Exciting games in Wicklow Cup

Six intriguing battles have emerged from the draw for the first round of the 2022 Wicklow Cup as the adventure starts to see if Rathnew can defend their title or will there be a new name of the cup this season.

Avoca face a tricky task when they take on Avonmore in their first-round meeting. The Ballgannon side have been moving along nicely in the Premier Division and are currently in third spot ahead of this weekend’s action while Avoca sit in seventh in the First Division. Plenty of local rivalry going on here as the neighbours prepare for battle.

Greystones will take on their fellow First Division colleagues when they meet Carnew in their first-round fixture. The Woodlands side are flying at the moment while the Wexford border team are fourth from bottom but always more than capable of causing problems on big days.

Shamrock Celtic will have a job to do when they line out against Newtown United ‘A’ given that the Magpies have worked themselves into a decent position in the Premier.

Another local derby of sorts will play out when Aughrim and Arklow Town go to war. With both struggling a bit in the Premier Division, this one could be a great way to bring a bit of lift into their seasons.

Wicklow Rovers A won’t have it all their own way against Newtown United B while last year’s beaten finalists St Peter’s will have to be wary when they meet Wicklow Rovers B./

Defending champions Rathnew will enter the stage in the last 16 when they face Arklow Celtic B with Arklow United and Coolboy Rangers looking like a tasty clash as first in the First Division plays fifth.

Wicklow Town will face off against a struggling Ballywaltrim, Glencormac await the winners of Wicklow Rovers B and St Peter’s, Ashford will take on the side that comes through the Greystones v Carnew fixture and Arklow Celtic A will do battle with Wicklow Rovers A or Newtown B.

The winners of Shamrock Celtic and Newtown A will face the winners of Aughrim and Arklow Town.

First Round

Avoca v Avonmore; Greystones v Carnew; Shamrock Celtic v Newtown ‘A’; Aughrim v Arklow Town; Wicklow Rovers A v Newtown United B; Wicklow Rovers B v St Peter’s

Last 16

Shamrock/Newtown A v Aughrim/Arklow Town; Ashford v Greystones/Carnew; Wicklow Town v Ballywaltrim; Arklow United v Coolboy Rangers; Rathnew v Arklow Celtic B; Arklow Celtic A v Wicklow Rovers A/Newtown B; Roundwood v Avoca/Avonmore; Wicklow Rovers B/St Peter’s v Glencormac.