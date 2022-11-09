Furlong goal vital as Baltinglass open campaign with a win

Baltinglass 2-9

Blessington 2-8

BALTINGLASS have kicked off the defence of their under-19 football championship title with a thrilling, dramatic one-point win over Blessington on Friday night.

Jamie Furlong’s crucial goal in the final 10 minutes turned an otherwise difficult game in the favour of the champions, as they came from behind to see off a rampant Blessington on the night.

Theirs was a performance of grit and force of will, complimented by the sublime finishing of Jamie Furlong and powerhouse midfield performance of Jack Kirwan in midfield. They had to fight for every ball against a Blessington team smelling an upset.

Mikey O’Toole was enchanting at times, backed up by the transitional touch of Dan Silke-Featherston. Blessington enjoyed much of the ball, particularly in the second half, but for Baltinglass – in keeping with a club boasting an instinctive knowledge of how to win – to find a way to win when they needed to the most.

On two occasions, the home side were hit with hammer blows in the form of goals in the first half. With just three minutes on the clock, after Jamie Furlong had put Baltinglass in front with a free, Blessington bit back with the game’s first major.

They had a chance to get a goal of their own moments earlier, but for Tom Keogh to be denied with a good save by Adam Williamson. Up the other end, Blessington made them pay, when Finn Behan found Mikey O’Toole with a pass down the channel.

He did well to finish from an acute angle to prompt the first raising of a green flag. Baltinglass responded admirably. Tom Keogh split the posts with a pair of quickfire scores to bring them level again before a Geordan Peggs block in the defensive third initiated a counter-attack that ended with Jamie Furlong putting them back in front.

Once again, though, Blessington responded to going behind by getting a goal. This time, it was Tom Fisher playing provider, playing Mikey O’Toole in on goal. With his confidence flowing from his first goal, he waited for Jamie Farnon to commit before lifting the ball over him and into the back of the net.

This time, however, Blessington followed up with a couple of scores of their own through O’Toole and Fisher.

Trailing by four going into the final five minutes of the half, Baltinglass finally got a goal of their own. Blessington had built their defensive resilience up to that point on positional discipline from their half-backs. On this sole occasion, that discipline slipped when Cillian Bailey stepped inside to challenge for the ball.

When Dan Cooney caught the ball and called the mark, he freed the now unmarked Dylan Friel down the right. From there, he fed Tom Keogh, who did the rest. A Jamie Furlong point later and the teams went into the break level at 2-3 to 1-6.

Blessington got the second half scoring underway with back-to-back O’Toole frees before Baltinglass had the chance to score their second goal. A pass into the mixer broke off Jack Kirwan to Matthew Fisher.

Adam Williamson came charging out to make a sensational save. Baltinglass kept the move alive until it found its way to Adam Kavanagh for the score. Tom Keogh brought the sides level yet again before Mikey O’Toole reclaimed the lead for Blessington with a sublime left-footed effort off a standing start off the right-hand touchline.

The game continued to ebb and flow at a relentless pace as it entered into its final ten minutes. Jamie Furlong levelled matters again from a free before Finn Behan gave Blessington back the lead moments later.

Then, on 53 minutes, the tables were turned in a way that Blessington would prove unable to correct. Baltinglass won a free out on the left-hand side. Immediately after the whistle sounded, Furlong, who was the one who had been felled, was on his bike, anticipating what came next.

Tom Keogh picked up the ball and, without missing a beat, played Furlong in behind. With the afterburners turned on, there was no stopping him and, under pressure from the goalkeeper and last defender, rifled home.

Mikey O’Toole brought the gap back to within a point with another free off the ground. He won another in additional time, suggesting he would put it over and salvage a draw. Uncharacteristically, however, he sliced it wide and Baltinglass emerged victorious.

Baltinglass: Jamie Farnon; Geordan Peggs, Hugh O’Toole, Jake Doyle; Adam Keogh, James Fleming, Ross Nolan; Niall O’Connor, Jack Kirwan; Adam Kavanagh (0-1), Tom Keogh (1-3, 2f), Jack Bookle; Matthew Fisher, Jamie Furlong (1-5, 2f), Conor Stevenson. Subs: Dean Kelly for C. Stevenson (29)

Blessington: Adam Williamson; Tomas Walsh, James Dooley, Adam Smyth; Sean Elias, Luke O’Brien, Cillian Bailey; Dan Cooney, Austin Brennan; Dylan Friel, Dan Silke-Featherston, Robert Richardson; Mikey O’Toole (2-4, 3f), Tom Fisher (0-1), Finn Behan (0-3). Subs: Lukas Sarkauskas for S. Elias (20), Aaron Keogh for R. Richardson (37).

Referee: Noel Kinsella (Kilbride)