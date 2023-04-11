All-Ireland joy for Coolboy as Willoughby and Gregan claim O35 ‘A’ crown

Co. Wicklow men see off Cavan favourites

On Easter Sunday Coolboy Handball Club supporters travelled up to the newly opened National Handball Centre where Michael Gregan and Johhny Willoughby travelled to play in the Over-35 A Doubles All-Ireland final against the hot favourites from Cavan, James Brady and Patrick Clerkin.

Brady and Clerkin were coming into this as reigning champions after winning the title last year but that didn’t seem to bother Michael and Johnny.

Game one started very brightly for the Coolboy men with both players picking off some excellent scores and denying Cavan any chance in getting in the game and they took the opner on a scoreline of 21-4, a shock to most of the supporters present but not to the Coolboy handball supporters.

Game two started as people were expecting and Cavan started to show their class and they took the game to Michael and Johnny and shot into a 10-5 lead, and it was game on!

Michael and Johnny knew they were in a game then and they took a time out and coach Pat Doyle (affectionately known as ‘Round Lad’) gathered the two lads in a corner and gave them a few tips on where the game could be won and whatever Pat Doyle said to the Coolboy pair, it worked because they ate in to Cavan’s lead and, like game one, they frustrated the Cavan pair and got the game level.

From there, the Co. Wicklow pair had their heads were up and were full of confidence and from then on it was all Wicklow as Gregan and Willoughby went on to win game two and became the new Over-35 ‘A’ Doubles All-Ireland champions.

This is the first title of its kind for any Coolboy or Wicklow players to win this grade, so it was a proud moment for the Coolboy Handball Club and its supporters on Sunday.