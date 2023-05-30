A tough afternoon for the Wicklow Senior camogie team as Cavan run riot

Tipperary up next in Premier Junior championship

Wicklow 1-9

The final scoreline tells the real story here. A half-time gap of 10 points had stretched to 28 points by the end of this All-Ireland Premier Junior camogie championship game played at Avondale on Saturday afternoon last, May 27. Cavan were operating at a higher level, and it was evident by the end of the first quarter that Wicklow would be chasing this game. The Cavan players’ first touch was superb, they were very comfortable in their control of the sliotar and in their striking. They were also very direct in their play and were not afraid to deliver the ball early into the full-forward line where Sinead McKenna, Roisin O’Keeffe and Joanne Dowling were stretching the Wicklow last line of defence straight from the beginning. Joanne Dowling and Anna Shannon had two points on board in as many minutes. Wicklow responded after four minutes when the long-striking Katie Tyrrell landed a point from a 45 to lift the early Cavan siege. Tyrrell was one of the few Garden County players who could match the Breffni ladies, striking very comfortably off either side. However, the reprieve which her score brought was short lived and a quick response of a goal from Joanne Dowling followed by another Anna Shannon point left Cavan ahead by 1-3 to 0-1. For a period, Wicklow rallied in the middle third of the field with Jade Byrne, Aoife Connolly, Aoife Keddy, Katie Tyrrell and Faye Corrigan getting on more ball. When Faye Corrigan got through for a goal followed by a point from play by Tyrrell, there were brief signs that maybe Wicklow could lift their game to take on the challenge presented by the visitors. But Cavan were able to come back immediately. Sinead McKenna pointed, Joanne Dowling followed with another and when goals came from Joanne Moore and Roisin O’Keeffe, it left Cavan on a score of 3-5 at the quarter-hour mark. In fairness to the home side, they kept battling back. Two points from Katie Tyrrell frees and another from a 45 left the margin at 3-5 to 1-5 after 18 minutes. Faye Corrigan and Clodagh Keenaghan swapped points before Cavan returned to the ascendancy for the final minutes of the half. Clodagh Keenaghan again and Joanne Moore added points while Joanne Dowling added a fourth Cavan goal. The final Wicklow point of the half came from another Katie Tyrrell 45. The half-time score stood at 4-8 to 1-7 in favour of Cavan. Wicklow had played down towards the dressing room end in Avondale in the opening half and faced an uphill battle in more senses than one to get back into the game in the second half. Within 10 minutes following the restart, the visitors had added 1-5 without reply to lead 5-13 to 1-7. The game dropped off in tempo as Cavan continued to add to their total finishing with a final tally of 7-20. Wicklow’s two points in this half came from Katie Tyrrell. The final score stood at 7-20 to 1-9. Wicklow travel to face a Tipperary side on June 10 in their next outing. Cavan: Emma Mulvaney; Monde Majola, Aideen Coyle, Lorraine O’Rourke; Josephine Maguire, Rosie McKeever, Alanna Tierney; Niamh Keenaghan (2-2), Hannah Fitzsimons (1-1); Anna Shannan (0-2), Joanne Moore (1-2), Clodagh Keenaghan (0-4); Sinead McKenna (0-3), Roisin O’Keeffe (1-2), Joanne Dowling (2-2). Subs: Shanize Fitzsimons (0-2), Tina O’Reilly, Erin Galligan. Wicklow: Caitlin Hughes; Casey Kelly, Holly Byrne, Alice Mulhall; Aoife Connolly, Jade Byrne, Máire Deegan; Aoife Keddy, Sarah Lambe; Faye Corrigan (1-1), Katie Tyrrell (0-8), Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne; Daisy Summer Cullen Dunne, Holly Arthur, Emma Byrne. Subs: Aoife Campbell, Emily Tyrrell, Katie Daynes, Claudia Turner, Aine Byrne Referee: Simon Redmond (Dublin)