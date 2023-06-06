A very special day as clubs gather for Ellen Kinch Memorial Cup in Tinahely

Tinahely and Annacurra the winners on the day

The Carnew Emmets team who made it throough to the Junior final.

The Kinch family, Michelle, Marcella, Clifford and Jackie, at the Ellen Kinch Memoral Cup at St. Kevin's GAA Grounds, Tinahely, on Saturday last.

A wonderful day of football and fun was enjoyed by players and supporters in the annual Ellen Kinch Memnorial Cup competition that was held in Tinahely last weekend.

A total of 10 teams took part in the special occasion that is held every year by the Kinch family in honour of their late daughter and sister Ellen.

Five senior teams, Old Leighlin from Carlow and Wicklow’s Blessington, Tinahely 1, Tinahely 2 and St Patrick’s, and five Junior outfits, Annacurra, Carnew Emmets, Shelmaliers from Wexford, Clan na Gael and Carlow’s Kildavin-Clonegal, battled it out on the day where some fantastic football was played and great fun had by one and all.

The Clan na Gael team.

“There was great spirit, loads of laughs and some top-quality football on the day,” said Jackie Kinch.

Tinahely 1 claimed the Senior honours, defeating Carlow’s Old Leighlin in the final. The Carlow outfit were leading at half-time and had shown serious football class throughout the day but a strong second half from the home side kept the cup in Tinahely.

The newly formed Annacurra proved too strong for Carnew Emmets in the shield final and by the looks of the super start they are having in 2023, Annacurra will be a serious threat for club honours when championship gets underway.

Annacurra won by playing quick and fast football. Carnew put it up to them and showed some great grit and determination!

Tinahely’s Aimee Maher and Annacurra’s Laci-Jane Shannon were voted by the referees as players of the tournament having both received the same number of votes!

“Massive thanks to all the players, managers, referees, Tinahely for the pitch and everyone who helped in any way, on or prior to the day itself,” said Jackie. “It means a lot to us as a family to get the support we do every year.

“Any money donated on the day is being donated to Wicklow Hospice,” she added.