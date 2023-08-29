An Tóchar deliver an exceptional performance against Newtown

Kavanagh and Gaffney led the charge for Roundwood side

Newtown 0-6

An exceptional performance from start to finish saw An Tóchar get the better of their neighbours Newtown on Thursday night.

The comprehensive 5-15 to 0-6 victory sees the Roundwood side occupying second spot in Group 1, two points behind but with a game in hand Éire Óg Greystones, while it leaves the Magpies rooted to the bottom of the table with three defeats from three games.

The opening half of this tie belonged to the An Tóchar full-forward line as they all got on the scoressheet. It was the David Kavanagh show early on as the corner-forward netted two early goals along with raising two white flags inside the opening 10 minutes.

The lead was extended when Dale Brady in the opposite corner raised another white flag.

Nearing the midway point, the home side were reduced to 14 men when their goalie, Ciaran McGurl, was given a black card.

The opposition pressed forward with the extra man as Niall Gaffney opened his account with two efforts before wing forwards Enda Foley and Kevin Lynchehaum extended the lead. The home side finally managed to open their account with a free from Sean Odlum.

With ten minutes left in the half, another Kavanagh effort along with a Gaffney dead ball were canceled out when Sean Heffernan scored for the home side.

The final scores of the half were from the boots of Martin Gaffney and win gback Bobby Doyle as both drove up the field just before the half-time whistle.

The home side were the first to trouble the scoreboard in the second half as Odlum added his second before corner-back Michael Kelly drove forward to narrow the gap.

An Tóchar were using the long ball into full-forward Gaffney, and this paid off as he fired over three more efforts from play in between an Odlum effort from a free kick. Midway through the half Gaffney netted another goal as Brady did likewise minutes later.

The opponent’s final consolation score of the game was an excellent point from an acute angle as Terry Murphy slotted over.

It was then a Gaffney dead ball and a final goal from Kavanagh that guaranteed a win for An Tóchar in this local derby.

Newtown: Ciaran McGurl; Cian Fenelon, Justin Owens, Michael Kelly (0-1); Ross Carthy, Andrew Waters, James Lennox; Paul O’ Riordan, Craig Dalton; Terry Murphy (0-1), Sean Heffernan (0-1), Karl Carthy; Dean Taylor, Sean Odlum (0-3 2fs), Stuart Synnott. Subs: Owen Mayew for C Fenelon (55), Luke Dease for D Taylor (44).

An Tóchar: Hugh Kenna; Luke Wrynn, Lorcan Nolan, Roan Hayes; Enda Murphy, Gavin Staunton, Bobby Brady (0-1); William Halligan, Martin Gaffney (0-1); Kevin Lynchehaum (0-1), Liam Kenna, Enda Byrne (0-1); David Kavanagh (3-2), Niall Gaffney (1-8, 3f) f, Dale Brady (1-1). Subs: Luke Ferguson for L Wrynn (30), Johnny Tobin for E Byrne (30), Sean Lacey for L Kenna (32).

Referee: Pamela Prendergast (Kilmacanogue)