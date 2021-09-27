‘Everyone to a man was excellent – they put in a great shift’

The last time Gary Cronin left St. Colman’s Park he was cursing Richie O’Farrell, but he was singing his praises on Saturday evening.

O’Farrell conceded the penalty that cost Bray Wanderers victory last time out, but he bagged the winner at the weekend as the Seagulls recovered from losing a lead to claim victory with just 10 men.

Cronin left Conor Clifford, Darren Craven and Darragh Lynch behind with none of them deemed fit to travel but the squad that travelled stood up to be counted as they all but secured a play-off spot for the Co. Wicklow club.

“Delighted for Richie but everyone to a man last night was excellent – they put in a great shift. Richie himself; he’s been brilliant for us this year and chipped in with a few goals. He had one against Shels which was a very good goal and an important goal and last night’s finish got us the win. It was an excellent goal. It was started and set-up by Brandon (Kavanagh) and the cross from Graydo (Ryan Graydon) and the finish from Richie, so we were delighted with that. We shut up shop then considering the circumstances.”

Cronin would be forgiven for getting a sense of déjà vu as he watched his side submit a lead in Cobh due to a late penalty but this time – even with 10 men – the Seagulls rallied to take all three points.

“It was a little bit like that alright! You’ve got to take these things. You’re always cagy about some sort of silly mistake and at the time when it happened; I knew the referee had a decision to make but he took so long to make it. There was 11 seconds between the incident and him calling it back. I don’t think they were 100 per cent sure but between the referee and the linesman they made the decision.

“Looking back on it, I felt there wasn’t enough contact in it to be a penalty but once he gave it, he had to follow through with a red card…when I look back on it, Danny (Jones) did put his arm across the player, but it was nowhere near sufficient enough for me to warrant a foul. There was no grab. It wasn’t a penalty for me, but I have to defend the officials because they have to look at it in real time, they don’t have the benefit of looking back at it on the video to decide.”

Heads could so easily have dropped but instead, Wanderers hit the front again within minutes and it means that they’re now looking at the play-off spots above them rather than the sides below them.

“The reaction to it – as you were saying it was like ‘here we go again’ – are we going to drop points down in Cobh again? At that stage, it was important to hold onto your point being down to 10 men, but Brandon had other ideas and at that point, I had Sean (Callan) ready to come on to make sure we could shore up what was coming our way.

“There’s four games to go and I think Treaty play Shels next week and I think UCD and Treaty have to play each other. The most important thing is to consolidate a play-off position. With us winning at the weekend and other results (going our way), obviously that will go a long way towards that. It’s an eight-point advantage with four games to go, you’d be very disappointed if you couldn’t see it through. We’re confident that we can do it but we’re looking at it and thinking that we still want to finish as high as we can. Finishing as high as third spot is a possibility but we’ve to play Galway as well so we could still rob second spot, but the main priority is to consolidate a play-off spot and make sure we’re in that mix and take what comes come the end of the season.”

Cronin isn’t casting his eyes too far to the future and pondering what topflight side will finish ninth just yet as his side face a mammoth task to get to that fixture before worrying about who they may face.

“You throw an eye (on ninth spot) but that’s so uncertain there’s no point in looking at who that could be. It’s so uncertain, normally you’d have a pick between two sides, but it could be any one of four at the moment. Until you get to the play-off final, there’s no point looking that far ahead.”