AGB hang on to avoid drop in relegation showdown against St. Patrick’s

Dean Healy of St. Patrick's on the attack against AGB.

The clash of AGB and St. Patrick’s at Pearse’s Park on Friday night was a battle to decide who would remain in the premier league and which of them would take the drop.

After a tense and free-ridden contest with the emphasis more on playing the man than the ball, AGB were the ones to hold on to their premier league status following a narrow two-point victory.

St. Patrick’s, the 2022 championship and league champions, and runners-up Baltinglass, who drew with Eire Og 0-9 to 1-6 on Friday night, will both be playing Division 1A football next year.

Referee Liam Keenan was a busy man on Friday evening at Arklow. With so much at stake this was always going to be a physical battle. No holds barred.

In the second half alone I counted upwards of 20 occasions when players spread over the two teams were penalised for breaches of the rules.

The Saints suffered the greatest punishment. Conor O’Brien came off their bench at half-time only to pick up a black card eight minutes later.

Before the end of the third quarter the Saints had lost their full-back “permanently” as Wayne Doyle was sent to the sin-bin on the back of two yellows. And in the dying moments of the match as the Wicklow men tried to retrieve the situation corner-forward Tommy Kelly was handed a second yellow.

From the off Dean Healy weaved his way past three opponents and blasted to the left corner of Luke Delaney’s net. The Saints up and running, a goal ahead.

Action from the meeting of AGB and St. Patrick's.

AGB acutely aware of the threat posed by Healy, Matthew Traynor, Tommy Kelly and Ciarán McGettingan.

Tiernan McBride got the trajectory spot on with his kick for AGB’s opener on five minutes, but within minutes McGettigan responded for Pat’s. However, goalie Shane Doyle did not hit the target with a free.

The Saints led 1-1 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter, Tiernan McBride turning a “mark” into a white flag score.

AGB’s Seán Hurley fouled, Wayne Doyle picked up yellow, Hurley converted the free. Teams level after 22 minutes, 0-4 to 1-1.

Uncharacteristically Tommy Kelly missed the target under pressure, but found the space for two beauties before half-time, the second from a free, as Pat’s retired for the break leading 1-4 to 0-5.

A foreboding dull and misty evening seemed to harmonise with the tone of second half exchanges - continuously punctuated by discordant notes from the referee’s whistle.

AGB stepped up their tempo too with Brian Hurley and full-forward Chris O’Brien (free) pointing the sides level a second time, 0-7 to 1-4 after six minutes.

Corner-forward Jordan Pettigrew edged the Saints into the lead once more before Mark Hurley restored parity for a third time at the end of the third quarter. 0-8 to 1-5.

Unfortunately harmony on the scoreboard was not being reciprocated on the field. Former Wexford star Ciarán Lyng came off the bench for AGB and Cal Kelly edged his side in front, converting a lay-off from his winger Brian Hurley.

St. Patrick’s midfielder Matthew Traynor tied things up for a fourth time in the second half. 0-9 to 1-6. With only four minutes left on the clock, still all to play for; league status still up for grabs.

Former Wexford footballer Ciaran Lyng arrives at AGB.

Ciarán Lyng, who was positioned on the edge of the square, surged out to a high dropping ball. He soared into the sky, made a great catch, won a free for what proved to be a match winner when drilled between the sticks by Chris O’Brien. Dean Healy attempted an immediate response but his shot tailed wide of the Arklow posts. Jordan Pettigrew also missed the target, but Stephen Hurley was on song for AGB with an insurance point.

St. Patrick’s kept battering at Arklow’s ramparts right to the end.

In a goalmouth scramble Tommy Kelly embraced a second yellow; Dean Healy blazed wide from a last gasp free.

At the end of this relegation showdown, it was thumbs up for AGB, thumbs down for St. Patrick’s.

AGB: Luke Delaney; Jack Hamilton, Tom Maher, Kyle Kelly; Chris O’Brien Jnr, Cal Kelly (0-1), Peter Hempenstall (0-1); Tiernan McBride (0-2), Aaron O’Brien; Brian Hurley (0-1), Stephen Hurley (0-1), Seán Hurley (0-1); Mark Hurley (0-1), Chris O’Brien (0-3), Páidi Kavanagh. Subs: Ciarán Lyng for P Kavanagh, Daire McBride for S Hurley.

St Patrick’s: Shane Doyle; Mark Evans, Wayne Doyle, Shane Murley; Simon Boucher, Paddy O Keane, Cian O’Brien; Dean Healy (1-0), Matthew Traynor (0-1); Mark O’Brien, Brian Doyle, Ryan McConnell; Jordan Pettigrew (0-2), Ciarán McGettigan (0-1), Tommy Kelly (0-2). Subs: Cormac Marmame for M Evans, Conor O’Brien for M O’Brien.

Referee: Liam Keenan (Aughrim).