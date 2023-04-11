All your Wicklow GAA fixtures and results
Hurlers face Louth on Sunday in Echelon Park Aughrim
ADULT FIXTURES
Wednesday, April 12
At Echelon Park Aughrim - 2023 Electric Ireland Leinster MFC - Group 3 Round 2: Wicklow v Wexford, 6.30pm (Referee: Kieran Harris).
At Crettyard, Laois - Leinster LGFA Minor football championship Round 2: Laois v Wicklow, 7.30pm.
Friday, April 14
SFL Division 3: Rathnew V Blessington, 8pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál).
Saturday, April 15
Intermediate Hurling League: Kilcoole v Avondale, 4pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Arklow Rock Parnells V St Patrick’s, 4pm (Referee: Martin Molloy); Aughrim V Carnew, 4pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).
Sunday, April 16
At Echelon Park Aughrim - Nicky Rackard Cup - Round 1: Wicklow v Louth, 2pm (Referee: Chris Mooney).
Senior Hurling League: Carnew Emmets v Glenealy, 11.30am (Referee: John Keenan); Bray Emmets V Kiltegan, 11.30am (Referee: Ciaran Manley).
Tuesday, April 18
SFL Division 3: Blessington V Carnew Emmets, 8pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).
SFL Division 1A: Kiltegan V Kilcoole, 7.30pm.
Thursday. April 20
SFL Division 4 Group 2: Baltinglass V Dunlavin, 7.30pm; Kilbride V Hollywood, 7.30pm.
SFL Division 5 Group 3: Shillelagh-Coolboy V Tinahely, 7.30pm; Annacurra V Coolkenno, 8pm.
Friday, April 21
SFL Division 2: Donard-The Glen V Dunlavin, 8pm.
SFL Division 1: Rathnew V Baltinglass, 8pm; Éire Óg Greystones V St Patrick’s, 8pm; Bray Emmets V AGB, 8pm.
SFL Division 1A: Avondale V An Tóchar, 8pm.
Saturday, April 22
At Fermanagh venue - Nicky Rackard Cup Round 2: Fermanagh v Wicklow.
SFL Division 1A: Hollywood V Newtown, 7pm.
SFL Division 2: Valleymount V Ashford, 4pm; Shillelagh-Coolboy V Coolkenno, 4pm; Ballymanus V Laragh, 4pm; Éire Óg Greystones V Annacurra, 6pm.
SFL Division 3: Tinahely V Rathnew, 6pm; Avoca V Carnew, 6pm.
Sunday, April 23
At Netwatch Cullen Park - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final: Wicklow v Kildare, 2.30pm.
SFL Division 1: Tinahely V Blessington, 11.30am.
SFL Division 1A: Kilcoole V Kilmacanogue, 11.30am; Carnew Emmets V Kiltegan, 11.30am.
SFL Division 2: Baltinglass V Ballinacor, 11.30am.
SFL Division 3: Barndarrig V An Tóchar, 11.30am; St Patrick’s V AGB, 11.30am; Aughrim V Stratford-Grangecon, 11.30am.
Tuesday, April 25
SFL Division 2: Ballinacor V Valleymount, 7.30pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Dunlavin V Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm (Referee: Jason Smyth); Ashford V Ballymanus, 7.30pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan).
SFL Division 3: Carnew Emmets V Tinahely, 7.30pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).
ADULT RESULTS
Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Rd 1: Wicklow 2-12, Carlow 0-10.
SFL Division 2 Round 3: Laragh 1-11, Éire Óg Greystones 1-10; Coolkenno 1-14, Valleymount 0-12; Ballinacor 3-10, Donard-The Glen 1-10; Annacurra 1-7, Baltinglass 1-5.
SFL Division 3 Round 3: AGB 3-8, Avoca 3-6; Stratford 2-7, Barndarrig 0-12.
Senior Hurling League Round 2: Carnew Emmets 1-13, Kiltegan 0-15; Glenealy 0-15, Éire Og Greystones 0-12.
Intermediate Hurling League Round 2: St Patrick’s 4-21, Aughrim 0-7; Western Gaels 0-14, Arklow Rock Parnells 1-11; Carnew Emmets 0-13, Kilcoole 1-7.
Minor Hurling PPL Round 1: Western Gaels 1-14, Michael Dwyers 2-8; St Patrick’s 1-11, Glenealy 1-11; Luke O’ Toole’s 1-14, Arklow Rocks 1-10; Éire Óg 4-10, Bray Emmets 1-8.
CAMOGIE RESULTS
Adult Senior: Annacurra 0-8, Carnew Emmets 2-9; Bray Emmets 0-9, Knockananna 2-12; Kiltegan 3-11, Donard-The Glen 2-5.
Adult Intermediate: Glenealy 3-4, Arklow Rocks 0-6; Avondale 1-5, Aughrim 5-7.
Adult Junior A: Kiltegan v Annacurra (postponed due to weather. To be re-fixed); Knockananna 3-7, Kildavin 3-1; Éire Óg 2-7, Ballinacor 1-1; Rd 2: Carnew 5-3, Annacurra 3-5; Kiltegan v Éire Óg (winners).
Adult Junior B: Éire Óg 1-5, Avoca 5-15.
Under-16 Division 1: Bray Emmets 5-4, Annacurra 3-6; Kiltegan 2-10, Arklow Rocks 6-4; Carnew 4-5, Éire Óg 2-2.
Under-16 Division 2: Aughrim 3-5, Knockananna 2-1.
Under-16 Division 3: Avoca 8-7, Avondale 0-0; St Pats v Kilcoole – Postponed – to be re-fixed.
GAA LEAGUE TABLES
SFL Division 2
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Coolkenno 3 3 0 0 62 40 22 6
Annacurra 3 3 0 0 38 32 6 6
Ashford 2 2 0 0 32 28 4 4
Sh’lagh-C’boy 2 1 0 1 33 24 9 2
Donard/Glen 3 1 0 2 47 45 2 2
Éire Óg 3 1 0 2 30 31 -1 2
Valleymount 2 1 0 1 29 32 -3 2
Ballymanus 2 1 0 1 21 24 -3 2
Ballinacor 2 1 0 1 32 38 -6 2
Laragh 3 1 0 2 53 63 -10 2
Dunlavin 2 0 0 2 22 28 -6 0
Baltinglass 3 0 0 3 24 38 -14 0
SFL Division 3
TEAM P W D L F A D P
An Tóchar 3 3 0 0 49 27 22 6
S’ford-G’con 3 2 0 1 30 31 -1 4
Tinahely 2 1 0 1 37 24 13 2
Barndarrig 2 1 0 1 32 20 12 2
Rathnew 1 1 0 0 10 6 4 2
St Patrick’s 2 1 0 1 17 17 0 2
AGB 2 1 0 1 24 36 -12 2
Blessington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carnew 1 0 0 1 6 10 -4 0
Aughrim 1 0 0 1 7 20 -13 0
Avoca 3 0 0 3 28 49 -21 0
Senior Hurling League
TEAM P W D L F A P
Carnew 2 2 0 0 43 34 4 Glenealy 1 1 0 0 15 12 2
Kiltegan 1 0 1 0 15 16 0
Éire Óg 1 0 1 0 12 15 0
Bray Emmets 1 0 1 0 19 27 0
Minor Hurling PPL
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Éire Óg 1 1 0 0 22 11 11 2
Luke O’Toole’s 1 1 0 0 17 13 4 2
Western Gaels 1 1 0 0 17 14 3 2
Glenealy 1 0 1 0 14 14 0 1
St Patrick’s 1 0 1 0 14 14 0 1
Carnew 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
M Dwyers 1 0 0 1 14 17 -3 0
Arklow Rocks 1 0 0 1 13 17 -4 0
Bray Emmets 1 0 0 1 11 22 -11 0
Intermediate Hurling League
TEAM P W D L F A D P
St Patrick’s 2 2 0 0 51 19 32 4
Carnew 2 2 0 0 27 18 9 4
Aughrim 2 1 0 1 7 33 -26 4
Western Gaels 2 0 1 1 14 14 0 1
Arklow Rocks 1 0 1 0 14 14 0 1
Avondale 1 0 0 1 8 14 -6 0
Kilcoole 2 0 0 2 22 31 -9 0