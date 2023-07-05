All of the ups and downs in the Wicklow Senior football leagues

For some there is the exquisite joy of stepping up the ladder to new football heights, for others there is the downward plunge of a depressing drop.

Either way the experience can be painful. As the saying goes there is no gain without pain; what’s certainly true is there’s most always pain if there’s no gain.

Rathnew, the most medal bedecked club in Co. Wicklow with 33 Miley Cup wins, have won this year’s premier Division 1 league and Herbie Hill Cup.

And since then they have reached the Dunne Cup “top 4” final where they are waiting to see who their opponents will be in the decider.

Beaten by a point for the league gong by Rathnew in their last match, Bray Emmets were the favourites to set up a Dunne Cup clash with the villagemen.

However, Tinahely delivered a near fatal blow to Bray’s hopes with a 1-13 to 1-7 defeat.

That left Bray leading 12 to 11 on the points table and Tinahely needing to draw their postponed game against Rathnew last night (Tuesday) to qualify for the Dunne Cup final on the head-to-head.

Bottom down: Here we have an amazing scenario of two of Wicklow’s great football clubs St. Patrick’s and Baltinglass being relegated to Division 1A in 2024.

Just imagine the Saints were championship and league champions in 2022 and Baltinglass were their runners-up.

Their places in the premier league are being taken by An Tochar, who are on a roll, and by Avondale who were gifted the second promotion spot at the weekend when Kiltegan, who were also in the hunt to step-up, handed promotion to the Dales as a result of being unable to field for league match last Sunday.

Kiltegan and Avondale had been on 12 points each.

In addition to promotion, An Tochar were crowned Division 1A champions.

And it’s the second successive year for them to secure promotion.

They are a young team and in the view of many they will be serious challengers for the Miley Cup over the next few years.

Taking a dive to Division 2 are Carnew and Newtown. The bottom of the table reads: Carnew 4, Newtown 6, Kilcoole 8, Hollywood 9.

Topping Division 2 are Dunlavin and Coolkenno, with 16 and 15 points respectively, and as well as moving up to 1A to fill the two places being vacated they will also play off for the trophy.

Annacurra and Ashford are each on 12 points but with only one round of games left, neither can catch up on the leaders.

Three teams appear to be in the hunt to take a nose dive to Division 3. With one round of games remaining, the race to the exit drop down (two places) is between Valleymount on 4 points and Ballinacor and Ballymanus, both on 6 points.

Two rounds of games are still to be played in Division 3.

St Patrick’s top the bill here with 16 points, followed by Barndarrig on 14 with a game in hand, Rathnew and Stratford-Grangecon.

A second Carnew team is poised for the drop here with Arklow Geraldine’s/Ballymoney, Tinahely and Blessington also in the frame.

With two rounds still to be go, it is still all to play for here.

Interesting times ahead, especially with the start of the Senior football championship looming on the August bank holiday weekend.