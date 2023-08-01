AGB Minors looking untouchable after comprehensive win over Éire Óg in Greystones

Arklow side bag an impressive 3-12 from play

Éire Óg Greystones, who lost out to AGB in the Minor championship on Monday evening.

AGB 3-12

A devastating first-half display from AGB sank Éire Óg Greystones in the Pettitts SuperValu Minor A football championship on Monday evening.

These two sides went into this match with unbeaten records to defend, AGB with three wins, Greystones with two victories and a draw and the home side looked to have made the brighter start after patient build up gave full-forward Corey O’Brien a chance right in front of the posts, and he made no mistake and put his side 0-1 to no score up inside the opening minute.

The lead didn’t last long as AGB’s full-forward Paul Moore used his pace to latch onto a quickly taken free to get his side off the mark and just a few minutes later would give the visitors the lead using his pace once again to get on the end of a breaking ball before slotting between the sticks.

Éire Óg were playing against the wind in this half and it was telling that they weren’t dealing with it well, with Arklow adding on three more points in quick succession before the home side scored again, this one coming from Darragh Shanahan.

The most significant moment of the half came from the resulting kick-out. AGB were breaking down the pitch when referee Eddie Leonard noticed full-back, Luke McGrath had no gumshield in his mouth. He stopped play, issued a yellow card and gave AGB an indirect free which was kicked swiftly to Moore who calmly finished it over the head of the on-rushing Greystones keeper, Federico Ascoli.

The floodgates appeared now to open as AGB wing back Eabhan Kinch and wing forward Patrick Shaw fired over points in quick succession before Kinch latched on to a brilliant long ball from Tom Kavanagh to finish into back of the net to put his side 2-6 to 0-2 up after 20 minutes.

Moore added another point which Greystones responded quickly to with a score from corner-forward, Piaras Healy, but the resulting goal-kick destroyed any idea of a possible comeback as AGB’s great work bringing the ball up the pitch resulted in corner-forward Shane Monaghan striking the ball on the ground into the net to get his sides third goal of the game.

Éire Óg did add another score before the first-half whistle sounded but Arklow were defending in serious grit and determination to prevent their goal being breached and Ben Griffiths had to settle for a point, leaving the score at 3-8 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half was quite a dull affair in terms of scoring but started off with a score from AGB centre-forward Ryan Redmond.

Éire Óg Greystones would prove wasteful with the wind at their back and would squander two goal chances before midfielder Alec Bartek would get their first score of the half which was followed up five minutes later with a point from Corey O’Brien.

A point a piece for each side next before Éire Óg Greystones were awarded a penalty after corner-forward Robbie Owens was hauled down. Midfielder Oisin Murphy could not capitalise as he sent the ball left and wide.

Kinch and Bartek would exchange points before the end making the score 3-12 to 0-8 and, astonishingly, not a single AGB score came from a dead ball.

Éire Óg Greystones will have to do some soul searching after this and as for AGB, based on tonight they may be unstoppable.

Éire Óg Greystones: Fredrico Ascoli; Daragh Keogh, Donagh Mellet, Ben Griffiths (0-1); Luke Murphy Gael McCloskey, Sean McLaughlin; Oisin Murphy (0-1, 1f), Darragh Shanahan; Cillian Brady (0-1), Alec Bartek (0-2), Paddy Marinan; Robbie Owens, Corey O’Brien (0-2), Piaras Healy (0-1). Subs: Frank O’Shea for C. Brady (48).

AGB: Denis O’Reilly; Mikey Kinsella, Luke McGrath, Shane Gregory; Diarmuid O’Reilly, Joe Kindlon, Eabhan Kinch (1-3); Jack Mullen, Joe Wolohan; Parick Shaw (0-1), Ryan Redmond (0-2), Tom Kavanagh; Ryan Gleeson (0-1), Paul More (1-5), Shane Monaghan (1-0). Subs: Kyle Mills for M. Kinsella (36), Kian Scanlon for J. Wolohan (45) Ryan Morgan for T. Kavanagh (50), Miley Connors for P. Moore (53), Donnacha Walker for S. Monaghan (57).

Referee: Eddie Leonard (St. Patricks)