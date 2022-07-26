Wicklow

Fantastic football played in Newtown at special event

Nolan Cup and Shield of Hope event a roaring success

Referee Tony 'Butch' Doran leads the Arklow and Newtown teams onto the pitch for the cup final. Expand
The Newtown Black team. Expand
The Newtown White team at the Nolan Shield and Cup of Hope tournament in Newtown. Expand
The Arklow United teams. Expand
The Newtown red team. Expand
The Wicklow Town teams at the Nolan Shield and Cup of Hope tournament in Newtown. Expand
Newtown players Lola Rose Elliott and Lucia Vasquez Murtagh collecting for Pieta House. Expand

The Newtown Black team.

The Newtown White team at the Nolan Shield and Cup of Hope tournament in Newtown.

The Arklow United teams.

The Newtown red team.

The Wicklow Town teams at the Nolan Shield and Cup of Hope tournament in Newtown.

Newtown players Lola Rose Elliott and Lucia Vasquez Murtagh collecting for Pieta House.

Two days of fantastic football were enjoyed at the Nolan Cup and Shield of Hope tournament hosted by Newtown Juniors last weekend.

Teams from Arklow United and Wicklow Town FC were the visitors while three teams from the host club also took part.

Newtown Juniors White faced Arklow United Black in the Nolan Cup decider and after a humdinger of a battle it was decided that the glory would be shared.

The two teams from Wicklow Town reached the final of the Shield of Hope with the Blue team emerging as victors after a fine battle.

“Well done to everyone involved in the under-8 mini tournament hosted in Newtown last weekend. Arklow United brought two teams (Green and Black), Wicklow Town two teams (Blue and Yellow) while Newtown had four teams i.e. (Black, White, Red and Orange),” said Hughie Nolan of Newtown Juniors.

“Before the start of all the group games on Friday evening a minute’s silence in memory of all those we have lost to suicide was impeccably observed.

Everyone was thanked for their help and assistance over the two days.

“Thanks to the girls who were shopkeepers over the two days and who collected monies from those present for Pieta House and everyone gave generously. Many thanks to a great friend of the club Tony ‘Butch’ Doran who refereed several games on Saturday including the two finals,” added Hughie.

“Thanks to the Community Centre for the use of their toilet facilities and finally thanks to every player on every team who gave 100 per cent and entertained the large crowds over the two days,” he said.

Privacy