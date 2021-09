All your GAA fixtures

From Rathcoyle to Croker! Wicklow captain Sarah Jane Winders outside of Rathcoyle National School where she works as a teacher.

ADULT FIXTURES

Wednesdasy, September 1

Junior Hurling Championship Group A: Arklow Rock Parnell V Éire Óg Greystones, 7pm (Referee: Robert Roche); Aughrim v Avondale, 7pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Junior Hurling Championship Group B: Western Gaels V St Patrick’s Wicklow, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming; Knockananna v Bray Emmets, 7pm (Referee: Daragh Kelly)

Thursday, September 2

At Bray Emmets - Division 4 Finan Cup: Bray Emmets v Baltinglass, 8pm, (Referee: Garrett Whelan)

At Roundwood - Division 4 Finan Cup: An Tóchar v Ashford, 8.15pm (Referee: Ian Culbert)

At Annacurra - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Annacurra v St Patrick’s, 7.30p, (Referee: John Keenan)

At Avondale - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Avoca v Aughrim, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff)

At Hollywood - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Kiltegan v An Tóchar, 8pm (Referee: Noel Kinsella)

At Kilcoole GAA Grounds - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Kilcoole v Blessington, 8pm (Referee: Eugene Doherty)

At Ballinakill - Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup: Kilmacanogue v Laragh, 7.30p, (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh)

At Jim Mills Memorial Park - Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup: Donard-The Glen v Valleymount, 8pm (Referee: Pat Dunne)

At Baltinglass - Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup: AGB v Tinahely, 8pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming)

Friday, September 3

At Jim Mills Memorial Park - Division 2 Timmins Cup: Donard-The Glen v Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: Noel Kinsella)

At Roundwood - Division 2 Timmins Cup: An Tóchar v Valleymount, 8.15pm (Referee: John Keenan)

At Rathnew - Division 3 Johnny Fox Cup: Rathnew v Aughrim, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff)

At Ballinakill Centre of Excellence - Division 3 Johnny Fox Cup: Ballinacor v St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne)

Saturday, September 4

At Baltinglass -Division 1 Herbie Hill Cup: Baltinglass v Blessington, 6pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian)

At Dunlavin - Division 1A Corn na Saggart Cup: Dunlavin v Éire Óg Greystones, 5.30pm (Referee: Pat Dunne)

At TBC - Division 1A West Wicklow Cup: Hollywood v Bray Emmets, Time TBC (Referee: Robert Roche)

At Aughrim - Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final: Carnew v Arklow Rock Parnells, 2pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff)

At Aughrim - Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final: Glenealy v Bray Emmets, 4.30pm (Referee: Martin Molloy)

Sunday, September 5

At Kilmacanogue - Division 2 Liam Cullen Cup: Kilmacanogue v Stratford-Grangecon, 11am (Referee: Trevor Culbert)

At Laragh - Division 2 Liam Cullen Cup: Laragh v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 11am (Referee: Nick Nolan)

At Pearse’s Park - Division 3 Finnegan Cup: AGB v Knockananna, 11am (Referee: Daragh Kelly)

At Aughrim - Wicklow Senior Hurling Championship semi-final: Glenealy v Carnew, 2pm (Referee: John Keenan)

At Aughrim - Wicklow Senior Hurling Championship semi-final: Bray Emmets v Kiltegan, 4pm, (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR)

Wednesday, September 8

Junior Hurling Championship Group A: Western Gaels v Aughrim, 7.30p, (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Avondale v Arklow Rock Parnell, 8pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff)

Junior Hurling Championship Group B: Kiltegan v Knockananna, 7.30pm (Referee: Robert Roche); Bray Emmets v Western Gaels, 8pm, (Referee: Eddie Leonard)

Thursday, September 9

At Ballinakill - Division 4 Lawless Hotel Cup: Carnew v Newcastle, 7.30pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle); Newtown v Lacken-Kilbride, 8pm, (Referee: Nick Nolan)

ADULT RESULTS

Division 1 Herbie Hill Cup semi-final: Baltinglass GAA W/O Avondale -.

Division 1A West Wicklow Cup semi-finals: Hollywood W/O Carnew -; Bray Emmets Gaa Club W/O Kiltegan -.

Boom & Platform Hire Division 3 Finnegan Cup semi-final: Enniskerry 1-10, Hollywood 0-11.

Division 5 West League Cup Round 7: Kiltegan 2-12, Blessington 0-6.

Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup Preliminary: Laragh W/O Stratford-Grangecon -; Donard-The Glen 5-15, Shillelagh-Coolboy 1-9.

Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4: Carnew 2-15, Barndarrig 0-7; Bray Emmets 0-15, Arklow Rock Parnells 1-12; Round 5: Carnew Emmets 2-9, Glenealy 2-8.

Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2: Knockananna 1-9, Western Gaels 3-2; Round 3: St Patrick’s 7-16, Knockananna 1-4; Bray Emmets 3-13, Kiltegan 1-8.

Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship Preliminary: Blessington 1-16, Bray Emmets 1-8; St Patrick’s 0-16, Éire Óg Greystones 0-9.

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, September 1

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm unless stated): ARP v Luke O’Tooles at 6.05pm (Referee: Robert Roche); Bray Emmets v Michael Dwyers at Ballinakill (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Glenealy v Kilcoole (Referee: Chris Canavan); Éire Óg Greystones v St Patricks (Referee: John Keenan); Carnew Emmets v Western Gaels (Referee: Liam Keenan Jun).

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 6 (all games 6.45pm unless stated): Kilcoole v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin); ARP v St Patricks 1 at 6.30pm (Referee: Kathy Forde); Glenealy v Éire Óg Greystones 1 at Ballinakill (Referee: Brendan Furlong); Bray Emmets 1 v Michael Dwyers 1 at Ballinakill (Referee: Colm Gaskin).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 6 (all games 6.45pm unless stated): St Patricks 2 v Michael Dwyers 2 (Referee: Paul Gahan); Aughrim v Barndarrig (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Eire Og Greystones 2 v Avondale (Referee: Eugene Doherty); Western Gaels v Bye.

Thursday, September 2

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 4: Kilcoole v ARP at 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin).

Under-13 Football ‘C’ Championship Round 7: Carnew Emmets v Newtown at 6.45pm (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

Under-13 Football: St Nicholas 2 v Avondale in Dunlavin at 6.45pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Friday, September 3

Under-7/9 Football Go Games. Various venues.

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 3: Western Gaels v Bray Emmets in Dunlavin at 6.45pm (Referee: Declan Robert Roche).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 2: Western Gaels v Eire Og Greystones 2 at 6.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Under-15 Football C Championship Round 5: AGB 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2 in Ballymoney at 6.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny);

Under-11 Football Group 3 Round 6: Kiltegan 2 V AGB 2 at 6.45pm (Referee: Darragh Kelly).

Under-13 Football ‘A’ Championship Round 7: St Patricks 1 v An Tochar 1 at 6.30pm (Referee: John Keenan).

Saturday, September 4

Under-7/9 Football Go Games. Various venues.

Under-13 Football ‘A’ Championship Round 7 (all games 4.30pm unless stated): St Nicholas 1 v AGB 1 at 3pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Bray Emmets 1 v Rathnew 1 (Referee: Noel Kinsella); Blessington 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1 (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-13 Football ‘B’ Championship Round 7 (all games 4.30pm unless stated): Michael Dwyers 1 v Aughrim (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Annacurra v Shillelagh-Coolboy (Referee: Brendan Furlong); St Kevins v Baltinglass (Referee: Ned Doyle);

Under-13 Football ‘C’ Championship Round 7 (all games 4.30pm): Avondale v Kilcoole (Referee: Liam Keenan); Ashford v Tinahely (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin).

Under-13 Football ‘D’ Championship Round 7 (all games 4.30pm unless stated) St Nicholas 2 v St Patricks 2 at 3pm (Referee: Jason Smyth); Éire Óg Greystones 2 v An Tochar 2 (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh); AGB 2 v Bye.

Under-13 Football ‘E’ Championship Round 7 (all games 4.30pm): Barndarrig v Clara Gaels (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Stratford-Grangecon v Clan na Gael (Referee: Liam Cullen); Avoca v Michael Dwyers 2 at 4pm (Referee: Kathy Forde).

Minor Football ‘A’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.30pm): Blessington v Baltinglass (Referee: Garrett Whelan); AGB v St Nicholas (Referee: John Keenan); Bray Emmets v Rathnew (Referee: Noel Kinsella).

Minor Football ‘B’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.30pm unless stated): Pearse Gaels v An Tochar (Referee: Liam Keenan Jun); St Patricks v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Conor Doyle); St Kevins v Tomnafionogue (Referee: Ned Doyle); Michael Hogans v Éire Óg Greystones at 5.30pm Avoca (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Minor Football ‘C’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.30pm): Carnew Emmets v Clan na Gael Ballinakill (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Kilcoole v Annacurra (Referee: Philip Bracken).

Under-10 Hurling Player Pathway League Round 3: Western Gaels v Éire Óg Greystones 2 at 3pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 4: Kiltegan v Rathnew at 4pm (Referee: Darragh Kelly).

Sunday, September 5

Under-14 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 4 (all games at 11am): Barndarrig v St Patricks OFF (Referee: TBC); Luke O’Tooles v ARP (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Kilcoole v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Michael Owens).

Monday, September 6

Under-10 Football Player Pathway Leagues Group 1 Round 4 (all games at 6.45pm): AGB v Rathnew; Éire Óg Greystones 1 v Kilcooole; Bray Emmets v Bye.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway Leagues Group 2 Round 4 (all games at 6.45pm): Aughrim v Blessington; Baltinglass v Newtown; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v St Kevins.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway Leagues Group 3 Round 4 (all games at 6.45pm): Shillelagh-Coolboy v Tinahely; Dunlavin v Annacurra OFF; Lacken-Kilbride v Coolkenno.

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 7 (all games 6.45pm): ARP v Luke O’Tooles; Michael Dwyers 1 v Glenealy; Kilcoole v Éire Óg Greystones 1; Carnew Emmets v St Patricks; Bray Emmets v Bye.

Under-13 Hurling ‘B’ Championship Round 7 (all games 6.45pm): Barndarrig v Western Gaels; Avondale v Michael Dwyers 2; Éire Óg Greystones v Bye.

Minor Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 6 (all games at 6.45pm): Glen/Pats v North Wicklow Gaels; Carnew Emmets v Western Gaels.

Under-13 Football ‘D’ Championship Round 7: Bray Emmets 2 v Blessington 2 at 6.45pm

Wednesday, September 8

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 7 (all games 6.45pm): AGB v St Patricks; Blessington v Bray Emmets; Rathnew Éire Óg Greystones; Kiltegan v Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 7 (all games 6.45pm): Aughrim v St Kevins 1; Tinahely v Dunlavin; Annacurra v Baltinglass.

Under-11 Football Group 3 Round 7 (all games 6.45pm): AGB 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2; An Tóchar 2 v St Patricks 2; Kiltegan 2 v Blessington 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 7 (all games 6.45pm): Éire Óg Greystones 3 v Avondale; Kilcoole v Shillelagh-Coolboy; Newtown v Ashford; Carnew Emmets v Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 7 (all games 6.45pm): Blessington 3 v St Kevins 3; Donard-The Glen v Lacken-Kilbride; St Kevins 2 v Knockananna; Stratford-Grangecon v An Tochar.

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 7 (all games 6.45pm): Newtown 2 v Kilmacanogue; Coolkenno v Avoca; Ballinacor v Barndarrig; Enniskerry v Newcastle; Laragh v Fergal Ogs.

Under-15 Football ‘A’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Annacurra v Bray Emmets; An Tóchar v St Patricks; Blessington v Éire Óg Greystones.

Under-15 Football ‘B’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Aughrim v St Nicholas; Clara Gaels v Shillelagh-Coolboy; Baltinglass v AGB; Rathnew v St Kevins.

Under-15 Football ‘C’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): AGB 2 v St Patricks 2; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v An Tóchar 2; Blessington 2 v Bye.

Under-15 Football ‘D’ Championship Round 8 (all games 6.45pm): Carnew Emmets v Tinahely; Clann na Gael v Pearse Gaels; Kilcoole v Michael Dwyers.