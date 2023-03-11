Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Frustration is the key word for Ian Ryan after Bray Wanderers held by Longford Town

It didn’t really happen for us – we didn’t get into our rhythm’

Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan. Expand

Close

Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan.

Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan.

Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan.

braypeople

Daniel Gorman

Frustration was the word of the day for Ian Ryan on Friday night. Longford Town smothered the Seagulls for the large sections of the game and the hosts were unable to pick the lock on De Town defence resulting in two points dropped in their promotion push.

With Chris Lyons and Ger Shortt both held back precautionarily due to hamstring issues, Jake Walker became the key focus in attack, and he spurned Bray’s three best opportunities on a drab and tiresome night for Ryan on the sideline.

Privacy