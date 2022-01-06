Four names in the hat for assistant secretary of Wicklow GAA

Aughrim's Denis Mangan who is in the hunt for the vacant assistant secretary position on the Wicklow GAA County Board.

Mick Hagan will join Trevor Culbert, Eddie Leonard and Denis Mangan in the race for the assistant secretary job.

Eddie Leonard’s name is in the hat for the assistant secretary role.

Rathnew's Trevor Culbert is one of four men in for the vacant assistant secretary position on the Wicklow GAA County Board.

It will be an Aughrim, Rathnew or St Patrick's clubman who will take the vacant role of Wicklow GAA's assistant secretary.

Four names are in the hat for the vacated role of assistant secretary on Wicklow GAA’s County Board.

Mick Hagan, Trevor Culbert, Denis Mangan and Eddie Leonard are the four people nominated for the role that was opened up following the resignation of Hollywood’s Paul Wilson - due to work commitments - the day after the 2021 County Convention.

One of Paul Wilson’s main roles for the last number of years was that of fixtures secretary although it is not clear if his successor will perform that role as well as the job of assistant secretary.

Expand Close Rathnew's Trevor Culbert is one of four men in for the vacant assistant secretary position on the Wicklow GAA County Board. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rathnew's Trevor Culbert is one of four men in for the vacant assistant secretary position on the Wicklow GAA County Board.

Rathnew’s Trevor Culbert brings a wealth of sporting and business experience to the table. He served as club secretary in Rathnew from 2009 to 2012 and was team administrator for the Wicklow Senior footballers during Harry Murphy’s time at the helm.

He has also performed two stints as referee administrator in Wicklow and has tutored referees in Croke Park. More recently he has been involved in Wicklow RFC in a coaching capacity and he was recently appointed as Head of Quality at Randridge International LTD in Bray, having recently moved from Mercury.

Expand Close Mick Hagan will join Trevor Culbert, Eddie Leonard and Denis Mangan in the race for the assistant secretary job. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mick Hagan will join Trevor Culbert, Eddie Leonard and Denis Mangan in the race for the assistant secretary job.

Mick Hagan resigned from the post of vice-chairman at December’s GAA convention, bringing an end to 50 years of unbroken administrative service at regional and county level, and would bring a vast amount of experience in terms of fixtures to the table.

The St Patrick’s club man served Wicklow GAA in almost every role on the county executive including several terms as County Chairman.

His first fixture list was compiled in 1972 and concerned the East Junior Hurling League which was won by St Patrick’s who beat Avondale in the final.

Mick Hagan also represented Wicklow on the GAA’s Central Council for 12 years and the Leinster Council for five years.

He was County Chairman when Mick O’Dwyer’s services were secured for the Garden County.

Expand Close Aughrim's Denis Mangan who is in the hunt for the vacant assistant secretary position on the Wicklow GAA County Board. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aughrim's Denis Mangan who is in the hunt for the vacant assistant secretary position on the Wicklow GAA County Board.

Aughrim’s Denis Mangan is a familiar figure around the County Grounds where he works as fully qualified event controller on match days and other events, having achieved his qualifications via IT Carlow and Croke Park.

Denis has served as secretary of Aughrim GAA Club in the past, spent five years on Wicklow GAA’s CCC disciplinary committee, coached alongside Hugh Kenny with the Wicklow GAA academy squads in 2014 and 2015 and would have a very strong understanding of the workings of Wicklow GAA.

He also played a key role in the development team who were tasked with assisting clubs get their development plays together. He joined the likes of Peter Case from Donard and Billy Byrne from Avondale on that team.

Denis also enjoyed time spent as a UEFA ‘A’ coach with Bray Wanderers and Longford Town football clubs.

Outside of sport, he worked in the public service all his working life and rose through the ranks to become a senior manager prior to his retirement.

Expand Close Eddie Leonard’s name is in the hat for the assistant secretary role. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eddie Leonard’s name is in the hat for the assistant secretary role.

Eddie Leonard of St Patrick’s has been involved with his club and Wicklow GAA for many years. He has refereed since 1984 when the late Peter Keogh encouraged him to take charge of a centenary final.

Eddie held the role of juvenile fixtures secretary on two occasions, from 2005 to 2009 and then in 2014. He was referee administration at adult level on two occasions as well.

He has been involved in St Patrick’s for 40 years and held the roles of assistant secretary, club registrar and is currently the pitch coordinator.

He was the manager of the Wicklow Minor football team in 2003 and was involved in the under-20 management team in 2005/2006.

Eddie worked in insurance from 1976 to 2015, serving the same company which began as PMPA and ended under the flag of AXA through all those years.

In 2021 he held the role of Chairperson of the Referee’s Administration group and had responsibility for referees’ reports and all administration in terms of referees at both adult and juvenile in Wicklow GAA.

The election of the assistant secretary will be held by postal vote in the coming weeks.