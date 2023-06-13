A sweet win for Kiltegan hurling

Dessie Murphy title will send them to championship in fine fettle

The Kiltegan Senior hurloing team who defeated Carnew Emmets in the Dessie Murphy Cup final in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Carnew Emmers 1-11

Kiltegan hurling’s epic voyage of recovery and redemption took another huge step forward when David Galway’s side clinched the Dessie Murphy Cup following a one-point victory over Carnew Emmets in Echelon Park Aughrim last Saturday evening.

Their story should give hope to all clubs in difficulty be it in hurling or football with the lesson being that when there is a will to improve and make progress and when the energy and commitment to bounce back is present then anything is possible.

Kiltegan dropped to Intermediate ranks in 2015, a tough decision no doubt for a club who had dominated Senior hurling for a period, but they bounced back in 2016. Slowly but surely the steps were taken, the improvements achieved. Hard work at underage began to bear fruit and when Ciaran Manley’s final whistle sounded on Saturday, they had won their first league title since 1996 and their first silverware at the top table since the championship win in 2001.

No surprise then that last weekend’s victory was a sweet one.

Liam and Patricia Keogh with the Dessie Murphy Cup.

That the game itself probably won’t be remembered as an outstanding one won’t bother Kiltegan supporters one iota. A final is there to be won. How that is achieved is of little importance, but that they came through a dogfight with Eamonn Scallan’s Carnew Emmets should fill them with confidence as they make their way to the championship where they can rightly be regarded as one of the most serious challengers to Bray’s reign of supremacy.

With both teams missing a number of players who will probably feature strongly come championship, there was an element of experimentation and shadow boxing to this encounter although Kiltegan will no doubt take great heart that they fought back from four points down early in the fourth quarter to storm ahead when Podge O’Toole lashed home past Billy Molloy in the Carnew goal with 28 gone in the second half.

Sean Murphy and Claire Kealy.

That old hindrance of not scoring enough from play came back to haunt Carnew Emmets in this game, with only 1-1 of their 1-11 from open play, none in the first half, although the return of Dan Redmond, John Doyle Jnr and Enda Donohoe for the championship should certainly help in that regard.

Kiltegan weren’t that much better to be fair, 1-4 of their total coming from play while both sides shared the wide count evenly at 10 apiece.

Taken in isolation, the scores from Echelon Park Aughrim might suggest a dogged battle but when viewed alongside Bray’s 3-21 against Cuala in Division 3 of the Dublin league last weekend, the lack of scoring threat from the Dessie Murphy Cup final will be a concern for both these sides going forward.

A decent crowd turned up on a stunning evening for this game with the sweet taste of the Nickey Rackard Cup victory still lingering on the tongue and one of the starting 15, Pádraig Doran for Carnew, got us underway with a sweetly struck free in the opening moments.

His Wicklow colleague Seanie Germaine responded moments later and off we set on an entertaining but relatively low-quality adventure.

Brion Tyrrell and Padraig Byrne after Kiltegan won the Dessie Murphy Cup by defeating Carnew Emmets in the final at Echelon Park Aughrim.

The same two players took us to 0-3 to 0-2 in favour of Kiltegan after 10 minutes, Germaine with a free and a 65, Doran with a 65, before inside forward Owen Young fired over a free awarded for overcarrying by a Kiltegan defender to level matters at 0-3 apiece.

A hefty foul on Seanie Germaine by Martin O’Brien provided the free-taker with the chance from distance and he converted with aplomb but a transgression against Adrian Myers gave Doran an opportunity and the result was the same, the sides level at 0-4 apiece.

Kiltegan captain Liam Keogh bagged the first point from play early in the second quarter, the chance arising because of the superb work by James Boland at centre-back who had a fine game.

Overcarrying by Sean Murphy gave Carnew a simple chance which Owen Young took with both hands before an excellent score from Eoghan Byrne from out near the sideline left it 0-6 to 0-5 in favour of Kiltegan at the break.

David Galway sent Brandon Ryan into the action after the break and switched Ciaran Harmon inside, with Mark Murphy coming out.

Louise Murphy and Fiona Hobson.

Eamonn Scallan introduced Eoin Kavanagh and Wayne Kinsella into the fray in the hope of a greater return on the scoreboard.

James Boland fired over a screamer early doors, but they would register three wides on the trot and find themselves behind by 1-6 to 0-7 thanks to a Wayne Kinsella goal after a high ball down on top of the Kiltegan defence which followed their opening score of the second half and from play from the busy Jack Doyle.

Germaine cut the lead to a single point with 38 gone as Podge O’Toole came off the bench, and the dual player blazed wide of Billy Molloy’s goal after 41 having been released by a tasty Germaine pass.

At 1-9 to 0-8 in favour of Carnew (points from Doran, three frees), things were starting to look bleak for Kiltegan with Tommy Collins, Conor Wafer, Justin House, Adrian Myers and Jack Doyle all heavily involved in everything positive for Eamonn Scallan’s side.

But a fine Riain Waters point after 48 started the recovery and they had drawn level by the 52nd minute thanks to scores from Ciaran Harmon and Germaine (two frees).

However, Carnew Emmets were battling hard, and they pushed ahead through two Pádraig Doran frees for fouls on Justin House and Adrian Myers, 1-11 to 0-12.

Nigel, Aaron and Alanah Byrne with the Dessie Murphy Cup.

But the score of the game arrived moments later and changed the entire landscape. Bryan Kearney fired long to Mark Murphy and the full-forward found Germaine who flicked on to Podge O’Toole who had open ground in front of him.

Onwards he galloped before unleashing a rocket that took a wicked deflection on its way to the back of Billy Molloy’s net with 58 minutes on the clock.

Both sides would have chances in the remaining moments, each registering wides, Kiltegan four, Carnew Emmets two, and dropping shots short to the goalkeepers and when a final Carnew attack broke down, Ciaran Manley’s final whistle sounded to the delight of the Kiltegan players and supporters.

Nobody will get carried away with this, but Kiltegan will be lifted massively by the win.

Carnew Emmets won’t lose any sleep over the defeat given the quality that has to come back into the mix, but both sides will need to start scoring more from play if they are going to have any hope of toppling Bray Emmets should they earn a chance come county final day.

Kiltegan: Sean Murphy; Michael Mangan, Bryan Kearney, Colm O’Connor; Aaron Byrne, James Boland (0-1), Eoghan Byrne (0-1); Liam Keogh (0-1) (Capt.), Riain Waters (0-1); Rory Finn, Steven Coogan, Ciaran Harmon (0-1); Seanie Germaine (0-7, 6f, 1 65), Mark Murphy, Jack O’Toole. Subs: Brandon Ryan for A Byrne (H/T), Pádraig O’Toole (1-0) for S Coogan (36), Eoin O’Neill for M Mangan (45), Padraig Byrne for R Finn (49), Mark Pierce for J O’Toole (60+5).

Carnew Emmets: Billy Molloy; John Young, Tommy Collins, Cormac Redmond; Conor Wafer, James McGing, Martin O’Brien; Justin House, Adrian Myers; Pádraig Doran (0-8, 7f, 1 65), John Doyle Snr, Jack Doyle (0-1); Paidí McGing, Conall McCrea, Owen Young (0-2, 2f). Subs: Eoin Kavanagh for P McGing (H/T), Wayne Kinsella (1-0) for O Young (H/T), Dan Nolan for J McGing (52).

Referee: Ciaran Manley (Glenealy)