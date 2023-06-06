A beautiful day in Ballymoney as AGB family come together for fun and games

Over 200 people rock up to fun day and barbecue

AGB players take on the managers in tug-of-war at the AGB fun day and barbecue.

Players gather in the AGB clubhouse in Ballymoney to learn the rules of tag before the action gets underway.

AGB’s men and ladies gathered in sizzling sunshine in Ballymoney to celebrate the June Bank Holiday weekend in style at the inaugural Players’ and Supporters’ Fun Day and Barbeque 2023!

To open proceedings, six mixed teams of nine players competed in a tag rugby tournament, under the stewardship of Eddie Tobin, Hugh O’Brien and JP Hurley.

After the hotly contested opening round of games, Stephen Hurley’s ‘Templerainey Tryers’ took on Doireann Kavanagh’s ‘Pottery Pointers’ in a frantic bid to avoid the wooden spoon.

It wasn’t to be for the ‘Tryers’ however as Hurley’s team lost out to a determined ‘Pottery’ side.

It was semi-final time and to great applause from the spectators, the qualifying teams took to the field.

After two eight-minute halves played with enthusiasm and the natural competitive streak that emerges in all sporting events, Lucie Kindlon’s ‘Pearse Park Pacers’ defeated Donal O’Keeffe’s ‘Ballymoney Blazers’.

Beside them on Pitch 2, Méadbh O’Connor’s ‘Kynoch’s Kicker’s lost out to Seán Crowley’s ‘Fishery Flyers’ in an epic encounter that kept referee Hugh O’Brien on his toes throughout the full sixteen minutes.

The final was another closely contested affair with Crowley’s ‘Flyers’ touching down for the opening three pointer, while Kindlon’s ‘Pacers’ defended with grit and determination. Lily Somers touched down for the ‘Pacers’ to level matters going into the break.

The second half continued in the same competitive vein. With Eddie Tobin in charge, complaints were futile, though plentiful, there being so much at stake! Crowley’s ‘Flyers’ doubled their score as Niamh Kavanagh touched down for another three points.

The ‘Pacers’ could manage only one more point for the half and so the ‘Fishery Flyers’ were crowned 2023 Tag Champions on a finishing score-line of 6-4.

It was on then to the Tug-of-war! The men’s team defeated the managers in the opening challenge. In the ladies competition, Emer Kelly’s side took the honours, despite Alastair Crowley’s encouragement and possible intervention on behalf of the opposition.

Meanwhile Gerry, Niall and Brendan had the barbeques fired up and the smell of burgers and sausages drew the large crowd to the picnic tables for some welcome refreshment in the glorious sunshine. The chefs were ably assisted by the hospitality team of Lucy, Rosemarie, Mary and Mairéad.

Marc Roche provided the outdoor musical entertainment from 6.30 to 8.30pm and proved a favourite with the crowd of almost 200 players and supporters enjoying the sunshine. Thanks to the proficiency of the chefs, seconds were requested as the evening progressed!

Finally, as the sun set over Ballymoney, it was into the clubhouse for further refreshments and music supplied by DJ, Jake Molloy.

This was a combined men’s and ladies’ event to thank the supporters that consistently turn out to games in all weathers, in good times and bad, cheering on the many teams representing AGB throughout each and every season.

The saying, ‘Ní neart go cur le chéile’ was borne out as all the players worked, competed and celebrated together to make it a memorable day in the sunshine and one which, by popular demand, will be repeated before the season’s end.

“It was an opportunity, grasped by all involved, to forge links between club members and community and a reminder to us all of why we participate in sport as players, parents, mentors, coaches, volunteers and supporters – because at AGB we all belong - well done to all involved,” said the club.