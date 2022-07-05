GAA grassroots news

Cormac Redmond and Eimear Murphy with some footballers from the Tionahely Cúl Camp.

AUGHRIM

Our minor footballers had a great win over a strong An Tochar side last week at home. In a very competitive game, we came out on top by the minimum margin on a score line of Aughrim 2-14, An Tóchar 3-10.

Our adult hurlers had a convincing win over Arklow Rocks last Wednesday night at home. Next Wednesday we are away to Éire Óg which should be a much stiffer test, please come along and support.

The club are jointly hosting with Aughrim Camogie Club a medal presentation night in the Meath Arms on Saturday, July 23. Please mark the date for your diary.

ANNACURRA

Lotto results on Monday, June 27. Numbers were: 4, 6, 17 and 21. No jackpot winner. Two match-three winners (€100 each) Paddy Collins, Kilpipe, and Laura Lucy Kenny, Blackrock. Next week’s jackpot is €7,500.

Our under-15 team had a good away win in Hollywood with a 2-14 to 1-7 victory over St. Kevins. Well done, lads. Our under-12 LGFA team are improving every week and produced a great performance against St. Pat’s on Thursday. They won on a score line of 3-13 to 2-2.

Our under-13 boys had their seventh win in a row with an amazing performance against Baltinglass winning on a scoreline of 8-11 to 0-4. Well done to all teams on a great week. For fixtures, check out our club social media page if there are any this week.

ST PATRICK’S

After a great weekend that saw our Senior footballers scoop the Division 1 title after an emphatic 2-17 to 1-8 victory over third place AGB. We’re still on cloud nine with plenty to report across the club.

Our under-13 hurlers put in a great performance against Glenealy last Monday. Unfortunately, they lost by a goal, 4-5 to 3-5.

Last week, our under-12 camogie team put on an impressive display in Aughrim. It was great to see all the girls involved.

Bray Emmets GAA club hosted a blitz at the weekend for under-8 and under-10 camogie teams. It was a great success.

Well done to our under-12 white team who drew away to Bray on Saturday. An impressive performance from all players battling right to the final whistle.

Well done to our under-10 girls who were excellent at the weekend. Thank you to An Tóchar for travelling down and providing such tough opposition

After their impressive victory over AGB our Senior footballers are on a high heading into the championship. Congratulations to captain Tommy Kelly and all the team and backroom staff.

We were very honoured to have two sets of triple brothers playing the Doyle’s and O’Brien’s.

Membership - As we head into the championship, no member is allowed to participate in training or matches if you have not paid membership.

U20 Management - Wicklow GAA invite nominations for the positions of Senior football manager and U20 football manager.

Nominations/expression of interest should be emailed to secretary.wicklow@gaa.ie on or before but no later than Friday, July 8, at 9pm.

Nick’s Coffee - We would like to thank Nicks Coffee for their work at the weekends.

Lotto - St Patrick’s Club lotto draw took place on Monday, June 27. The numbers drawn were as follows: 17, 21, 24, and 30 and the bonus was 23. The match-five jackpot of €10,000 had no winners. The match-four jackpot of €7,500 had no winners and the match-three of €250 had no winners.

The next draw will take place on July 4. The match-five jackpot will be €10,000. The match-four jackpot will be €7,500, match-three will be €250.

Condolences - Our sincere condolences to the family of Annie Culleton (née Doyle), Ringaheen, Killinick, Wexford formerly of Scoughmolin, Murrintown, who passed away peacefully in the care of the loving staff of Kerlogue Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Joe, dear mother of Mary, Eamonn, Billy, Joe, John, Paddy and the late Chris. Sister of Stasia and the late Nick, Jim, Greg, Richard, Martha and Minnie.

Sadly missed by her daughter, sons, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchild, son-in-law Kieran, daughters-in-law Eilish, Catherine, Marieke, Nurcan, Caoimhe and Alma, brothers-in-law Ned and Dick, sister-in-law Kitty, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Reposing at Mackens Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford on Sunday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Martin’s Church, Piercestown. Funeral mass on Monday at noon followed by burial afterwards in Piercestown Cemetery.

NEWTOWN

There will be a club meeting held on Wednesday, July 13, in clubhouse.

Healthy Club meeting organised for Tuesday, July 12, in Newtown GAA clubhouse at 7pm to discuss the GAA Healthy Club and Community initiative. If you are interested in learning more or feel you can contribute, please come along or contact our Healthy Club Officer, Margaret Synnott.

All at Newtown GAA/LGFA would like to wish Emma Walsh and Sophie Lacey together with Wicklow Minor ladies manager Dominic Leech the very best of luck as they play Westmeath in their Leinster LGFA Minor final on Wednesday, July 6.

Mini magpies continues under the guidance of our club GPO Jackie Kinch at 11am every Saturday morning for boys and girls aged 4-6.

The under-8/10 girls train on Saturday mornings at 11am. All newcomers welcome.

Under-7 and under-9 training continues each Monday at 6.30pm.

Under-11 boys training Monday at 6.45pm.

Under-12 girls train Tuesday evenings at 6.30pm.

Under-13 boys are training on Mondays at 7pm.

Under-15 training Tuesday at 6.30pm.

Under-16 girls training every Monday and Wednesday night from 7 to 8pm.

The ladies and the Minor girls continue to train on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30pm.

The Senior men are training on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30pm.

The ladies will play Blessington on Saturday the 16th in a league final. Venue and time TBC.

Pearse Geals training continues Monday/Friday 7pm.

Our summer camp kicks off this week! Best of luck to all involved and we hope you enjoy the week.

Newtown GAA Lotto - Congratulations to our children’s officer Aoife Bayle on her lotto win last week! The lotto numbers are between 1 and 30.

The lotto jackpot was won last week, the numbers were 8, 12, 13 and 4. Six match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €3,000. The Newtown GAA lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, July 4.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids well, Eugene’s food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount kennedy Inn, The Max.

BLESSINGTON

We had a fantastic weekend of football thanks to our boys and girls Féile teams. They were both absolutely brilliant and they did themselves, their families and the club so proud.

Unfortunately, both lost out in their shield finals but for you all to get to Hawkfield and represent your club and county was a massive achievement and we couldn’t ask for more.

Well done to the coaches, players, parents and to all who went out and showed your support and a huge thank you to all of the sponsors that contributed to ensuring that our teams were all kited out in their Blessington gear. Full reports below.

Football news - Senior men were given a walkover in their final league match against Newtown this weekend. So, the team travelled to Rathvilly instead for a challenge game. They have a few scheduled challenge matches coming up before they take part in the 7’s tournament in Kilmacud and then onto the start of their championship.

Junior C - A poor first half cost our Junior ‘C’ team their first league defeat on Tuesday evening last at home to Donard, going down 1-10 to 3-9. We were nine points down at halve time and in that first half our keeper Geoff Elliott had made two fine saves.

It was a much improved second halve performance as our backs got on top and held Donard to two points from two frees, while Brian Carroll led the scoring, hitting 1-5 from play; however, time ran out as we hit some late wides .

Next up away to Kiltegan next Thursday.

Team: Geoff Elliott, Killian O’Connell, Barry O’Donovan, Peter O’Connell, Danielius Sarkauskas (0-1), Ciaran Mescal, Glen Farrell (0-1), Gavin Murray (0-1, f), Jake O’Kelly (0-1), Stephen Willoughby (0-1), Alan Ellis, Bryan Carroll (1-5), Conor Dolan, Warren McDonagh, Dean McGarr. Substitutes: Jack Leitner, Philip Sheridan.

Minor U17s - We were pushed all the way last Monday night at home to Éire Óg in this Minor football ‘A’ championship game, a goal from substitute Oisin O’Neill wrapping up the match in injury time as we won 3-13 to 2-9.

We led 1-8 to three points at half-time, the goal coming after 12 minutes from full forward Brian Richardson .

Down eight points at half-time, Éire Óg outscored us 2-6 to 2-5 in an exciting second half, with 15 minutes to go we led by nine points thanks in the main to a second Brian Richardson goal.

However, the goals then came for Éire Óg, but thanks to corner-forward Thomas Walsh as he kicked three points in a row and then in injury time came the clinching goal from Oisin O’Neill.

Blessington: Brian Carroll Daniels; Jake McGuire, Terence Puinseile, Fionn O’Donovan; Leon Templin, Adam Smith, Tony Carroll; Mattie King, Robert Grassick; Peter Healy (0-1), Finn Behan (0-3, 1f), Dylan Friel (0-1); Thomas Walsh (0-4), Brian Richardson (2-3), Aaron Keogh (0-1). Substitutes: Dylan Keogh, Padraig Quinn, Sean Ellis, Oisin O’Neill (1-0), Conal Behan.

U15 Boys – The under-15 Division 1 lads were away to Tomnafinogue on Wednesday in Tinahely where despite a very poor start, the lads eventually got into game and went ahead for a bit, but Tomnafinogue got scores to win game in closing stages. Final score 2-18 to 3-11

U11 – The under-11 Division 3 team produced another great game. Against a physically bigger Éire Óg we came out on top with a score line of 53-46.

After a slow start and losing at half-time the lads came out strong in the second half. We slowly came back into it taking some great scores. Well done to all and thanks to parents for cheering on the lads.

Thanks also to Éire Óg for travelling down. Both teams giving 100 per cent and making it a great game to watch.

Our under-11s played St Pats at home on Wednesday in the Division 1 league. A hard-fought game and Blessington pulled away in the last 10 minutes, winning 52-15. Our under-11 team and management also wished both U15 teams the best of luck in the Feile this weekend.

Ladies Football - Our girls under-16 Blue team were crowned Division 1 Champions. Unfortunately, Baltinglass gave us a walkover in our last game, and we took the title unbeaten again. So proud of the girls as always with the excellent league campaign.

Thank you to Mag Allen for coming over to present the cup to our super captain Aibhe King who made a great speech. A team of superstars. Roll on the championship!

Under-14 - The girls played Carnew in Blesso on Tuesday evening. A game that had a foray of goals, came down to the wire at the very end. Blesso had a late goal disallowed to give Carnew the win by a point. The game ended 5-7 to 5-8. Carnew were that big hungrier to get the win and the girls knew it. The Blesso girls will learn a big lesson from this and will push on with the fire in their bellies for the next game. POTM goes to Eimear Doyle who worked her socks off. Well done. On we go.

U12s - Another super performance on Thursday from the under-12 white team v Clara who avenged a home loss a few weeks ago with an emphatic away win.

The coaches asked for a strong start and to keep the pressure on from the beginning and that’s exactly what we got.

POTM goes to Isabella Harte who fought hard and scored 2-4. Final score: 0-3 to 8-9.

Thanks to parents who travelled and to the ref for the much-needed midge repellent spray!

The U12 girls had a brilliant walk and talk session Tuesday evening. The girls had mighty craic with plenty of singing, arm linking and hop skipping and jumping and of course chatting.

We had a quick stop in Bella Crema for a treat and a bit of crack in the playground. Thanks to all the girls and parents that joined us and to @bellacrema1 for the gelato ice cream.

After all the positive feedback Blessington GAA Disco is back! Friday 22nd of July for 12-15 year olds from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. St Kevins Hall, Main St (Beside Aldi). Tickets (€10) will be on sale next week. Details to follow. Limited availability so don’t miss out.

Gaelic For Mothers & Others - Continues every Wednesday evening from 7.30pm-8.30pm. No experience in football necessary. Come along and join in the fun while getting fit and meeting up with others.

Hurling News - Our Western Gaels under-13s travelled to O’Toole Park tonight against Michael Dwyers. Gaels started well and took some fine scores to settle us. Workrate, tackles hooks and blocks were well worked. Strong midfield performances with some fine scores from Callum Jordan Dempsey and Connor Fitzgerald gave us a convincing win. The lads kept their cool all over the pitch and hustled well till the end Final score: 4-10 to 2-2. The coaches were very proud of all the lads.