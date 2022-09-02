Five medals for Arklow’s Katie Cooke at Taekwondo World Championships

Master Henry O'Neill with Arklow's Katie Cooke who returned home with five medals from the Taekwondo World Championships.

It was a cult film from the 1980s which set Katie Cooke down the path towards international glory in her sport of choice. Having just returned from the Taekwondo World Championships in the Netherlands where she won an individual silver and four team bronzes, Katie (20) revealed she had been inspired to take up the sport after watching The Karate Kid as a child.

‘My sister and I started going at the age seven and eight after we saw the film, the original one, on television,’ said Katie who is from Arklow.

‘I was always sporty growing up anyway and once they realised I was good at it my parents encouraged me to stick with it.’

It was a wise decision as, at her first international tournament, Katie returned home with an array of medals.

‘I won a silver individual medal for special techniques and four bronze medals for team sparring, team patterns, team special technique and team breaking.

‘I was very proud to have represented Ireland at an international level, I was nervous, but I managed to pull through and get the job done,’ said Katie who is heading into her final year of studying French and Irish at UCD.

Thanking her trainer Master Henry O’Neill, parents Richard and Catherine, sister Mary, Jimmy Dowling, Kamil Zienkowski and Sean Boyd, Katie said taking up the sport at such a young age had proved hugely beneficial to her.

‘I would definitely recommend it to young women, it’s a great form of self-defence, teaches you discipline and it’s also very enjoyable.’