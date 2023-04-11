All your Wicklow GAA fixtures and results

Wicklow

ADULT FIXTURES

Wednesday, April 12

At Echelon Park Aughrim - 2023 Electric Ireland Leinster MFC - Group 3 Round 2: Wicklow v Wexford, 6.30pm (Referee: Kieran Harris).

At Crettyard, Laois - Leinster LGFA Minor football championship Round 2: Laois v Wicklow, 7.30pm.

Friday, April 14

SFL Division 3: Rathnew V Blessington, 8pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál).

Saturday, April 15

Intermediate Hurling League: Kilcoole v Avondale, 4pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Arklow Rock Parnells V St Patrick’s, 4pm (Referee: Martin Molloy); Aughrim V Carnew, 4pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Sunday, April 16

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Nicky Rackard Cup - Round 1: Wicklow v Louth, 2pm (Referee: Chris Mooney).

Senior Hurling League: Carnew Emmets v Glenealy, 11.30am (Referee: John Keenan); Bray Emmets V Kiltegan, 11.30am (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Tuesday, April 18

SFL Division 3: Blessington V Carnew Emmets, 8pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

SFL Division 1A: Kiltegan V Kilcoole, 7.30pm.

Thursday. April 20

SFL Division 4 Group 2: Baltinglass V Dunlavin, 7.30pm; Kilbride V Hollywood, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 5 Group 3: Shillelagh-Coolboy V Tinahely, 7.30pm; Annacurra V Coolkenno, 8pm.

Friday, April 21

SFL Division 2: Donard-The Glen V Dunlavin, 8pm.

SFL Division 1: Rathnew V Baltinglass, 8pm; Éire Óg Greystones V St Patrick’s, 8pm; Bray Emmets V AGB, 8pm.

SFL Division 1A: Avondale V An Tóchar, 8pm.

Saturday, April 22

At Fermanagh venue - Nicky Rackard Cup Round 2: Fermanagh v Wicklow.

SFL Division 1A: Hollywood V Newtown, 7pm.

SFL Division 2: Valleymount V Ashford, 4pm; Shillelagh-Coolboy V Coolkenno, 4pm; Ballymanus V Laragh, 4pm; Éire Óg Greystones V Annacurra, 6pm.

SFL Division 3: Tinahely V Rathnew, 6pm; Avoca V Carnew, 6pm.

Sunday, April 23

At Netwatch Cullen Park - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final: Wicklow v Kildare, 2.30pm.

SFL Division 1: Tinahely V Blessington, 11.30am.

SFL Division 1A: Kilcoole V Kilmacanogue, 11.30am; Carnew Emmets V Kiltegan, 11.30am.

SFL Division 2: Baltinglass V Ballinacor, 11.30am.

SFL Division 3: Barndarrig V An Tóchar, 11.30am; St Patrick’s V AGB, 11.30am; Aughrim V Stratford-Grangecon, 11.30am.

Tuesday, April 25

SFL Division 2: Ballinacor V Valleymount, 7.30pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Dunlavin V Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm (Referee: Jason Smyth); Ashford V Ballymanus, 7.30pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan).

SFL Division 3: Carnew Emmets V Tinahely, 7.30pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).

ADULT RESULTS

Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Rd 1: Wicklow 2-12, Carlow 0-10.

SFL Division 2 Round 3: Laragh 1-11, Éire Óg Greystones 1-10; Coolkenno 1-14, Valleymount 0-12; Ballinacor 3-10, Donard-The Glen 1-10; Annacurra 1-7, Baltinglass 1-5.

SFL Division 3 Round 3: AGB 3-8, Avoca 3-6; Stratford 2-7, Barndarrig 0-12.

Senior Hurling League Round 2: Carnew Emmets 1-13, Kiltegan 0-15; Glenealy 0-15, Éire Og Greystones 0-12.

Intermediate Hurling League Round 2: St Patrick’s 4-21, Aughrim 0-7; Western Gaels 0-14, Arklow Rock Parnells 1-11; Carnew Emmets 0-13, Kilcoole 1-7.

Minor Hurling PPL Round 1: Western Gaels 1-14, Michael Dwyers 2-8; St Patrick’s 1-11, Glenealy 1-11; Luke O’ Toole’s 1-14, Arklow Rocks 1-10; Éire Óg 4-10, Bray Emmets 1-8.

CAMOGIE RESULTS

Adult Senior: Annacurra 0-8, Carnew Emmets 2-9; Bray Emmets 0-9, Knockananna 2-12; Kiltegan 3-11, Donard-The Glen 2-5.

Adult Intermediate: Glenealy 3-4, Arklow Rocks 0-6; Avondale 1-5, Aughrim 5-7.

Adult Junior A: Kiltegan v Annacurra (postponed due to weather. To be re-fixed); Knockananna 3-7, Kildavin 3-1; Éire Óg 2-7, Ballinacor 1-1; Rd 2: Carnew 5-3, Annacurra 3-5; Kiltegan v Éire Óg (winners).

Adult Junior B: Éire Óg 1-5, Avoca 5-15.

Under-16 Division 1: Bray Emmets 5-4, Annacurra 3-6; Kiltegan 2-10, Arklow Rocks 6-4; Carnew 4-5, Éire Óg 2-2.

Under-16 Division 2: Aughrim 3-5, Knockananna 2-1.

Under-16 Division 3: Avoca 8-7, Avondale 0-0; St Pats v Kilcoole – Postponed – to be re-fixed.

GAA LEAGUE TABLES

SFL Division 2

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Coolkenno 3 3 0 0 62 40 22 6

Annacurra 3 3 0 0 38 32 6 6

Ashford 2 2 0 0 32 28 4 4

Sh’lagh-C’boy 2 1 0 1 33 24 9 2

Donard/Glen 3 1 0 2 47 45 2 2

Éire Óg 3 1 0 2 30 31 -1 2

Valleymount 2 1 0 1 29 32 -3 2

Ballymanus 2 1 0 1 21 24 -3 2

Ballinacor 2 1 0 1 32 38 -6 2

Laragh 3 1 0 2 53 63 -10 2

Dunlavin 2 0 0 2 22 28 -6 0

Baltinglass 3 0 0 3 24 38 -14 0

SFL Division 3

TEAM P W D L F A D P

An Tóchar 3 3 0 0 49 27 22 6

S’ford-G’con 3 2 0 1 30 31 -1 4

Tinahely 2 1 0 1 37 24 13 2

Barndarrig 2 1 0 1 32 20 12 2

Rathnew 1 1 0 0 10 6 4 2

St Patrick’s 2 1 0 1 17 17 0 2

AGB 2 1 0 1 24 36 -12 2

Blessington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Carnew 1 0 0 1 6 10 -4 0

Aughrim 1 0 0 1 7 20 -13 0

Avoca 3 0 0 3 28 49 -21 0

Senior Hurling League

TEAM P W D L F A P

Carnew 2 2 0 0 43 34 4 Glenealy 1 1 0 0 15 12 2

Kiltegan 1 0 1 0 15 16 0

Éire Óg 1 0 1 0 12 15 0

Bray Emmets 1 0 1 0 19 27 0

Minor Hurling PPL

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Éire Óg 1 1 0 0 22 11 11 2

Luke O’Toole’s 1 1 0 0 17 13 4 2

Western Gaels 1 1 0 0 17 14 3 2

Glenealy 1 0 1 0 14 14 0 1

St Patrick’s 1 0 1 0 14 14 0 1

Carnew 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

M Dwyers 1 0 0 1 14 17 -3 0

Arklow Rocks 1 0 0 1 13 17 -4 0

Bray Emmets 1 0 0 1 11 22 -11 0

Intermediate Hurling League

TEAM P W D L F A D P

St Patrick’s 2 2 0 0 51 19 32 4

Carnew 2 2 0 0 27 18 9 4

Aughrim 2 1 0 1 7 33 -26 4

Western Gaels 2 0 1 1 14 14 0 1

Arklow Rocks 1 0 1 0 14 14 0 1

Avondale 1 0 0 1 8 14 -6 0

Kilcoole 2 0 0 2 22 31 -9 0