A magical day for Wicklow hurling as Casey O’Brien’s men topple Donegal in Nickey Rackard Cup final in Croke Park

Substitutions key as the Garden County make a swift return to the Christy Ring Cup

Wicklow players celebrate with the trophy after their side's victory in the Nickey Rackard Cup final against Donegal Wicklow at Croke Park in Dublin.

Donegal 3-12

A mighty roar of relief and celebration went up in Croke Park when Cavan’s James Clarke sounded the final whistle to confirm that the Wicklow Senior hurlers had held off a late Donegal surge to claim the Nickey Rackard Cup crown and make a fully deserved and hugely significant return to the Christy Ring Cup competition for 2024.

A performance filled with courage and tenacity in the face of a very impressive Donegal showing was witnessed by a big Wicklow crowd who brought loads of colour and raucous noise to the Hogan Stand Lower on what was a truly special day for the Garden County where a gap of 52 years since a win at headquarters was finally closed.

Key to the victory were the changes made by Casey O’Brien and his management team over the course of the game. Danny Staunton’s introduction was massive, the Glenealy man showing his hunger and class from the middle of the field and scoring two wonderful points, one a delicious sideline cut.

Kiltegan’s Seanie Germain brought a real sharpness to the attack and contributed two points of his own when introduced for the injured Mikey Boland after 27 minutes and Matthew Traynor, Gavin Weir and Pádraig Doyle brought so much to the table when the need was most.

Wicklow captain John Henderson lifts the Nickey Rackard Cup.

Donegal seemed to have Wicklow’s number early on as they delivered ball from the ideal area of the field to leave the very impressive Ronan McDermott and company close to goal and in winnable positions against the hard-working Andrew Kavanagh, Martin O’Brien and Ben Kearney.

Micheál Mac Cann’s side led by 2-8 to 0-10 at the break and were full value for that advantage, the first goal from Ryan Hilferty who blasted home to the bottom corner of Conor McNally’s net after 15 following a long ball from the excellent Danny Cullen to Ronan McDermott, and the second from Liam McKinney, Donegal going long again and finding Gerry Gilmore who fed McKinney and the green flag was waving.

Wicklow were kept alive through points from Luke Evans, a stunner from Jack Doyle, Mikey Boland with a peach, Eoin McCormack, Christy Moorehouse (free), Andy O’Brien on the rare occasion where he shook off the shackles of the class Pádraig Doherty who was detailed to man-mark the St. Patrick’s star, and four more scores from the lively Moorehouse (three frees) to leave just four between them at the break, but with changes needed when all was said and done.

Those changes were made during the interval, Staunton and Traynor entering the fray and making their presence known immediately in terms of general play while points from Moorehouse, after a superb burst forward by the Bray Emmets man, and Seanie Germaine thanks to the pilfering of Eoin McCormack left three between the sides.

And then the big moment of the game arrived. While Wicklow’s plan of finding Andy O’Brien with long ball hadn’t paid dividends at this stage due to the outstanding showing of Pádraig Doherty, when Jack Doyle lobbed in a superb ball that dropped down between Andy and Donegal goalkeeper Luke White you just knew that there was only going to be one winner, and the wizard flicked nonchalantly to the back of the Donegal net before turning and basking in the adoring roars of the Garden County supporters.

Wicklow’s defence were standing tall in the second half, and they would, to a man, be superb from here until the final whistle, with Conor McNally, Andrew Kavanagh, Martin O’Brien, John Henderson, Ben Kearney and Pádraig Doran all shining bright, Kavanagh and McNally plucking Donegal bombs from the sky at certain stages in the second half.

Wicklow didn’t lead in this game until Davy Maloney fired over a missile 20 minutes into the second half thanks to sublime work by Luke Evans and Danny Staunton, and Luke Evans pushed the gap out to two after 23 with a wicked Conor McNally puck-out creating the chance.

Casey O’Brien called on the always impressive services of Pádraig Doyle and the Bray man became the target for McNally’s restarts with Danny Staunton sending over a sideline cut won because of Doyle’s perseverance.

Donegal’s accuracy in front of the posts started to let them down, but Pádraig Doyle collected another Danny Staunton sideline cut and drove over a massively uplifting point from distance to make it 1-19 to 2-12.

Things were looking sweet when Christy Moorehouse fired over a free with 70 on the clock, and with three minutes of additional time you felt that once no goals were conceded the title would be Wicklow’s.

But Donegal came hunting. McNally caught superbly from Ciarán Bradley, but in the next attack, Ritchie Ryan won a free and former St. Martin’s of Wexford player Luke White blasted home past a packed Wicklow line to leave it 1-20 to 3-12 with 60 seconds left.

Surely not!

McNally sought Pádraig Doyle with the restart. The ball broke and a free was awarded to Donegal. The strike was long and deep and won by Donegal, but the subsequent shot was blocked by the body of Andrew Kavanagh from Barndarrig, a man who gave his all and more to the cause on this special day. A Donegal hurl made contact with the loose ball, but it flew across the face of the Wicklow goal and tailed harmlessly wide.

Surely time was up? McNally drove long and the shrill blasts sounded.

Joy for Wicklow. The big Garden County crowd rejoiced in the stand; Casey O’Brien was hugged to within an inch of his life. Tears glistened in the eyes of stalwarts like Jackie Napier and Mick Hagan, two men who have given more to Wicklow hurling than will ever be understood or known.

Leighton Glynn, Billy Cuddihy and Graham Keogh embraced, three wonderful servants on and off the field.

The players celebrated, the pressure lifted, the victory complete, redemption secured.

This took the effort of the entire panel. The start 15 gave their all, the subs got us over the line, the panel made it all work.

As someone said when leaving Croke Park, “we don’t get many days like this in Croke Park”. Maybe we don’t, but hopefully that will change in the future. Maybe the hundreds of young hurlers who watched the county stars get us across the line today will be inspired by their wonderful efforts and drive this county on to new highs in the years to come.

Sometimes we feel like a divided place. Today we were one!

Chill Mhantáin abú!

Wicklow: Conor McNally (Bray Emmets); Ben Kearney (Bray Emmets), Andrew Kavanagh (St. Brigid’s), Martin O’Brien (Annacurra); Pádraig Doran (Carnew Emmets), John Henderson (Bray Emmets), Sam O’Dowd (Glenealy); Diarmuid Masterson (Bray Emmets), Jack Doyle (0-1) (Carnew Emmets); Mikey Boland (0-1) (Bray Emmets), Christy Moorehouse (0-8, 5f) (Bray Emmets), Eoin McCormack (0-1) (Bray Emmets); Davy Maloney (0-1) (Bray Emmets), Andy O’Brien (1-1) (St Patrick’s), Luke Evans (0-2) (Kilcoole). Subs: Seanie Germaine (0-2) for M Boland (27, inj), Danny Staunton (0-2, 1 S/L) for D Masterson (H/T), Matthew Traynor for S O’Dowd (H/T), Gavin Weir for A O’Brien (48), Pádraig Doyle (0-1) for L Evans (58). Panel: Cian Staunton (Glenealy), Eoghan Byrne (Tinahely), Luke Maloney (Bray Emmets), Tommy Collins (Carnew Emmets), Mikey Lee (Bray Emmets), Bryan Kearney (Kiltegan), Dylan Byrne (Aughrim), Mark Murphy (Stratford-Grangecon), John Doyle (Carnew Emmets), Conall McCrea (Carnew Emmets), Torna Mulconry (Avondale), Cian Lohan (Bray Emmets).

Donegal: Luke White (0-3, 1f, 1 65, 1 S/L); Stephen McBride, Michael Donaghue, Pádraig Doherty; Gavin Browne, Danny Cullen (0-1), Christopher McDermott (0-1); Jack O’Loughlin (0-1), Stephen Gillespie; Ryan Hilferty (1-0), Ronan McDermott (0-3), Liam McKinney (1-1); Gerry Gilmore (0-1, SL), Conor Gartland, Ruairí Campbell (0-1). Subs: Brian McIntyre (0-1) for C McDermott (43), Sean Ward for C Gartland (46), Richie Ryan for R Campbell (48), Ciarán Bradley for R Hilferty (57), Oisín Marley for G Gilmore (68).

Referee: James Clarke (Cavan)