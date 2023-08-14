AGB take giant step towards Senior football championship quarter-final with win over Avondale

AGB's JP Hurley forces his way through the Avondale defence.

AGB took another giant step towards a quarter-final place in the Senior football championship on Friday night following a decisive nine-point victory over Avondale at Echelon Park Aughrim.

Avondale came to this second-round game buoyed by a highly impressive display and victory over Kiltegan but found the Arklow men too much of a challenge.

After hammering Kiltegan with a four-goal rush, the Dales had the tables turned on themselves by the Arklow men who went for the jugular from the start.

This time it was AGB who were barrelling forward with menacing intent and Avondale had to scramble the ball off their line three times to keep their goal intact.

Facing such relentless pressure, it was just a matter of time for Avondale’s resistance to cave in.

Three minutes in fact until wing forward Darragh Fitzgerald fired to the net for the first of Arklow’s three killer goals.

Fitzgerald had a relatively quiet game against An Tóchar, but now he was a symbol of a really fired-up Arklow team.

Hard to believe that AGB were playing against the wind in the opening half as hugely impressive full-forward Chris O’Brien and wing-back Paidi Kavanagh extended their lead to 1-2 inside seven minutes.

Avondale still to get a sniff of the action. At long last, midfielder Oisin McGraynor opened their account on ten minutes, converting a free brought forward twice for dissent.

Against Kiltegan, McGraynor had sliced his way through the opposing defence for two goals. He was being given no such latitude by AGB.

Avondale were being frustrated at every twist and turn. And that frustration grew. They had to play the last 20 minutes of the first half with 14 players.

After ten minutes full-back Eoin Baker received a black card, and he was followed to the sin bin 11 minutes later by corner-forward Ross Ward following a bad tackle.

In between Paidi Kavanagh converted a free, Chris O’Brien and Tiernan McBride crashed goal attempts off the post.

Sean Hurley replaced the injured corner-forward Stephen Hurley. Brian Hurley raised another white flag.

AGB leading 1-4 to 0-2 after 20 minutes.

Despite being a man down Avondale finally settled for the closing ten minutes. Oisin McGraynor drilled a mighty point from a free near midfield and close to the left touchline.

Influential full-forward Conor Byrne also converted a free, and Donal McGraynor grabbed their only score from play.

Arklow’s Seán Hurley blazed wide of the far post from the right. Still Arklow turning over to play with the wind in the second half leading 1-5 to 0-5.

Avondale again looked to evergreen Barry Sheehan for redemption.

He did get on a lot of ball and there was improvement in their play in the second period.

Darragh Fitzgerald extended Arklow‘s lead with his second point after 32 minutes. Avondale turned to their bench immediately for help from Paudie Geoghegan and Seán McGraynor.

Avondale’s centre-back Saoirse Kearon bounded forward in attack; Conor Byrne finished it off with a point.

Oisin McGraynor made another deposit to his account on 42 minutes, reducing the deficit to a nervy 1-6 to 0-7.

Minutes later, however, AGB sealed the deal with two goals from incisive attacks.

Sean Hurley palmed the ball to Avondale’s net from a cross from JP Hurley and midfielder Aaron O’Brien gave us a reprise from a delivery by Chris O’Brien.

All of a sudden AGB’s lead extended to 3-7 0-7.

In effect, game done and dusted. All the while Ciarán Hyland a steadying hand in Arklow’s defence.

Yet Avondale did not throw in the towel.

They kept battling to the end with Conor Byrne and Seán McGraynor each finishing with a defiant brace.

AGB introduced Ciarán Lyng in the closing minutes and the Wexford man provided the ‘grace notes’ - two rapid fire points to embellish an impressive 3-10 to 0-11 victory.

AGB: Ben Fennell; Karl Kirwan, Jack Hamilton; Ciarán Hyland; Chris O’Brien, Cal Kelly, Paidi Kavanagh (0-2 frees); JP Hurley, Aaron O’Brien (1-0); Andy Maher, Tiernan McBride, Darragh Fitzgerald (1-1); Stephen Hurley, Chris O’Brien (0-1), Brian Hurley (0-2). Subs: Sean Hurley (1-2) for Stephen Hurley (21); Cian Cooney for Karl Kirwan (29), Peter Hempenstall for J Hamilton (49), Ciarán O’Shea for A Maher (50), Ciarán Lyng (0-2) for B Hurley (56).

Avondale: Brian Burke; Kevin Fitzpatrick, Eoin Baker, Shane Beavor; Ryan Kenny, Saoirse Kearon, Liam Kinsella; Oisin McGraynor (0-4, 3f), Zach Cullen; Cian Ward, Cathal Baker, Cormac McGraynor; Ross Ward, Conor Byrne (0-4, 1f), Donal McGraynor (0-1). Subs: Barry Sheehan for R Ryan (H/T), Paudie Geoghan for R Ward and Sean McGraynor (0-2) for D McGraynor (33), Mikey O’Dea for L Kinsella (49).

Referee: Jason Smyth (Stratford-Grangecon).