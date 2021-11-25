Fantastic Finn-ish as three Coláiste Ráithín students claim top three places in senior cross country race

The three Finns: Finn Harris, Finn Buck and Finn Morrissey who came home in first, second and third respectively in the Wicklow Schools Cross County Championships in Avondale Forest Park today (Thursday).

There was a fantastic Finn-ish to today’s Wicklow Schools Cross Country Championships in Avondale House when three Coláiste Ráithín students all bearing the same first name crossed the line in first, second and third positions.

Taking the gold medal in the boys senior race on the day was the talented Finn Harris who is a member of Ashford AC and Bray Wheelers. He was followed closely by Finn Buck in second place for the silver medal and heading home with the bronze medal was Finn Morrissey.

It was a very busy day of running at the Rathdrum venue with up to 14 primary schools and the same number of secondary schools taking part over the course of a few hours, with the young students getting underway at 10.30am and the older runners taking to the course at 12.30am.

The course was 1,500m in length and some superb running was witnessed in all the races.

A full breakdown of results will appear in next Wednesday’s paper but we’ll Finn-ish this article by congratulating the three Finns on their fine performances.