Eugene O’Brien: ‘The boys produced some second half!’

Wicklow joint manager delighted with application of the players in the second half

Michael Dwyers for life! Jack O'Toole (25), James Boland (6) and Wicklow Minor football captain Adam Kinsella with friends Eoin Canna, Callum McRae and Mark Kinsella (all from the Michael Dwyers club) after the final whistle in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor football championship meeting with Carlow in Aughrim. Expand

Michael Dwyers for life! Jack O'Toole (25), James Boland (6) and Wicklow Minor football captain Adam Kinsella with friends Eoin Canna, Callum McRae and Mark Kinsella (all from the Michael Dwyers club) after the final whistle in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor football championship meeting with Carlow in Aughrim.

Brendan Lawrence

Joint manager Padraig Murphy had departed the field in Aughrim with the majority of the Wicklow players shortly after the final whistle, so a few words were had with Eugene O’Brien who was enjoying a more leisurely exit from the County Grounds having watched his charges recover superbly from a uncharacteristically blunt opening half where they never seemed to really get going to the level they are so clearly capable of.

While the Aughrim native wasn’t going to reveal what words of inspiration were spoken at half-time, he admitted that the players themselves knew they had not hit the required standard set by the management team in those opening 30 minutes.

