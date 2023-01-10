Fr. Liam Dunne laments lack of coverage of GAA games on local radio

Fr. Liam Dunne lamented the absence of live coverage of GAA games on local radio during his address to the convention in Aughrim last week, saying that there were some in the community who were not able to stream the Wicklow GAA TV service or were hard of hearing.

“The runai, in her report, has mentioned another vital aspect of our association’s activities: communication. And it is an area I feel passionate about as well,” began the outgoing president of Wicklow GAA.

“The streaming of our games is welcome for the many who are unable to attend our games. But a big disappointment for me, and for others, is that our local radio station, East Coast, did not air our games this year.

“Not everyone has the facility of streaming, or know-how to do it, and I would put myself in that category, and also, there are many visually impaired throughout the county who would love to listen to the games.

“And it is also an advantage for the community itself to be able to turn on the radio and listen,” he added.

Fr. Liam went on to highlight the offerings of a radio station in a neighbouring county and he wondered if Wicklow was the only county who were without such a service.

East Coast FM presenter Michael Sargent was in attendance, and when speaking on a different topic later in the meeting returned to the matter and said that while he accepted the comments, he said it was, “incumbent on the present management committee to sit down with East Coast Radio and ensure that at least we broadcast the national league matches.

“It’s up to the management here to liaise with the top echelons of the radio to ensure that there is better coverage,” he added.