An intriguing Senior hurling championship journey begins this weekend

Carnew Emmets take on Éire Óg Greystones on Friday evening

It’s that time of year when the fruit of championship hopes are at their most ripe, bursting with the mouthwatering juices of sporting potential, when all seems possible, all avenues are open, all dreams intact. It’s that magical week before the hurling journey begins.

At this point in time no defeats have been suffered, no victories snatched, no injuries sustained, or momentum stopped.

Months of hard work have led us to this moment, and the script will begin to be written when Ciaran Manley throws the ball in at Echelon Park Aughrim on Friday evening at 7.30pm when Eamonn Scallan’s Carnew Emmets take on the men of Éire Óg Greystones in the opening game of the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

Both teams experienced very different league campaigns in the run up to this eagerly anticipated clash, with Carnew Emmets finishing on of the Senior hurling league and narrowly losing out to Kiltegan in the league final while Éire Óg lost three of four games with their only points coming from a walkover conceded by Kiltegan, although the Greystones men did push an experimental Bray Emmets all the way in a 1-20 to 1-19 thriller on May 7.

If Carnew Emmets are to have any hopes of reaching the final and being in with a chance of stopping the Bray Emmets march, then a win here is a must to get their journey off to the best possible start. Likewise, if Éire Óg want to give themselves the best possible chance of featuring at the business end, then something of a shock result is badly needed.

The likely game of the weekend is the meeting of Kiltegan and Bray Emmets. Exactly how the involvement of so many big names in the Nickey Rackard Cup winning Wicklow side will have affected Paul Carley’s preparations will be fully understood come Sunday afternoon, and precisely where the Kiltegan challenge is in relation to the defending champions will also be laid bare.

The second game on Sunday presents Avondale-Barndarrig with probably the best chance to cause a shock against their neighbours Glenealy in their opening game.

Anything other than a win for Michael Anthony O’Neill’s side would be seismic and the first day out for the Reds will be the best chance for the new amalgamation to make what would be a dream start.