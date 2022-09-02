Fr Flanagan Boxing Club looking forward to new season ahead

Fr. Flanagan Boxing Club is returning to action after a successful season, and they are inviting anyone interested in the sport to get involved.

Fr. Flanagan Boxing Club is based out of Ballymore Eustace and caters for boxers from west Wicklow and east Kildare. They are looking forward to the next season while reflecting on the success of the recent past season.

The club claimed three All-Ireland titles in the last year: Glen McStay at Boy 4 (75kg), Darragh Gilroy at under-22 (71kg), and Danny Mahon at Junior Cadet (54kg).

Darragh Gilroy also represented Ireland in the European U22 competition in Croatia in March, while Danny Mahon travelled to Turkey to compete in the European Schoolboys competition as our Irish representative in August.

Additionally, Brian Gilroy (U18 60kg) won Irish silver losing on a close decision to a seven-time Irish champion.

Sam McStay and Aidan Gilroy won Leinster silver medals, both dropping decisions to All-Ireland champions with excellent displays.

The club trains Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7pm, at their premises in Longstone, Ballymore Eustace, and will resume training for the new season on Monday, September 19.