Frustration for Wicklow trio with Ireland 7s in Canada

What started off so positively for the Ireland Sevens team at the HSBC Canada Sevens ended up with the national team finishing eighth after narrow defeats to France, Canada and England in their final three games.

It means Britain and fifth place finishers Fiji have closed the gap in the overall World Series standings, but Ireland, lying fifth overall, still have a 10-point buffer with two tournaments remaining.

The Lucy Mulhall-led team currently hold the last of the automatic Olympic qualification spots, sitting on 58 points ahead of the penultimate round in Hong Kong which takes place between March 31 and April 2.

Tries from Blessington’s Erin King and Tinahely’s Muhall helped the Ireland Sevens team to a 31-7 victory over Brazil and two wins from two in their Pool C games on Friday night.

Irelan captain Mulhall added a significant seven conversions, four in the first game against hosts Canada and three against the Brazilians while Wicklow RFC’s Vicky Elmes Kinlan was also prominent for the national side in the second fixture.

The victories left Ireland sitting on top of Pool C ahead of Saturday’s decider with USA.

Lucy Mulhall was pivotal in both games on Friday night, leading from the front and having a hand in the vast majority of scores.

However, they then lost to the USA in their final group game on Saturday by 19-17 with Mulhall the only Co. Wicklow player featuring.

It was on to the Cup quarter-final where France proved too strong on a score of 12-10 with the Tinahely woman grabbing one of Ireland’s tries to leave Ireland fighting for fifth.

The rematch with the hosts proved to be a frustrating one with Canada winning 24-12. Wicklow RFC’s Vicky Elmes Kinlan came off the bench to score a try while Mulhall and Erin King started.

It was on to the seventh/eighth place play-off against Great Britain, but it was the neighbours who triumphed by 25-5.

Ireland: Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC), Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC), Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC), Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC), Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC), Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC), Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC), Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC), Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt), Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC).