AGB and Éire Óg maintain winning ways in JCFC Group 2

The action is starting to hot up in the Junior 'C' football championship.

St Patrick’s 1-9

AGB continued their unbeaten run in the Junior ‘C’ football championship on Thursday night and thereby maintained their joint leadership of Group 2 alongside Éire Óg.

Midway through the first half it looked as if the Arklow men were about to romp to a crushing victory when they fired two killer goals to the St Pat’s net in little over a minute.

Jack Kavanagh was the predator supreme for AGB and he followed up his pair of beauties with three points to bring his total to an Impressive 2-3 for an hour’s football.

But St Patrick’s are never ones to roll over and surrender and in the next minute they shot back with an answering goal of their own, lashed to the Arklow net by Barry Lynn.

From there on it was fairly nip-and-tuck, two points separating the sides at half-time (2-5 to 1-6).

Approaching full-time AGB were clinging to a goal lead, but two late points allowed them to breathe easier.

Liam Moore scored 0-4 for the winners, and singles from Jason Redmond, Richard Neary, Bobby Desmond and Joe McGeary.

The points for St Pat’s were contributed by Jack Colaluca (0-5), Tom O’Brien (0-2) and Bill O’Brien and James Byrne (0-1 each).

Éire Óg 3-11

Bray Emmets 1-8

Éire Óg also maintained their shared lead at the top of group two following a 3-11 to 1-8 victory over neighbours Bray Emmets on Thursday night

This keeps the Greystones men on equal points with AGB (5) after three rounds of matches.

And neither could Éire Óg and AGB be separated when they clashed.

Bray maintained a challenge to their superior opponents in the first half – just three points separating the sides at the break (0-6 to 0-3) – but Greystones flexed their muscles on the change-over to run out convincing nine-point winners.

Will Mitchell led the charge of the Greystones’ heavy brigade with two killer goals; Chris Stewart and Ryan Coleville the support troops with 1-2 and 0-3 respectively.

This was the first time for Bray to field a Junior ‘C’ side – a blend of youth and experience.

Conor Flannery and Jamie Queenie are the managers. Flannery, better known as a forward, played in goal.

Jamie Queenie, normally the goalie, led the Bray attack and scored all 1-8, firing them over off his left and right boots.

Paul Callaghan and Mark Delahunty (0-2 each) and Richie Houlihan and Indie Kenny (0-1 each) completed the scoring for Éire Óg.

Rathnew 4-10

An Tóchar 2-7

Rathnew moved up the table in Group 2 with this 4-10 to 2-7 win over An Tóchar on Thursday.

This was a sportingly contested affair and Rathnew led by three points, 2-6 to 2-3, at the end of a tight first half.

In the opening five minutes An Tochar’s Graham Sutton was twice denied goals by Jem Hollingsworth with two super saves.

Dan Martin with 1-3 and Stephen Fox (1-0) were blazing a trail for the Roundwood men.

Countering that for Rathnew were Stephen Byrne 1-0, Scott Devlin 1-1, John Keogh 0-1, and Cian Hunter drilling four frees between the sticks.

The second half was also keenly and evenly contested, the defining difference being Rathnew were more clinical in front of goal.

James Hunter and super sub Richard Quinn pilfered the vital extra goals for the men from the village in the second half, with Tom Quinn, Martin Cowap and Cian Hunter (2) sharing the points.

Rathnew are up to third place in Group 2, but they feel they should be on four points instead of three as a result of Bray’s concede.

Stephen Cruise, Tom Quinn, John Keogh and Scott Devlin were impressive performers for the villagers on the night.

Second-half scorers for An Tóchar were Seamus Carr 0-2, Sean Brady 0-1, Graham Sutton 0-1

Ashford 3-11

Annacurra 0-11

Both these teams were pointless after two rounds of Group 1, but it was Ashford who got the bragging rights on Thursday when they were the ones who broke their duck.

The three-goal win propels the black and amber brigade up the league table to a vital fourth spot which, if held, will guarantee them a place in the quarter-finals.

But they are not there yet, they must win at least one of their two remaining matches against Enniskerry and Kiltegan.

But maybe two draws will be enough.

With three defeats on the trot, Annacurra have a tougher road to travel, and they must win their remaining matches to have a slim chance of survival.

Goals win matches is a well-worn cliche, but it fitted the bill perfectly in this showdown.

Ashford rattled off two of their three goals between the 10th minute and half-time and that left Annacurra with a near impossible mountain to climb despite the fact that they put in a strong challenge all the way.

Ashford led 2-3 to 0-3 at half-time.

Jamie Byrne played a captain’s part but had to go off injured after scoring his goal before the break.

Colm Doyle bagged the other first-half goal and Jack Byrne completed the goal rush in the second half as well as adding two points to his account.

Point scorers were Brian Shannon (2), Darren Doyle, Conor Diamond, and backs Eoin Doyle and Patrick Doyle and Matthew Collins (singles).

The action resumes Thursday.