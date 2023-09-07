Áine D’Arcy delivers as Knockananna prove too good for Donard-The Glen

U16 ‘B’ Shield final was tighter than the scoreline suggests

Donard-The Glen 2-4

This Wicklow Camogie Under-16 ‘B’ Shield final was far more evenly contested than the final score might suggest.

It was played at Ballinakill on Wednesday evening, September 6, on an excellent hurling sod in pleasant weather conditions.

Knockananna got off to the better start and had 1-1 on the scoreboard in the opening three minutes. Áine D’Arcy pointed with her first possession and Aoife Fleming goaled with three minutes gone. Aine McDonald and Hannah O’Neill got an early grip in the middle third of the field and Donard-The Glen looked to be in early difficulty.

However, when Ciara Whelan got their opening point, it seemed to settle the Donard ladies and the territorial battle began to level out more.

Wicklow County Camogie Chairperson Ivor Lehane presents Knockananna captain Áine D'Arcy with the 'B' Shield after her side defeated Donard-The Glen in the final at Ballinakill.

Rose O’Hara, Ruby Brophy, Cara Mooney and Allanah Sheridan became more prominent and Donard-The Glen lifted their game to compete.

The major difference between the teams from here on to half-time was the ability that Knockananna had to convert territory into scores. Their captain Áine D’Arcy in particular had both the pace and skill to cause damage almost every time she gained possession.

Points from Aine McDonald, D’Arcy and a third from an Aine McDonald free left Knockananna ahead by 1-4 to 0-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Donard-The Glen were defending stoutly, and Tara Grace, Laura Kelly and Rose O’Hara were beginning to reduce the scoring opportunities for the southern side.

However, Saoirse Tyrell, Chloe Kinsella and Brook O’Keeffe formed a good line of defence for Knockananna and Donard were finding it difficult to get past. Áine D’Arcy added another point before Ciara Whelan responded with her second point for Donard.

Sophie Carthy added a third for the western side when she gained possession from a long Alannah Sheridan free and shot over. However, Áine D’Arcy finished the half with a flourish, scoring another point and then finding the net with a shot which deflected in off a defender just before the call of half-time. 2-6 to 0-3.

The third quarter belonged to Donard-The Glen as they raised their game considerably and controlled possession in the middle third. It was now that the Knockananna last line of defence earned its keep with Holly Byrne, Lily Murphy and Doireann Delahunt clearing their lines.

Alert goalkeeper Erin Donohue was very steady also and kept her net safe on a number of occasions. Leila D’Arcy got Donard’s opening point of the half and the same player got through for a goal on ten minutes. 2-6 to 1-4 now and Knockananna were on the back foot.

But Donard-the Glen didn’t have the ability of their opponents to turn territory into scores. When Knockananna began to lift the siege as the game moved into the final quarter, they immediately got the scoreboard moving again.

Knockananna supporters Grace and Kate O'Keeffe celebrate Knockananna's 'B' Shield win in Ballinkill.

Substitute Aoife Canna netted a goal from close in and even though Donard-The Glen substitute Kate Ryan responded with a goal for the western side, the switch had been thrown back on to allow the Knockananna side to finish with a flourish.

Áine D’Arcy scored two points from play, substitute Chloe O’Keeffe goaled and Áine D’Arcy had the final say when she got her second goal as the game entered added time. Final score was 5-8 to 2-4.

Knockananna had their deserved comfortable win, but Donard-The Glen could have been closer had they been able reflect their possession more on the scoreboard during their period of supremacy in the third quarter.

Following the game Wicklow Camogie Cathaoirleach Ivor Lehane rounded off a great game for Áine D’arcy when he presented the Shield to her as captain of the victorious Knockananna team.

Knockananna: Erin Donohue; Holly Byrne, Lily Murphy, Doireann Delahunt; Saoirse Tyrell, Chloe Kinsella, Brooke O’Keeffe; Aine McDonald (0-2, 1f) Hannah O’Neill; Aoife Fleming (1-0), Thea Mutton, Niamh Roche; Caithlin Whelan, Áine D’Arcy (2-6), Mia Kenny. Subs: Aoife Canna (1-0), Chloe O’Keeffe (1-0), Niamh Roche, Mia Kenny, Ciara Treacy, Emma Connolly.

Donard: Aimee Davis; Serena Waters, Tara Grace, Laura Kelly; Aine Martin, Rose O’Hara, Ruby Brophy; Cara Mooney, Allanah Sheridan; Andrea Drouhan, Laila Darcy (1-1), Ciara Whelan (0-2), Orlaith Sinnott, Sophie Carthy (0-1), Saoirse Hennigan. Subs: Naoise Murphy, Kate Ryan (1-0).

Referee: Derek Oman.