Eugene O’Brien: “For spirit, heart and desire, I can’t fault those lads”

“I thought we were going to leave it behind us,” was how a very relieved Eugene O’Brien reacted to Wicklow’s one-point defeat of Westmeath in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor football championship preliminary quarter-final in TEG Cusck Park on Wednesday evening.

“And we were probably six or seven points the better team. We missed a few vital, crucial chances at times, but I thought we controlled the last 20 minutes and they got, in my opinion, a dubious penalty to bring them back into the game. But look, coming up on that bus I would have taken a one-point win. There’s no point saying anything different.

“Anytime you come up here to Westmeath you know what you’re going to get. The goals are on top of you, the supporters are on top of you,” he added.

O’Brien was full of praise for his young charges, and the sight of James Fleming charging up along the line to win a free deep in Westmeath territory late on showed him exactly what qualities this team possess in abundance.

“For those lads, this is a great win. We were expecting to win, because that’s the spirit in the team, and because we have a good team. And that’s the bottom line. Young Fleming came up with a ball with two minutes to go (as he did against Carlow), and what can you say about him? At a crucial time in the match and coming from corner-back to draw a free in the full-forward line. I think we missed the free but that’s immaterial. It was out of our danger zone.

“We had some good displays around the field. Adam Kinsella was very good. It’s hard to fault anyone.

“The first goal was a square ball, in my opinion, but you have to take these decisions. We move on to next week now,” he said.

Another area that pleased the Aughrim native was the ability of Wicklow to hold possession and not squander it as they had done against Carlow at times.

“Even though they came back to within a point with four minutes to go, we got on top again, we got the ball and we held on to the ball. It’s ok winning the ball, but it’s holding on to it, not giving it away. And that’s what we learned from last week. I don’t think we gave away half as much ball today as did last week. We kicked the ball down the throat of the Carlow sweeper last week. They pushed up on us a little bit more today, but they didn’t in the last 20 minutes which I was happy with.

“We dealt with it. Aaron O’Brien won the ball at midfield. We held the ball, and we won another free,” he said.

The joint-manager said that Westmeath caused Wicklow plenty of problems and that his charges will need to convert chances against Longford that were missed in Mullingar.

“They were moving the ball fairly well. They had us in trouble there at times. Leo (Byrne) took a ball off the line there just before half-time. But again, I think we had five goal chances. We took two today, one last week, so we just have to sharpen up because the further you go in this, you have to sharpen up.

“But, for spirit, heart and desire, I can’t fault those lads. We all miss scores, I missed them myself. But you have to be clinical. The bottom line is you have to take your scores. We probably weren’t clinical enough to be out of sight. We kept them in the game at four or five points.

“I’m delighted. Delighted to get out of Mullingar with the win,” he added.

And a word for the spectators who cheered on his soldiers from start to finish.

“They were absolutely excellent. I know people who travelled three hours to get here. Hopefully next week (in Longford) the crowd will be even bigger because these lads deserve it,” he said.