AGB host a wonderful day of fun and football in Pearse’s Park!

Exciting games and superb skills on display

The 24 talented teams couldn’t have asked for better conditions and surroundings as the sun shone down and the organisers did everything in their power to make the event as enjoyable as possible.

“We had some very exciting games and some wonderful skills on display but, most importantly, we had great team spirit evident throughout the busy day and indeed in the run up to the big event, with the organising committee putting in the time and thought to make this day such a huge success,” said the club.

“Thanks to our sponsors, LMH Engineering, for making it possible to grow the event and make it bigger and better than ever. Thanks to the coaches, admins, referees, supporters, and most of all, to the girls and boys who continue to amaze us and make us so proud to be part of AGB,” they added.