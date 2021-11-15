Eugene O’Brien and Pádraig Murphy set to be new Wicklow Minor football managers

Tinahely's Pádraig Murphy (above) and Aughrim's Eugene O'Brien will be the next Wicklow Minor football managers once ratified at the next Wicklow GAA County Board meeting.

Aughrim’s Eugene ‘Suzie’ O’Brien (above) and Tinahely’s Pádraig Murphy will be the joint 2022 Wicklow Minor football mangers once ratified by delegates at the next Wicklow GAA County Board meeting.

Aughrim’s Eugene ‘Suzie’ O’Brien and Tinahely’s Pádraig Murphy are set to be the new joint Wicklow Minor football managers for the 2022 season following ratification at the next Wicklow GAA County Board meeting.

Both men are well known and highly respected within Wicklow GAA with O’Brien having enjoyed a long and distinguished playing career before settling into management where he has enjoyed many great days with his own Aughrim GAA Club at adult and most recently at under-15 level when he guided a talented young group from juvenile all the way through to the ‘A’ crown as well as Knockananna and beyond.

Pádraig Murphy brings a wealth of knowledge to the table in terms of coaching having been joint manager of the Kilavaney under-20 team that claimed that championship in 2019. The Tinahely native has also been managing the Freshers team at IT Carlow since 2019, has played a key role as coach and selector with the Wicklow Minors alongside Paddy Dalton and has been at the helm of the current Wicklow under-16 team (next year’s Minors) in 2021.

“It’s probably been on my radar for a long time but I’ve a lot of stuff going on in the club here (Aughrim),” said ‘Suzie’ O’Brien last weekend. “I’m Chairman of the club, manager of the under-15s, manager of the Seniors, I didn’t really have the time, but a lot of lads coaxed me to go in and give it a shot. All I can do is give it my best, and I can assure you of one thing: we’ll get the best players that we have in the county out (to play) and we’re making a good start. The lads bet Meath up in Meath there this morning (the Wicklow under-16s). That’s a good result. That’s next year’s Minors. We beat Wexford last week.

“Pádraig Murphy has been with those lads, and he knows the score. We’ve a good management team. Darragh McEvoy is coming in and we’ve Mossie Kelly from Bray Emmets as a selector. We’ve a good team behind us and we’ve lots of help. We’ll do our best and that’s all we can do.

“I can assure you that everything that can be done will be done. And in fairness to the County Board, they’ve given us everything we’ve asked for,” he added.