A mighty comeback sees Rathnew recover superbly to snatch league title from St. Pat’s!

A Jordan Merrigan masterclass saw the unthinkable happen

The Rathnew team and coaches with their Under-15 'B' league trophy after victory over St. Patrick's in the final last weekend.

St. Patrick’s 3-6

Rivalry and sport go hand in hand. Names of famous foes roll off the tongue. Kerry v. Dublin, Kilkenny v.Tipperary and more.

Few in Wicklow, however, hold such esteem as Rathnew and St. Patrick’s. Many a Senior championship has been decided on this very game. Yet the underage rivalry between these two sides has an added element.

Undoubtedly, most men who donned their club colours today go to Coláiste Chill Mhantáin, the largest secondary school in the area, and, as we know, schools returned last week. Imagine the build-up! All the canteen talk, the passed notes in biology class, the matchups? The injury doubts?

By 4.30pm on Saturday, they had their answers. But did the Under-15 B league final live up to the hype? Did it ever!

Cathaoirleach of Coiste Na nÓg Tiarnán de Hál presents the league trophy to Rathnew captain Conor Coffey.

A large crowd gathered in Ashford in time to see a lightning St. Pat’s start. Just seconds into the contest, from the throw-in, Tom Donnellan would break the deadlock.

Latching onto a break, he would unleash a rasper from the 21 to the Rathnew net.

Both teams in the early stages looked evenly matched, but following a quick reply from Joe Cooney, there would be a spell littered with missed chances by both sides.

The lively Max Free would end this drought midway through the first half for Rathnew, but this would only signal a period of awesome Pats dominance. NJ Sinnott knocked over a free, Cillian Czwalina elected a point from the position Tom Donnellan fired for goal previously and the powerful Jack Healy added a further white flag.

No response incoming, Jack O’Leary finished the half with a free as it began to look like a Wicklow town day.

To anyone who made the trip to the Centra adjacent to the Ashford pitch at half-time or maybe blinked, you potentially missed Liam Cawley’s opening two goals of the second half.

A man who has all the jinks and no lack of football got on the end of two moves in between an Oisin Dignam free for two seriously tasty majors, finishing firstly with a placed finish into the low left corner before a minute later roofing a strike from the 13.

At this point, you couldn’t see a way back for Rathnew. However, some positional switches and a Jordan Merrigan masterclass saw the unthinkable happen.

And following a cultured white flag-raising kick from Sinnott again, Rathnew would begin their assault on the deficit which was a healthy 10 points.

Merrigan began the comeback, rounding Josh McCann in the goal for their first major. George Connors responded with a booming kick, but the tide was turning. In what was a contest even as they come, momentum was the difference.

Rathnew would go on to score three goals and three points on the bounce. A big factor in this was Oisin Dignam who switched from midfield to the full-forward line, becoming the link man.

One of these very scenarios played out minutes after the goal, again the runners powering past Dignam allowed Merrigan to ghost behind and fire for his second.

Now in the ascendancy, AJ Heywood would win a penalty to really put the pressure on. Max Free stepped up and proceeded to put the pressure on finding the right corner.

Every break and loose ball now was falling the way of Rathnew, and they took full advantage.

Dignam dished over a free next before winning another ball out in front and despite huge Pats tackling flicked a pass to Daniel Murphy in space. A point down Murphy looked to level it but instead saw his shot dip just under the crossbar. Goal!

Heartbreak for St. Pats and elation for Rathnew. Daniel Murphy would kill the contest, taking advantage as Pats pushed for a leveller, sneaking in behind following a Dignam free to boot to the net. Comeback complete!

Rathnew were worthy champions but there will be plenty more to discuss as these sides are both capable of a serious championship.

Rathnew: John Lynch; Jai Malone, Conor Coffey, Joe Cooney (0-1); Daniel Murphy (1-0), Louis Ladouari, Connor Doherty; Oisin Dignam (0-4, 4f), Finn Richardson; Jack Gill (1-0), Harry Butler, Evan O’Connor; Jordan Merrigan (2-0), Zaac Quinn, Max Free (1-2, 1-0f). Subs: Ajay Heywood for Z Quinn (42), Darragh Hore for D Murphy (48).

St. Patricks: Josh McCann; Donal McCoy, Jack Healy (0-1), Tom Donnellan (1-0); Cillian Czwalina (0-1), Ben Keegan Cullinan, George Connors (0-1); NJ Sinnott (0-2, 1f), Sean O’Leary (0-1, 1f); Sean O’Brien, Sam Goodbody, Ross Coombs; Dan Farrell Cathal Cannon, Liam Cawley (2-0). Subs: Eoin Mitchell for G Connors (47), Seamus Treanor for C Cannon (47), Nathan Gough for Tom Donnellan (inj., 50), PJ Lane for Cillian Czwalina (55).

Referee: Darragh Byrne (Ballymanus)