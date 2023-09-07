AGB rejoice as Aoife Kavanagh’s super strike seals win over Bray

Late rocket breaks the home side’s hearts after thrilling encounter

The AGB team who defeated Bray Emmets in the Wicklow LGFA Senior football championship on Wednesday.

AGB 5-12

Aoife Kavanagh’s wonder strike sealed victory for AGB after a cracking game of football away against Bray Emmets on a scoreline of 5-12 to 4-14 in the second round of the Wicklow LGFA Senior championship on Wednesday evening.

The home side started the brighter, controlling the pace of the game and leading 0-4 to 0-3 after 15 minutes before the first goal of the game came from Bray corner-forward Alanna Conroy who tapped the ball home after April Harty burst through the Arklow defence to hand it on a plate for her.

AGB responded to quickly to get the game back level firstly with a goal from Niamh Kavanagh, who was expertly set up by a brilliant play-making pass from Annie Conroy, then secondly a point from Jessie McElheron.

However, Bray would go on to score five of the next seven scores and most significantly a second goal from Alanna Conroy who drove the ball into the roof of the net making it 2-8 to 1-6 with five minutes left till half-time.

Jessie McElheron would grab a goal, capitalising on savage pressure put on a Bray Emmets’ kick-out brining the deficit back to two points but Juliet Fortune would calm some Bray nerves right before the half-time whistle as she grabbed a point sending the home side into the dressing room leading 2-9 to 2-6.

AGB started the second half with real intensity, Lucie Kindlon would grab a point quickly before Aoife Kavanagh’s deflected shot nestled into the Emmets net putting the away side in front for the first time that evening.

Conroy for Bray and McElheron for Arklow traded points before Alice Fitzgerald powered her way through Arklow’s defence to finish for goal putting Bray back in front.

Niamh Kavanagh would finish expertly to the corner of Bray’s net to put the travelling side back in front, but the home side quickly responded with a point from Laura Butler to level proceedings.

Butler would find the target three more times in the next 10 minutes but both McElheron and Lizzie Bourke found the target twice each meant that Arklow had a point lead going into added time.

Alice Harty shot to equalise for Bray, but the ball dropped over the head of Arklow goalkeeper Doireann O’Reilly to put Bray two points up.

AGB worked the ball back down the field desiring a winner when they were awarded a free on the 13-metre line, it was given short to Aoife Kavanagh who unleashed a venomous effort, hitting the back stanchion of the Emmets net putting her side a point up in added time.

Bray went in search of an equaliser, but none could be found thus ending a brilliant encounter, 5-12 to 4-14.

AGB: Doireann O’Reilly; Meadbh NÍ Chonchubhair, Emer Kelly, Emer Cullen; Ciara Lancaster, Doireann Kavanagh, Zara Fennell; Annmarie Keegan (0-1), Farrin Wolohan; Lily Somers (0-1), Annie Conroy (0-1, 1f), Lucie Kindlon (0-1); Niamh Kavanagh (2-1), Jessie McElheron (1-5, 4f), Aoife Kavanagh (2-0). Subs: Elizabeth Bourke (0-2) for A. Kavanagh (41), Eve Rogers for F. Wolohan (41), Gráinne Flynn for L. Kindlon (41), A. Kavanagh for N. Kavanagh (59), F. Wolohan for J McElheron (59).

Bray Emmets: Catherine Crobett; Erin Horan, Jane Butler, Emily Deveney; Emma Dyole, Kate Nolan, Molly Fitzgerald; Shauna Douglas, Una O’Grady; Mikeala Shelley, Orla O’Keefe, April Harty (1-2); Alanna Conroy (2-2), Laura Butler (0-8, 3f), Alice Fitzgerald (1-1). Subs: Clodagh O’Keefe for K. Nolan (7, Inj), Anna Craig for E. Doyle (15, Inj), Juliette Fortune (0-1) for M. Shelley (25), Saoirse Canavan for C O’Keefe (30), Laura Doyle for E Horan (46), M. Shelley for M. Fitzgerald (59).

Referee: Ian Culbert (Rathnew)