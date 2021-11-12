Five Wicklow basketball players selected for Leinster Academy

Calvin Medidas from Greystones has been selected on the U15 academy.

Former Scoll Chualann student Aoife Redden has been selected for the U14 Leinster Academy.

Five Co. Wicklow basketball players from the Dublin Raiders club have been selected for Basketball Ireland’s U14 and U15 Boys and Girls Leinster Academies.

These academies are Basketball Ireland’s foundation of a development pathway for players with an ambition and potential to play at the highest level of basketball. It opens a development and performance route for elite underage players across the country with the pathway to be considered for international teams.

Greystones brothers Calvin and Chester Medidas both made the U15 and U14 academies respectively. Both boys are pupils in St. David’s Secondary School Greystones and are members of Dublin Raiders boys teams.

Both Calvin and Chester have put in long hours of training and it’s through this dedication and commitment that they have been selected.

Lauren O’Toole and Aofie Redden were both selected for the U14 Leinster Academy. Lauren, a former pupil of Scoil Chualann Bray and now first year student in Rathdown school comes from a long line of great basketball players including her father, former Irish basketball player, Michael O’Toole. Lauren has put in a lot of hard work over the years with her reward being getting selected for the academy.

Aoife, a past pupil of Enniskerry National School and now pupil of Loreto Foxrock, started with Dublin Raiders in their academy working her way up to now playing U14 and U15 girls. In early 2020, Aoife had been selected on the Dublin U12 development team but due to Covid was unable to train or compete with the team.

Fourteen-year-old Bray girl, Mia McEntee was successful in making the U15 Leinster Girls Academy. Mia, also a past pupil of Enniskerry National School, now attends St. Joseph of Cluny where she plays under school coach Ed Randolph.

Mia has been a member of Dublin Raiders since 2016, starting in Raiders academy, working her way to play for and captain their U15 girls team. In January 2020, Mia was selected on the Dublin Liffey Challenge team but again due to Covid this competition did not take place.

“It’s fantastic to see the number of Raiders players get picked for the provincial academies,” said Dublin Raiders Basketball Club founder and chairman Ed Randolph.

“It has been really hard on the kids during the recent pandemic, and it is a testament to their reliance, their enthusiasm and dedication for playing basketball that they have achieved this accolade.”

Dublin Raiders Basketball Club provides basketball training and competition to boys and girls living in North Wicklow and South Dublin.

The club was established in 1989 by American born and now Bray man Ed Randolph.

The club has over 350 members aged six up to senior men and ladies teams and competes in both Dublin Ladies Basketball League and Dublin Men’s Basketball League.