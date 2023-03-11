Frustration is the key word for Ian Ryan after Bray Wanderers held by Longford Town

Frustration was the word of the day for Ian Ryan on Friday night. Longford Town smothered the Seagulls for the large sections of the game and the hosts were unable to pick the lock on De Town defence resulting in two points dropped in their promotion push.

With Chris Lyons and Ger Shortt both held back precautionarily due to hamstring issues, Jake Walker became the key focus in attack, and he spurned Bray’s three best opportunities on a drab and tiresome night for Ryan on the sideline.

“Frustrating night. It didn’t really happen for us – we didn’t get into our rhythm”, Ryan explained. “We started really well with a good tempo, but we probably needed to score at that point. We had a couple of chances to score (early on). Then we dropped off and Longford were probably the better team for most of the first half after that.

“Second half, we were alright but we’d nothing really definite in what we did attacking wise; it was more huff and puff and they defended really deep, so it was hard to play against them at times and to break them down. It was a frustrating night but then you could put the spin on it that if one goes in (Walker’s late chance) and hits the post and goes across the line (it’s a different outlook). We remain unbeaten. We’ll take the point and move on.

“It didn’t happen for him. We think the world of Jake. He’s playing really well, and for me, he will be one of the top goalscorers in the league. He just needs to crack the duck and he will do – I have every faith in him.”

On the positive side, it was another shutout for Alex Moody as his defence squashed the relatively small threat that the visitors carried.

“They didn’t really (threaten) but they looked dangerous enough on the break and that’s kind of how the game developed. I think we can be more aggressive in when we lost it and our reactions but it’s another clean sheet and I think that’s two out of four now so it’s not too bad defensively. We can improve in all areas of the game.”

With Joe Power and Conor Davis both handed their first starts on Friday – and more squad members given game time on Monday – Ryan has laid down the gauntlet for those kicking their heels on the bench to show that they deserve to be starting games.

“The baton is over to the players now to prove a point. If there’s lads there that feel they should play more; talk is cheap, so they need to go and do it out on the pitch.”