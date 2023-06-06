All roads lead to Nenagh for Wicklow LGFA U14 side’s All-Ireland final showdown with Clare

Victory over Donegal in semi-final paved the way to decider

All roads lead to Nenagh this weekend for the Wickow LGFA Under-14 football team when they take on Clare in the U-14 All-Ireland Festival of Football Finals Bronze final in MacDonagh Park at 1.30pm.

The Garden County girls reached the decider following a superb win over Donegal in Iniskeen Grattans in the semi-final when the two sides went toe-to-toe in an engaging game of football in Monaghan, but it was the Garden side that came through by 2-8 to 1-9.

The Wicklow team who defeated Donegal and who will do battle with Clare: Sophie Murray (Bray Emmets); Lucie Byrne (Clara), Hollie Flanagan (Baltinglass), Anna Ryle (An Tóchar); Nia Winterbotham (Tinahely), Ciara Sheridan (St. Nicholas), Danielle Shannon (Annacurra); Thea Sterritt (Éire Óg), Colleen Gregan (Carnew Emmets); Meg Carey (St. Patrick’s), Rose Donohoe (St. Patrick’s), Pearl Tyner (AGB); Allanah Murphy (Annacurra), Reece Hughes (St. Patrick’s), Brooke Byrne (Rathnew). Subs: Emma Kirwan (Annacurra), Laura Gregan (Tinahely), Isabelle Parker (Kilcoole), Ella Lawless (St. Nicholas), Lucy Fadian (St. Nicholas), Emma Lalor (St. Patrick’s), Zoe Byrne (AGB), Isabelle O’Farrell (Éire Óg), Karen O’Brien (Carnew Emmets), Laoise Mellon (AGB), Naoise Ni Choncuir (AGB), Lena Gleeson (Kilcoole), Sophie Donoghue (Coolkenno), Holly Flynn (St. Nicholas).