Fox on fire as An Tóchar beat Carnew to claim Division 1 title after absolute cracker in the sun!

An Tóchar 6-6

Carnew Emmets 4-2

An Tóchar secured the Wicklow LGFA U14 Division 1 league title after a humdinger of a battle with Carnew Emmets in Carnew on Sunday morning.

In wickedly hot conditions, both teams produced a fantastic display of quality football with some superb scores and determined defence in front of a vocal crowd over the course of 60-odd extremely competitive minutes.

The Roundwood girls engineered a devastating third quarter when turning around to play with the breeze and down the hill for the second half where they moved from trailing the home side 2-1 to 1-1 to leading by 4-5 to 2-2 by the 50th minute.

Carnew Emmets probably needed to be ahead by the more at the break given the conditions and although they fought heroically throughout that second half, managing to close to within six of their opponents after 27 minutes, An Tóchar finished with a fatal flourish as full-forward Hannah Fox rifled home two late goals to decide the matter once and for all.

Probably most impressive of all from a spectator’s or neutral point of view was the quality of player on the field in this game. An Tóchar possessed quality all over the field with Anna Boué, Keelin Power, Ciara Dunne, Sarah Heatly, the midfield of Abaigael Nolan and Bláithín Donelon and the very threatening attack that included the likes of Nicole McAulay, Sarah Jane McDonnell, Anna Ryle and the outstanding Hannah Fox.

Carnew Emmets will look to missed opportunities as a factor in this defeat, but they should take huge comfort from the fact that they have a crop of players more than capable of not only competing at this level but winning and thriving.

Goalkeeper Aoife Neville pulled off some fine saves, Laoise Doran was a serious presence at centre-back and later at full-back, Karen O’Brien and Colleen Gregan worked tirelessly at midfield and Muireann D’Arcy was always a thorn in the An Tóchar side, finishing with 2-1 to her credit.

Emma Cullen was excellent, and Ali Byrne most certainly knows where the goals are, adding the other 2-1 to Carnew’s total of 4-2. And when you consider the impact off the bench of twin sisters, Niamh and Emily Wafer, who are still under 12, as well as the showings of Leah Doran and Caoimhe Kinsella Nolan among others, Carnew are set for a very bright future at the top level in Wicklow LGFA.

Sarah Jane McDonnell bagged An Tóchar’s opening score, a ripper of a goal after 11 minutes. Carnew replied with a pointed free from Ali Byrne and when the full-forward got on the end of a move involving the dynamic Sophie Twamley and Colleen Gregan she finished to the back of Louise Murphy’s net with style.

An Tóchar looked very dangerous at times but some shrewd positional switches and early substitutions by the home side, including the introduction of the fiercely competitive Niamh Wafer after 23 minutes, helped keep things under control.

Nicole McAulay pulled the sides level with a fine point after 24 but a goal from the boot of the classy Muireann D’Arcy, made possible by the superb battling qualities of Emma Cullen, gave Carnew their half-time lead of 2-1 to 1-1.

The hill and the breeze were going to be factors in the second half and the danger signs were very much flashing when Hannah Fox finished off a goal after Aoife Neville had pulled off a fine save seconds earlier.

A point from Bláithín Donelon, another major from Hannah Fox and a point from Abaigael Nolan put An Tóchar very much in the driving seat at 3-3 to 2-1 with 10 gone in the second half.

Carnew hit back superbly, a point from Muireann D’Arcy, but a class save from Louise Murphy from the boot of Emma Cullen would have a major impact on the home side’s recovery.

Conversely, An Tóchar added another 1-2, the points from Anna Ryle after a swift counter-attack and Hannah Fox and the goal from Ryle.

Ali Byrne dispatched a wonderful penalty to the back of the net to close the gap but An Tóchar’s power and class came to the fore in the dying moments as they powered on to a sweet and deserved victory on a score of 6-6 to 4-2.

An Tóchar: Louise Murphy; Keelin Power, Anna Boué, Isabelle Gray; Sadhbh Nolan, Ciara Dunne, Sarah Heatly; Abaigael Nolan (0-1), Bláithín Donelon (0-1); Nicole McAulay (0-1), Sarah Jane McDonnell (1-0), Maria Hassett; Anna Ryle (1-1), Hannah Fox (4-2), Lily Turner. Subs: Claire Ginty for N McAulay (40), Siofra Brady for K Power (50), Eve Byrne for I Gray (61), Rose Colleran for A Ryle (61).

Carnew Emmets: Aoife Neville; Olivia Austin, Leanne Twamley, Aimee Jordan; Caoimhe Kinsella Nolan, Laoise Doran, Sophie Twamley; Karen O’Brien, Colleen Gregan; Leah Doran, Muireann D’Arcy (2-1), Emma Cullen; Lily Moss Doyle, Ali Byrne (2-1, 1f, 1 pen), Maebh Molloy. Subs: Carly Brownrigg for L M Doyle (19), Niamh Wafer for O Austin (23), Emily Wafer for A Jordan (34).

Referee: Terry Canavan (AGB)

