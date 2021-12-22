Fionnuala visits to celebrate Kilcoole success

Fionnuala McCormack took time out at the end of a busy athletic year to pay a visit to where it all began for the talented athlete more than three decades ago.

Having competed in the Beijing Olympic marathon, ran the second fastest marathon ever by an Irish woman on December 5 in 2 hours 23 minutes and concluded her year as ninth-place finisher at the European Cross Country Championships in Abbottstown, Dublin, last weekend, Fionnuala was reunited with her first coach John O’Toole when she joined Kilcoole AC to celebrate the club’s juvenile cross-country successes this year.

John O’Toole and Claire Lauder are the juvenile coaching stalwarts behind the current crop of national champions.

Isobel Lynch had individual successes, finishing third and 12th in her respective age groups at provincial level and was a member of the winning Leinster team and Wicklow U17 All-Ireland champions.

She was supported by her clubmate Aoibhinn Keating who was also on the GU17 Wicklow national winning team.

Malachy Kenny had individual successes at provincial level in the BU5, finishing 12th, and followed this up with a storming run in the All-Irelands to capture an individual 10th place and securing gold for Leinster.

Jessica Barrie capped a great year with an individual 12th place at provincial level and a top 25 finish at the All-Ireland Cross-Country championships.

Naomi Wall, Evan Kenny and JP Lynch are also members of Kilcoole AC who have competed at provincial and national level for the club in 2021.