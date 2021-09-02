Furlong saves Balto’s day

The Rathnew team who welcomed Baltinglass to Merrymeetings for their MFC 'A' clash.

Match reports such as these are generally built around one thematic through line, a controversial moment, a pivotal score, an influential performance. In this case, all three criteria can be applied.

Rathnew’s vital minor ‘A’ football championship clash with the visiting Baltinglass was a slow burn right up until the final ten or so minutes, at which point all logic ad expectation did not so much as go out the window, as through it altogether, like a ball smashing through the windscreen of a car.

There is almost too much to write about this game.

Rathnew, second-best for vast swathes of the contest, battling their way back into a contest with a typically determined performance that was best embodied by William Moorehouse, who was a one-man wrecking ball in midfield.

At the other end, Baltinglass were inspired by a mesmeric performance from Jamie Furlong, parading across every blade of grass and kicking every ball with a swaggering arrogance.

The contentious incidents were almost too plentiful to count. Rathnew were given on penalty but could have been given two, while Baltinglass lost a man to a red card in the only real flashpoint. Then there was the final, almost match-winning point that, for all the world, looked to have gone wide.

Walking back across the pitch from the sideline, one could only puff out one’s cheeks in bewilderment and concern at how the tie could at all be summarised.

Baltinglass will come away from the game kicking themselves, wondering how on Earth they had not gotten the job done.

They were the better team for the majority of the game, despite there being 18 minutes between their first score, a Jack Bookle free, and their second, a Jamie Furlong point from play after James Fleming had won the ball from Callum Clarke.

Both sides had early injury scares to content with in the first half. William Moorehouse went down following a scary clash with Cathal Barrett but was ultimately able to continue, while the utterly relentless Robert McHugh was temporarily withdrawn as a blood sub.

These pauses did very little to stop Baltinglass from establishing control. Shortly before having to go off, McHugh put them in front with a point after Furlong picked him out with a quickly taken 45, while subsequent scores from Bookle (two frees) and that boy Furlong gave them a seemingly comfortable four-point lead.

And yet, as a harbinger of the nonsense that was to come, Rathnew defiantly clawed their way back into proceedings through a Bill Moorehouse goal, coming at the end of a move built by William Moorehouse, who typified his team’s defiance by shrugging off what could have been a nasty injury to almost single-handedly drag his side back into the game.

The first half was decent. The second half was almost indecipherable in its stunning shenanigans, incredible incidents, and perplexing plot-twists.

Rathnew started well and possible should have had an early penalty. William Moorehouse’s long kick upfield bounced over Scott Devlin, only for it to find its way to Bill Moorehouse down the left channel. He was obstructed and brought down by goalkeeper Jamie Farnon, but for the resulting call to be a free, which was duly pointed.

A Callum Clarke score later and Rathnew led for the first time since the 13th minute.

Two consecutive Bookle frees brought Baltinglass level once again.

Furlong continued to be at the epicentre; ducking and weeving his way out of tackles. His chemistry with Bookle, in particular, was a sight to behold at times.

The two combined to set up Bookle to retrieve the lead for Baltinglass from a free, before Ben Quinn was shown a red card. The remainder of the game was harder for Baltinglass, but they rose to the task. Charlie Byrne and Kareem Matonmi were determined at the back, while Robert McHugh put in an immense amount of work at wing-forward

Furlong should have paid off his fine individual performance with a goal, when McHugh’s high ball into the square was knocked away from Bookle and into his path, but for his shot to blaze over the bar rather than under it.

You can never count Rathnew out, and as the game approached injury time that ended up encompassing eight minutes, all hell broke loose.

First, a long punt upfield from Sam Healy got through to Scott Devlin, who rifled the ball into the back of the net to draw the sides level.

Then, Jack Haughton was brought down and Rathnew were awarded a penalty, but for Devlin’s effort to come back off the post.

The shenanigans reached its zenith deep in injury-time, when a swerving effort from William Moorehouse appeared to drift wide of the right-hand post, but for it to be adjudged as having gone the right side of the upright and given Rathnew the lead.

It was suitably Jamie Furlong who got the last say, starting a move by stampeding past Sam Healy on the left-hand touchline, and ending it by pointing a free.

Finally, after eight minutes of eternal football, the final whistle blew and Baltinglass and Rathnew ended level.

Seems about right.

Rathnew: Josh O’Connor; Adam Byrne, Ryan O’Toole, Michael Cash; Callum Clarke (0-1), Sam Healy (0-1f), Jamie Hayden; Ethan Power (0-2f), William Moorehouse (0-2, 1f); Emmet Ronan, Adam Doyle, Charlie Mernagh; Bill Moorehouse (1-1), Scott Devlin (1-1), Jack Haughton.

Baltinglass: Jamie Farnon; Peter Wall, Geordan Peggs, Charlie Byrne; Jake Doyle, James Fleming, Kareem Matonmi; Jack Kenny, Adam Keogh; Adam Kavanagh, Jamie Furling (0-5, 2f), Cathal Barrett; Dean Kelly, Jack Bookie (0-8f), Robert McHugh (0-1). Subs: Ben Quinn Burke for J. Doyle (30+1), Ross Nolan for C. Barrett (33).

Referee: Paul Gahan