were very much alive and kicking as corner-back Stephen Connor bounded forward in support of his attack and deceived opposing backs and goalie as he teased the ball to the Avondale net.

Liam Cullen’s interval pep-talk was igniting a missing passion in his troops that had been badly missing. Midfielder Oisin Cullen drilled between the sticks and the margin was reduced to a more assailable 3-7 to 1-4 inside four minutes.

Ross Ward tried to reignite the fire in Avondale with a point but they were only to score once more for the entire second half as An Tochar’s assault forces took ever more control.

Gerard Byrne wrapped two points around a second An Tóchar goal by JP Nolan, Oisin Cullen chipped in with another white flag, and the contest was really in the melting pot after 40 minutes.

Avondale’s lead of 12 points was now sliced to a nervy 3-8 to 2-8. Anxious Avondale dipped into their bench in search of an elixir. Shane Farrar replaced wing-back Kevin Fitzpatrick.

An Tóchar’s scoring rate dropped and it was well into the final 10 minutes before they drew level with points from Conor Davis, Gerard Byrne and wing-back Gavin Fogarty, who was given the job of converting frees from the right with his trusty left boot.

Sides deadlocked at 3-8 to 2-11. Inspirational full-forward Conor Byrne tried to lift Avondale spirits with a lead point from a free. It was to be Avondale’s second and final point of the second half and a reflection of where this game was now headed.

Niall Sheehan came off An Tochar’s bench moments before half-time. Late in the second he fluffed a couple of chances, including pinging the ball off the goalpost, before hammering home the winning goal after being teed up by wing-back Gavin Fogarty.

Sheehan also had the final say with an injury-time point, giving the Roundwood men a 3-13 to 3-9 victory at the final whistle.

Manager Liam Cullen said that what happened in the first half was “very worrying” and it was something they would have to address.

“Something went drastically wrong in the first half, and it is something we are going to have to address,” he said. “If that happened in the championship it could cost us”

“What we saw in the second half is what we are going to take (from the game). Every one of our players showed unbelievable character in the second half,” Liam concluded.

An Tochar: Peter Byrne; Aaron Smith, Lorcan Smith Stephen Connor (1-0); Eoin Murphy, Matt Nolan, Gavin Fogarty (0-2, 2f); Oisin Cullen (0-2), Conor Davis (0-1); Dale Brady, Darragh Fee (0-1), Ciaran Murphy; Tom Kenna, Gerard Byrne (0-3), John Paul Nolan (1-3). Subs: Niall Sheehan (1-1) for D Brady, Jamie Salley for T Kenna.

Avondale: Danny Morley; Shane Beevor, Eoin Baker, Liam Kinsella; Shane Browne, Saoirse Kearon (1-0), Kevin Fitzpatrick; Cathal Baker (0-1), Cormac McGraynor; Cian Ward, Sean McGraynor, Ryan Kenny; Donal McGraynor, Conor Byrne (2-7), Ross Ward (0-1). Subs: Ollie Matthews for C Ward, Shane Farrar for K Fitzpatrick.

Referee: Ian Culbert (Rathnew)