First slip for Greystones on a frustrating afternoon in Belfast

Belfast Harlequins 24

Greystones 12

Greystones tasted defeat for the first time this season in the Energia All Ireland League following a frustrating afternoon at the home of Belfast Harlequins in the leafy suburbs of south Belfast.

The final score of 24-12 with a brace tries each tells part of the story, the difference between the sides on the field and on the scoreboard can be accounted by an afternoon dominated by penalties.

With the penalty count measuring the number conceded by Greystones heading into the high 20s by full-time, head coach Danny Kenny reflected on how his side’s lack of discipline never gave them the opportunity to impose themselves on the game.

Indeed, the first penalty was conceded following the initial play with Greystones challenging a lineout in an attacking position 10 meters from the ’Quins line.

This allowed the home side gain field position they held for the best part of the next 25 minutes, a period where Greystones defended resolutely but failed to gain or retain possession of the ball.

Each time they had the opportunity to take the play into the opposition half, ’Stones ill-discipline handed possession straight back and with it a kick to the corner and further defending on their line.

After passing up the opportunity to kick for goal on eight occasions without breaching the ’Stones line, Quins full-back Paul Kerr opted to take the points on offer to put his side ahead after 25 minutes. From the restart Greystones showed what they could do with the ball and brought pressure to bear in the hosts 22.

With the forwards in control, Mikey Doyle drove over the line from close range to register his side’s opening try. The difficult conversion from close to the touchline drifted wide.

This score should have settled the visitors, but the penalty concessions continued and with it, easy field position. Quins set up camp once again deep inside the Greystones 22 and finally broke the visitors’ resistance deep in first-half injury time with wing Mark Glover receiving a long pass to dive in the corner.

With eight minutes of additional time already played, referee O’Connor restarted the game for another minute of play which proved damaging to Greystones. From the restart, centre Matt O’Brien knocked the ball on and in playing it found himself in an offside position.

This brought another shrill blast of the referee’s whistle and a yellow card for O’Brien, punishment for a team penalty count deep into the teens. Kerr converted the penalty for an 11-5 half-time lead.

The second half followed the pattern of the first. Greystones were getting no quarter from the referee and conceded another penalty from the restart. Quins gratefully accepted the opportunity to press play deep into the ’Stones 22 and quickly rammed home their man advantage with a try from full-back Kerr, which he converted.

Greystones offered up more penalties, with Kerr opting to take easy points when on offer, twice extending their lead.

Greystones finally managed to put together some phases of play, but it was all too late in the game and as the clock edged towards 80 minutes wing Tommy New crossed for what was only a consolation try, the conversion signaling the final act of a difficult afternoon for the league leaders.

Speaking after the match Greystones head coach Danny Kenny believed this first defeat represented a huge learning curve for his side with a great opportunity to put things right and really prime his side ahead of the visit of nearest pursuers Galway Corinthians to Dr Hickey Park on March 25.

Despite the result Kenny believes there were positives to take from game with the way his side defended solidly for the opening 25 minutes of the first half but on the debit side of the sheet he remarked that, “inside their 22 our entries were limited, and we gave up our opportunities rather easily and that ultimately our discipline never gave us the opportunity to impose ourselves on the game.”

Despite this reversal, with three games remaining, Greystones maintain a nine-point lead at the head of the table following Corinthians defeat to Wanderers.

For Greystones all focus is now on the match up of the top two where a home win will secure the league title and coveted promotion while defeat would mean they take the battle for top spot forward into to the final two games of the season.

Greystones: Matt O’Brien, Ferdia Kenny, Con Callan, Tommy New, Killian Marmion, David Baker, Iva Takatai, Rob Byrne, Conor Pearse, Eoin Marmion, Jack Dooley, Adam Benson, Conor McAleer, Mick Doyle. Replacements: Michael Douglas, Ben Diaper, Ken Murphy, Ronan Mannion, Mark Meyler.

Belfast Harlequins: Paul Kerr, Mark Glover, Kieran Tomlinson, Cal Florence, James McConnell, James McKinney, Xander Botha, Stephen Hunter, Zac Solomon, Cameron Doak, Ross Bingham, Jaz Andress, Eddie Gorrod, Joel Dundas, Daryl Marshall. Replacements: Ted Linton, Adam Finlay, Conor Cambridge, Jack Rainey.

