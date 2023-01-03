Fantastic football and fun as Newcastle GAA Club continue proud tradition

Ryan Harrison and Sam Johnson in action during the Healy Farrell Memorial Cup clash in Newcastle.

Bill O'Brien, John Bishop and Adam Hussey at the Healy Farrell Memorial Cup at Newcastle GAA Club.

The Farrell family at the Healy Farrell Memorial Cup at Newcastle GAA Club.

The two teams who took part in the Healy Farrell Memorial Cup at Newcastle GAA Club.

The Healy Farrell Memorial Cup, which is run annually after Christmas each year to commemorate the two great stalwarts of Newcastle GAA, John Healy and Eddie Farrell, was played on New Year’s Eve in Healy Farrell Park.

The weather was kind and there were young and old players alike togged out for a very entertaining match.

The teams were carefully selected by chairman Damien O’Neill and were very evenly balanced by age and ability. There was a great turnout by the respective Healy and Farrell families and by the whole community to witness the event.

The teams are given various names throughout the years, and this year were called Healy’s Hotshots (managed by Martin Merriman) and Eddie’s Rockets (managed by Sean Ryder).

The game itself was a close-run affair, which went back and forth on the scoreboard, but eventually it finished up with a win for Eddie’s Rockets, with a stronger finish to win by a goal.

Stand out players for Eddies Rockets on the day were Sam Healy, Shane Collins and evergreen Ciaran Doyle. Stand out players for Healy’s Hotshots on the day were Joe Collins, Paul Magee in nets and evergreen Anto Duffy.

Fittingly the cup was presented to the Eddie’s Rockets captain Sam Healy, grandson of John Healy, by Martina Collins, daughter of John Healy, who gave a lovely heartfelt speech.

Thanks were offered to everybody involved for making the day a great success and continuing this respectful tradition.