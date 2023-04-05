A lot of lessons learned from final loss, says Wicklow manager Oisín McConville

OISIN McCONVILLE is hopeful Wicklow can take the confidence of Division 4 promotion, the frustration of losing the league final against Sligo, and the experience of playing on the Croke Park stage, and channel them into beating Carlow in the Leinster championship this weekend.

Wicklow welcome Niall Carew’s side to Aughrim this Sunday just over a week after being denied promotion-capping silverware in GAAHQ, where they came undone by the ever improving Yeats County for the second time this year.

While the better side for much of the first-half, and enjoying a 15 vs 14 numerical advantage for a time due to a black card shown to Eddie McGuinness, McConville’s side only lead 0-8 to 1-3 at half-time following Niall Murphy’s goal.

Sligo came flying out of the blocks in a second-half to shoot 1-4 to Wicklow’s 0-1 in the third quarter. They never recovered from that slow start and despite an attempted rally at the end of the game, lost 2-10 to 0-14.

McConville said: “There would be a load of aspects I would be pleased with and I would be proud of how the boys responded to the occasion but at the same time, disappointed with the way it ended up because it was a game that, realistically, we could and maybe even should have won.”

The Armagh man singled out the timing of Murphy’s first-half goal as being a sucker-punch so close to the half-time break.

“Kevin Quinn hit the post with a fisted effort, to fist it over the bar, before that, and they more or less went up the other end and got the goal. It put us on the back foot because, really and truly, having the lion’s share of the possession, all of a sudden there is only a point in it.

“We kicked on again and we finished the half strong but we should have gone in five or six up at half-time and the fact that we weren’t five or six up was probably playing on our minds a little bit.

“The start of the second half wouldn’t be good enough and it is a timely reminder, going into championship, that we must be better and in defeat, we learnt a lot of lessons from what happened at the weekend.”

Wicklow will not have had long to lick their wounds. Next Sunday, they kick-off their Leinster championship campaign at home to Carlow, the same side to whom they drew on the opening weekend of Division Four. However, McConville believes his side have come a long way since then.

He said: “We were still in the getting to know each other stage so I think we are further down the line as far as that. I think there is a wee bit more trust between myself and the players so I think we are in a different space. In terms of where we are football wise, I think we have improved, we have learned, we look like a more cohesive unit, but it is football, so there is no hard and fast rules.

“Carlow have a lot to offer. Niall Carew has had them for – I think this is his third or fourth year so they know what they are about and how they want to play and it is up to us to not let them settle into any sort of rhythm and we keep upsetting them in the areas they’re comfortable and try impose our game on them which I don’t think we did enough the last time.”

Last Saturday was the first time all but two of the Wicklow players played in Croke Park. Kevin Quinn lined up for Naas CBS in their All-Ireland colleges final defeat to St. Michael’s in 2019, while Dean Healy played for the Garden in the 2012 Division 4 final victory.

And after playing on the heralded grass of GAAHQ, McConville hopes his troops will use the experience of that, as well as the confidence stemming from promotion and the frustration of losing to Sligo, as inspiration heading into Sunday.

He said: “I think there is a load of things. There is the build-up, first and foremost. There is the extra little bits involved in being in the final. There is the travel. There is playing in front of a larger crowd in a stadium that everyone in Gaelic games wants to play in.

“There is quite a bit involved, and then there is the actual game, and to go back to the things that pleased me, the way we started the game, we weren’t overawed by the occasion.

“In fact, we looked very comfortable in those surroundings, so from that point of view, you would have to think that this should bring this team on a hell of a lot and also it should put a fire inside them that they should want to go back and play there and play on the bigger occasions.

“I think the most important thing is we are at home, we are in Aughrim, we impose our game on any team that comes there, and the next team that comes there is Carlow. I think that is the most important thing, to impose our game on them and make Aughrim a fortress again.”