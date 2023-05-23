A disappointing day as Wicklow bow out of the Tailteann Cup

Campaign comes to a dismal end in Longford

Wicklow’s Tailteann Cup hopes were crushed in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday afternoon as Longford cruised to a disappointingly easy 3-17 to 2-9 victory over Oisin McConville’s side. Coming into the game on the back of that heart-breaking defeat to Carlow in Echelon Park the previous week, the big question was how the Garden County players would react in what was a must-win fixture for both teams. The answer to that question was well and truly answered in the opening 35 minutes as Longford ran riot through a Wicklow side who, as one commentator said, “hadn’t got off the bus”.

Wicklow's Paddy O'Keane gathers ahead of Longford's Dessie Reynolds.

Hopes of Kevin Quinn being fit to play were high after the Blessington man was named on the starting 15, but moments before the ball was thrown in the bad news was relayed to the tiny number of travelling supporters that the talented attacker was not going to feature, with his place taken by Dunlavin’s Cian O’Sullivan. The shifting of club league fixtures by Wicklow CCC in the hopes of supporters making the trip to cheer on the Garden County men, although a commendable decision, proved to be a complete waste of time. That gutting defeat to Carlow no doubt played a part in people’s decision making while clashes with other high-profile games that were televised not to mention the Champions Cup meeting of Leinster and La Rochelle may also have contributed to the dire numbers of Wicklow supporters in attendance. This grim defeat leaves Wicklow with zero points from two games and a dead rubber clash with a flying and already-qualified Limerick side in Laois Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on June 4 with Carlow taking on Longford at the same venue as part of a double header. One of the most disappointing aspects of the downward trend in terms of results and performances has been the drastic demise from the team that inspired through their showings against Laois and Leitrim when marching to league promotion to the one that completely collapsed against Carlow and who could barely raise a gallop against Longford. The loss of Kevin Quinn, Cillian McDonald, Zach Cullen, Tom Moran and Andy Maher to injury certainly hasn’t helped and while the introduction of the Under-20 players has been positive in terms of development, one wonders has it been just that little bit early. The damage was done in the first half when Longford opened up a huge 2-11 to 1-3 gap as the Wicklow challenge failed to come anywhere close to matching the poorly supported home side. Mark Jackson’s early converted 45 gave Wicklow the lead for the one and only time in this game and it was answered by a pointed free from Oran Kenny and two from play, the first from Aaron Farrell and the second from Kenny, to leave it 0-3 to 0-1 in favour of Paddy Christie’s men after nine minutes. Eoin D’Arcy reduced that lead with a super point soon after in what might go down as a goal chance for the visitors but a rampaging run from Longford full-back Andrew Farrell saw him feed Joe Hagan and the ball was in the back of the wicklow net with 11 gone and the writing was plastered all over the wall that this was going to be a terrible afternoon for the Wicklow men. The goal came from Wicklow letting a long Darren Gallagher ball bounce in the square and from this confusion, Farrell profited and flicked to Hagan and the home support were delighted. Wicklow conceded the Longford kick-outs but where you expected the home side to be met with savage resistance further out the field never really materialised as Peter Lynn, Michael Quinn, Iarla O’Sullivan, Ryan Moffett and Darren Gallagher all gave the home side oodles of momentum through the middle. Longford’s second goal arrived after 15 minutes, again from a long ball, this time hopping over heads and Dylan Farrell was on hand to finish to the back of the net, 2-3 to 0-2. Dire straits. Longford went on to add another six unanswered points to open up a horrible 2-9 to 0-2 gap but with 31 gone there was some glimmer of hope when Eoin Murtagh lashed home to the top corner of Patrick Collum’s goal. Eoin D’Arcy would add a mark before the half-time break, but Longford would strike twice, leaving it 2-11 to 1-3 at the break, and a long and almost impossible road back for the visitors. That the home side added two more points from the restart as the rain started to fall suggested there would be no second-half revival on this occasion. Three points from the boots of Dean Healy, JP Nolan and Eoin D’Arcy (free) had started to take the bad look off the scoreboard but it was goals Wicklow needed and it was Longford who seemed infinitely more capable of scoring them, as they did at the start of the fourth quarter to put this game to bed, Aaron Farrell, Darren Gallagher and Dylan Farrell combining to send Joe Hagan through for his second major of the day to leave it 3-14 to 1-6. After that it was just a procession to the end as dark clouds loomed overhead, and the summer rain fell heavy on our Tailteann Cup dreams. Eoin D’Arcy did blast home a late penalty to make it 3-17 to 2-9 but the only real consolation was the final whistle that allowed us head for home and contemplate a really open and promising club championship. Blooding the Under-20s has been a positive because they’ll be needed as Wicklow try to maintain their Division 3 status in 2024. League promotion was the key prize from this season, it’s just a terrible shame these soldiers couldn’t sign off in the positive manner their efforts surely deserved. Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-1, 45); Eoin Murtagh (1-0), Paul McLoughlin, Malachy Stone; Jacques McCall, Paddy O’Keane, Mark Kenny; Dean Healy (0-1), Pádraig O’Toole; Conor Fee (0-2), JP Hurley, Jack Kirwan; Joe Prendergast, Cian O’Sullivan, Eoin D’Arcy (1-4, 1-0 pen, 2f, 1m). Subs: Matt Nolan for J McCall (31), JP Nolan (0-1) for J Prendergast (H/T), John Keogh for C O’Sullivan (51), Tom Maher for JP Hurley (64), Liam O’Neill for P McLoughlin (66) Longford: Patrick Collum; Patrick Fox, Andrew Farrell, Bryan Masterson; Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Michael Quinn, Peter Lynn (0-1); Ryan Moffett, Darren Gallagher; Joe Hagan (2-0), Dessie Reynolds (0-1), Aaron Farrell (0-1); Keelin McGann (0-2), Dylan Farrell (1-2, 1f), Oran Kenny (0-8, 5f). Subs: Jack Macken (0-1) for D Gallagher (59), Barry O’Farrell for M Quinn (59), Tadhg McNevin for A Farrell (69), Matt Duffy for D Farrell (66) Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)