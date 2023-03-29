All your Wicklow GAA fixtures

Footballers head for Croke Park on Saturday

Cillian McDonald turns away after scoring a decisive goal in the Waterford v Wicklow final round of the Allianz Division 4 Football League at Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Thursday, March 30

SFL Division 3: An Tóchar v St Patrick’s, 8pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

Friday, March 31

SFL Division 1: Blessington v Bray Emmets, 8pm (Referee: Pat Dunne); Baltinglass v Tinahely, 8pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan).

SFL Division 1A: Newtown v Carnew Emmets, 8pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Saturday, April 1

At Croke Park - Allianz NFL Division 4 final: Wicklow v Sligo, 5pm (Referee TBC).

At Hawkfield, Newbridge - Leinster Minor hurling championship Tier 2 Group 2 Round 2: Kildare v Wicklow, 2pm.

Sunday, April 2

At Darver, Louth - GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20B Championship - Richie McElligott Cup: Wicklow v Down, 2pm.

SFL Division 1: St Patrick’s v Rathnew, 11.30am (Referee: John Keenan); AGB v Éire Óg Greystones, 11.30am (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

SFL Division 1A: An Tóchar V Hollywood, 11.30am (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Kiltegan v Kilcoole, 11.30am (Referee: Robert Roche); Kilmacanogue v Avondale, 11.30am (Referee: Ian Culbert).

SFL Division 3: Stratford-Grangecon v Barndarrig, 11.30am (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian); Carnew Emmets v Tinahely, 11.30am (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Saturday, April 8

SFL Division 2: Laragh v Éire Óg Greystones, 4pm (Referee: Christy O’Rourke); Coolkenno v Valleymount, 4pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Annacurra v Baltinglass, 6pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

SFL Division 3: AGB v Avoca, 4pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).

Intermediate Hurling League: Western Gaels v Arklow Rock Parnells, 4pm (Referee TBC); St Patrick’s v Aughrim, 4pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Carnew Emmets v Kilcoole, 4pm (Referee: Michael Owens).

Sunday, April 9

SFL Division 2: Ballinacor v Donard-The Glen, 11.30am (Referee: Anthony Nolan).

Senior Hurling League: Kiltegan vV Carnew Emmets, 11.30am (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR; Glenealy v Éire Óg Greystones, 11.30am (Referee: Martin Molloy).

ADULT RESULTS

SFL Division 1 Round 2: Bray Emmets 0-7, Baltinglass 0-4; Blessington 1-10, Éire Óg Greystones 1-9; Tinahely 1-7, Rathnew 1-7.

SFL Division 1A Round 2: Kiltegan 3-6, Newtown 0-10; Avondale 2-7, Kilcoole 1-9; Kilmacanogue 2-13, Hollywood 1-6; An Tóchar 0-14, Carnew Emmets 0-10.

Intermediate Hurling League Round 1: Carnew Emmets 3-5, Avondale 1-5.

SFL Division 2 Round 2: Ashford 2-16, Laragh 2-15; Valleymount 1-14, Dunlavin 2-9; Coolkenno 2-11, Ballymanus 0-10; Annacurra 2-11, Donard-The Glen 3-7; Éire Óg Greystones 0-10, Baltinglass 1-4.

SFL Division 3 Round 2: Tinahely 3-12, AGB 0-7; St Patrick’s 0-10, Stratford-Grangecon 0-6; Barndarrig 1-17, Aughrim 0-7.

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, March 29

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 (all games 6.30pm, referees supplied by home clubs): Glenealy v ARP; St Patricks v Éire Óg Greystones; Bray Emmets v Western Gaels; Michael Dwyers v Carnew Emmets Kiltegan.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 (all games 6.30pm) Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Kilcoole; Avondale v Bray Emmets 2; Michael Dwyers 2 v Luke O’Tooles; ARP 2 v Barndarrig at Parnell Park.

Under-13B Football League/Championship: St Kevins v St Nicholas at 6.45pm in Valleymount (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Under-13C Football League/Championship: Naomh Eoin Gaels v Éire Óg Greystones 2 at 6.30pm in Avoca (Referee: Liam Keenan).

Under-15A Football League/Championship: Bray Emmets v AGB at 6.30pm (Referee: Peadar De Hora); Annacurra v Tomnafinogue at 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Blessington v St Nicholas at 6.30pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-15B Football League/Championship (all games 6.30pm): An Tóchar v Rathnew (Referee: Michael Owens); Éire Óg Greystones v St Patricks (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Michael Dwyers v Kiltegan at Ballymanus (Referee: Christy O’Rourke).

Under-15C Football League/Championship: Baltinglass v St Kevins at 6.30pm (Referee: Daragh Kelly); Kilcoole v Naomh Eoin Gaels at 6.30pm (Referee: John Keenan); Avondale v Ashford 7.30pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Under-15D Football League/Championship (all games 6.30pm): Aughrim v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Clara Gaels v AGB 2 Laragh (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Clann Na Gael v BYE.

Friday, March 31

Under-13B Football League/Championship Round 1: Annacurra v Baltinglass at 7.30pm (Referee:Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-13A Hurling Championship Round 1: Glenealy v St Patricks at 6.15pm at Colaiste Cill Mhantain (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Under-15D Football League/Championship Round 1: St Nicholas 2 v Blessington 2 at 7pm in Donard (Referee: Jason Smyth).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 1: Rathnew v Aughrim at 7.30pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál).

Saturday, April 1

Under-13E Football League/Championship: St Patricks 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 3 at 3pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál).

Monday, April 3

Minor Hurling PPL: At Blessington - Western Gaels v Michael Dwyers, 7pm, at Blessington (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Éire Óg Greystones v Bray Emmets, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley), Luke O’Tooles v Arklow Rock Parnells, 7pm at Aughrim (Referee: Peadar De Hora); St Patrick’s v Glenealy, 7pm (Referee: John Keenan).

Under-13A Football League/Championship: Bray Emmet v AGB at 6.45pm (Referee: James Phelan); Michael Dwyers v Blessington at 6.45pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Éire Óg Greystones v Tomnafinogue at 6.45pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Under-13B Football League/Championship: Annacurra v Rathnew at 6.45pm (Referee: Christy O’Rourke); St Patricks v St Kevins at 6.45pm (Referee: Michael Owens); St Nicholas v Baltinglass (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-13C Football League/Championship: Carnew Emmets v Naomh Eoin Gaels at 6.45pm (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Newtown v Aughrim at 6.45pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Kilcoole 2 at 6.45pm (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-13D Football League/Championship: Éire Óg Greystones 4 v Stratford-Grangecon (Referee: TBC); An Tóchar 2 v Coolkenno at 6.45pm (Referee: Liam Keenan); Clara Gaels v Ashford (Referee: Peadar De Hora); Clann na Gael v BYE.

Under-13E Football League/Championship (all games 6.45pm): An Tóchar v St Patricks 2 (Referee: TBC); AGB 2 v St Nicholas 2 (Referee: Martin Molloy); St Kevins 2 v Tomnafingoue 2 in Hollywood (Referee: Stephen Fagan); Éire Óg Greystones 3 v Blessington 2 (Referee: Tony McLaughlin).

Tuesday, April 4

Under-10 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Éire Óg Greystones 1 v ARP; Avondale v St Patricks; Western Gaels v Luke O’Tooles; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v BYE.

Wednesday, April 5

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship Round 1: Glenealy v Western Gaels; Luke O’Tooles v Michael Dwyers; Bray Emmets v Éire Óg Greystones 1; Barndarrig/Avondale v Carnew Emmets in Avondale; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v ARP.

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 1: Rathnew 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1; Bray Emmets 1 v St Patricks 1; AGB 1 v BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 1: Blessington v Dunlavin; Avondale v Tinahely; Annacurra v Aughrim 7.30pm; Shilelagh-Coolboy v Baltinglass.

Under-11 Football Group 3 Round 1: An Tóchar v Ashford; Carnew Emmets v Kilmacanogue; Kilcoole v Newtown; Blessington 2 v Baltinglass 2; AGB 2 v Rathnew 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 1: St Kevins v Kiltegan; Barndarrig v St Patricks 2; Newtown 2 V Eire Og Greystones 2; Bray Emmets 2 v An Tóchar 2.

Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 1: Donard-The Glen v Kilbride; Coolkenno v Michael Dwyers; Ballincor v Avoca; Newcastle v Éire Óg Greystones 3; Laragh v Enniskerry; St Kevins v Stratford-Grangecon.

Friday, April 7

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 2 (all games at 7pm): Michael Hogans v Pearse Gaels in Avondale (Referee: Darragh Kelly); Tomnafinogue v Clann na Gael in Coolboy (Referee: Eamon Doyle); AGB 2 v Baltinglass in Pearse’s Park(Referee: Nick Nolan); Kilcoole v BYE.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2: Annacurra v Michael Dwyers at 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Sunday, April 9

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 1: Blessington v Baltinglass; St Nicholas v St Kevins; AGB v Éire Óg Greystones.

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 1: St Patricks v Rathnew; Michael Dwyers v An Tochar.

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 1: St Kevins v Clara Gaels; Naomh Eoin Gaels v Newtown.

Tuesday, April 11

Under-13A Hurling League: St Patricks v Carnew Emmets; Éire Óg Greystones v Glenealy; Michael Dwyers v ARP.

Under-13B Hurling League: Bray Emmets v Luke O’Tooles; St Patricks 2 v Kilcoole; Barndarrig v Western Gaels; Avondale v BYE.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 2: St Nicholas v Bray Emmets; St Patricks v Blessington; AGB v Éire Óg Greystones.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 2: Aughrim v St Kevins (Referee: Christy O’Rourke); Michael Dwyers v Rathnew (Referee: Stephen Fagan); An Tóchar v Annacurra (Referee: Anthony Nolan).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 3: Baltinglass v Kilcoole; Pearse Gaels v Tomnafinogue; Clann na Gael v AGB 2; Michael Hogans v BYE.

Wednesday, April 12

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 2: Carnew Emmets v St Patricks; ARP v Michael Dwyers; Western Gaels v Glenealy; Éire Óg Greystones v Bray Emmets.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 2: Barndarrig v Avondale; Kilcoole v ARP 2; Luke O’Tooles v Éire Óg Greystones 2; Bray Emmets 2 v Michael Dwyers 2.

Under-15A Football League/Championship Round 2: Tomnafinogue v Blessington; AGB v Annacurra; St Nicholas v Bray Emmets.

Under-15B Football League/Championship Round 2: St Patricks v Michael Dwyers; Rathnew v Éire Óg Greystones; Kiltegan v An Tóchar.

Under-15C Football League/Championship Round 2: Ashford v Kilcoole; St Kevins v Avondale; Carnew Emmets v Baltinglass; Naomh Eoin Gael v Newtown.

Under-15D Football League/Championship Round 2: Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Clann Na Gael; Blessington 2 v Aughrim; AGB 2 v St Nicholas 2; Clara Gaels v BYE.

LEAGUE TABLES

Allianz Football League Roinn 4

Team P W D L F A P

Sligo 7 6 0 1 120 93 12

Wicklow 7 4 2 1 113 101 10

Laois 7 5 0 2 135 101 10

Wexford 7 3 2 2 120 111 8

Leitrim 7 4 0 3 140 112 8

Carlow 7 2 1 4 94 118 5

Waterford 7 1 0 6 73 124 2

London 7 0 1 6 82 117 1

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2B

Team P W D L F A P

Meath 5 5 0 0 129 87 10

Wicklow 5 3 0 2 100 84 6

Donegal 5 3 0 2 88 110 6

Tyrone 5 2 0 3 90 97 4

London 5 1 0 4 118 127 2

Sligo 5 1 0 4 85 105 2

Minor C All-Ireland Camogie Championship

Team P W D L F A P

Kerry 3 3 0 0 7.37 1.19 9

Armagh 2 2 0 0 10.28 1.13 6

Down 3 2 0 1 10.18 3.16 6

Cavan 2 1 0 1 2.06 5.12 3

Wicklow 3 0 0 3 3.17 12.27 0

Mayo 3 0 0 3 0.20 10.39 0

SFL Division 1

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Blessington 2 2 0 0 29 20 9 4

Bray Emmets 2 2 0 0 24 19 5 4

Tinahely 2 1 1 0 33 15 18 3

Éire Óg 2 1 0 1 25 23 2 2

AGB 2 1 0 1 17 24 -7 2

Rathnew 2 0 1 1 25 27 -2 1

Baltinglass 2 0 0 2 14 20 -6 0

St Patrick’s 2 0 0 2 13 32 -19 0

SFL Division 1A

TEAM P W D L F A D P

An Tóchar 2 2 0 0 37 20 17 4

Kilmacanogue 2 2 0 0 33 22 11 4

Kiltegan 2 2 0 0 28 18 10 4

Avondale 2 1 0 1 21 25 -4 2

Hollywood 2 1 0 1 19 25 -6 2

Carnew 2 0 0 2 23 28 -5 0

Kilcoole 2 0 0 2 18 23 -5 0

Newtown 2 0 0 2 20 38 -18 0

SFL Division 2

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Coolkenno 2 2 0 0 45 28 17 4

Ashford 2 2 0 0 32 28 4 4

Annacurra 2 2 0 0 28 24 4 4

Sh’lagh-C’boy 2 1 0 1 33 24 9 2

Donard/Glen 2 1 0 1 34 26 8 2

Valleymount 1 1 0 0 17 15 2 2

Éire Óg 2 1 0 1 17 17 0 2

Ballymanus 2 1 0 1 21 24 -3 2

Dunlavin 2 0 0 2 22 28 -6 0

Laragh 2 0 0 2 39 50 -11 0

Baltinglass 2 0 0 2 16 28 -12 0

Ballinacor 1 0 0 1 13 25 -12 0

SFL Division 3

TEAM P W D L F A D P

An Tóchar 2 2 0 0 38 20 18 4

Tinahely 2 1 0 1 37 24 13 2

Barndarrig 1 1 0 0 20 7 13 2

Rathnew 1 1 0 0 10 6 4 2

St Patrick’s 1 1 0 0 10 6 4 2

S’ford-G’con 2 1 0 1 17 19 -2 2

Blessington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Carnew 1 0 0 1 6 10 -4 0

Aughrim 1 0 0 1 7 20 -13 0

AGB 1 0 0 1 7 21 -14 0

Avoca 2 0 0 2 13 32 -19 0

Intermediate Hurling League

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Aughrim 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4

St Patrick’s 1 1 0 0 18 12 6 2

Carnew 1 1 0 0 14 8 6 2

Western Gaels 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

Arklow Rocks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Avondale 1 0 0 1 8 14 -6 0

Kilcoole 1 0 0 1 12 18 -6 0