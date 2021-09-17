Football heartache forgotten as class Carnew claim camogie crown

Carnew Emmets 3-3

Bray Emmets 3-2

Ballinakill was the venue for the second meeting of these two teams in 24 hours, albeit in different codes. The same set of players took the field in a cracking game of football on the previous evening, which was very evident in this game. The teams were so evenly matched, and it was as if one side knew the others’ thoughts and movements.

Despite this, we were served a game of the highest skill level. The amount of hooking, blocking, clean catches and deft flicks on show on this game was of the highest quality.

A cagey start left the teams feeling each other out. Bray had the best of the early exchanges with Emma Nesbitt latched on to a ball dropped in the Carnew defence, and lashed it to the net in a flash. She then followed this with a pointed free, after great running from full-forward Aoibhe Traynor.

Carnew fired back when Emma Kinnear rose above the crows to fetch a ball from the sky and turned to finish the ball to the net. It was game on at the water break.

After that water break, Bray took control for a ten-minute period. Emma Nesbitt would be the tormentor in chief, and she would be ably assisted by midfield pairing Aibhe Whittle and April Harty, who displayed a fantastic aerial ability. Nesbitt dispatched a free on, before Harty caught and supplied a ball to Nesbitt who duly finished to the net. Less than sixty seconds later, Katie Curran the supplier to Nesbit this time as she finished low to the net.

Carnew were not going to lie down, however. They plugged away, hurling well throughout with Ciara Wafer, Tara Doran and Erin Callaghan in the engine room. Their hard work was rewarded as full-forward Emma Kinnear created a carbon copy of her first goal, by plucking the ball from the clouds before lashing the ball to the net.

A seriously competitive game here with a single goal between the sides at half-time.

The second half was a tense affair. Bray set out to defend their three-point lead, with Carnew pushing hard to grab the scores they needed to bridge the gap. The Carnew ladies had Wafer and Callaghan pushing hard again, with Kinnear, Aoife Callaghan, Ciara Kennedy and Emma Kelly putting their shoulder to the wheel.

As the Carnew team went on the hunt, it must be said that Bray displayed a savage desire to defend and clearly displayed the art of defence is well and truly alive and kicking. Full-back Laura Doyle, Martha Lackey and Arrianna Zellar in particular thrived in the face of the arial bombardment. A special mention also to the Bray goalkeeper, Ella Cummins, who made some crucial saves and directed her troops brilliantly from her line.

All this said, the dam eventually broke and Carnew got the all-important scores they craved so much.

It was with eight minutes left on the clock when Ciara Wafer landed a long-range free. This was instantly followed by a goal from Emma Kelly.

Erin Callaghan latched on to a breaking puck out, and she delivered to the full-forward line, where Chloe Massey handed to Kelly for her to force it home.

The cheer went up from the line, and it was too late for the Bray ladies to come back. Carnew remained measured and calm to see out this tense battle, a game that they controlled in the second half and were full value for their one-point win.

A very entertaining game served up by all.

Carnew Emmets: Julie Rawson; Hannah Mulroe, Tara Doran (0-1), Grace Cosgrave; Molly Gregan, Ciara Wafer (0-1), Katie Wafer; Erin Callaghan, Emma Kinsella; Aoife Wafer (0-1), Emma Kelly (1-0), Ciara Kennedy; Aoife Callaghan, Emma Kinnear (2-0), Ciara Molloy. Subs: Chloe Massey, Laoise Doran, Fay Mulroe, Laura Mulroe, Aoife Molloy.

Bray Emmets: Ella Cummins; Robyn Lynch, Laura Doyle, Emily Ryan; Martha Lackey, Arrianna Zellar, Rosa Lackey; April Harty, Ailbhe Whittle; Katrina Smyth, Grace Redmond, Katie Curran; Anna Craig, Aoibhe Traynor, Emma Nesbitt (3-2). Subs: Rachel O’Brien, Katie Quinn, Kimberley Kennedy.

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)